Sandstorm Gold: What To Do Now

Sandstorm had another profitable quarter, but I see a few reasons to be cautious with shares right now.

Sandstorm Gold Q2 Earnings Analysis

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) - a top gold stock pick for 2019 - has released its Q2 2019 financial results, so I think now's a great time to provide a quick update for investors.

My last update came in mid-July, when I reported on the construction "delay" at its Hod Maden asset. I also covered its most recent acquisition when it purchased a gold stream and royalty on Americas Silver's (USAS) Relief Canyon mine. I've owned shares dating back to 2012, when it was a new company with just a few assets under its belt.

Overall, I think this was a strong quarter for Sandstorm, but I don't feel shares are worth a buy at this particular moment in time, as I explain below.

Quarterly Results Breakdown

Here's a quick summary of Sandstorm's quarter:

Record gold equivalent production of 16,356 ounces, an improvement over the 14,465 ounces produced in the prior year quarter.

of 16,356 ounces, an improvement over the 14,465 ounces produced in the prior year quarter. Record revenue of $21.5 million compared to $18.9 million.

of $21.5 million compared to $18.9 million. Strong operating cash flow of $13.8 million (up from $12.3 million in Q2 2018).

of $13.8 million (up from $12.3 million in Q2 2018). Cash costs per ounce of $301, which lead to strong operating margins of $1,013 per ounce (exactly the same margins as last year; Sandstorm's business model is very predictable as its costs are mostly fixed).

of $301, which lead to strong operating margins of $1,013 per ounce (exactly the same margins as last year; Sandstorm's business model is very predictable as its costs are mostly fixed). Net income of $2.4 million (up from $700,000).

of $2.4 million (up from $700,000). Share buyback program - Sandstorm says it repurchased and cancelled approximately 2.5 million shares during Q2 2019. As of June 24, Sandstorm has bought back 7.9 million out of the 18.3 million shares available for repurchase under the buyback program.

Sandstorm says it repurchased and cancelled approximately 2.5 million shares during Q2 2019. As of June 24, Sandstorm has bought back 7.9 million out of the 18.3 million shares available for repurchase under the buyback program. The company reported an average realized gold price of $1,314 per ounce. With gold prices currently north of $1,500/oz, we can expect an even stronger earnings/cash flow from the company in Q3.

(Sandstorm's past four quarterly results - gold ounces sold, revenue and average realized price. Credit: Sandstorm corporate presentation).

It looks like most of its assets performed as expected in this quarter.

The top performer by sales and cash flow was the Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) silver stream, which produced 3,470 ounces and $3.19 million in cash flow. The Chapada copper stream, the Santa Elena gold stream, and the Houndé mine were also top performers. (A breakdown of Q2 production, income and cash flow by asset).

Approximately 45% of its revenue came from assets in North America, while 36% came from South America and 19% came from other regions, according to its financial report.

Also, take note that, in July, Sandstorm received its first royalty payment for the Aurizona gold mine, which will be included in Q3 earnings. This is a sliding scale royalty based on gold prices, and the royalty is a 4% NSR with prices between $1,501 and $2,000/oz.

Sandstorm has maintained its production guidance of between 63,000 and 70,000 ounces in 2019; this is expected to rise to 140,000 ounces by 2023, according to the company.

Balance Sheet Update

Sandstorm produced strong operating cash flow and also said that it sold $17 million worth of non-core equity investments in June; proceeds were used to pay down debt drawn on its revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, Sandstorm has $7.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $33 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility; this leaves $192 million undrawn and available for future acquisitions, according to the financial report.

(Credit: Sandstorm corporate presentation)

However, according to its August 2019 corporate presentation, Sandstorm does still have $70 million in non-core investments in mining companies. By 2023, Sandstorm is estimated to have at least $634 million in available capital - this assumes a $1,350 gold price and no other deals are completed in that time frame.

The company could certainly complete a new deal or two the size of the Americas Silver deal, if it finds the right opportunity.

Excellent Long-term Upside

Sandstorm has a nice new chart listed in its corporate presentation which I've included below.

It shows you that, by 2023, Sandstorm could potentially be producing at least $125 million in cash flow, and that figure jumps to $175 million is you use a $1,800/oz gold price.

It also doesn't include additional development or exploration assets that could come into production before then, which would bump up cash flow to $196 million.

(Credit: Sandstorm corporate presentation)

The company would likely command a much higher valuation under either of these scenarios.

For example, if the stock traded at 15X cash flow and produced cash flow of $175 million, its enterprise value would be north of $2.6 billion, or 128% higher than its current value (I think its shares would likely trade at a higher multiple than 15X, though, if gold prices were at $1,800/oz).

This substantial upside and leverage to gold prices is a main reason why I continue to hold shares, despite the recent delay news out of Hod Maden.

Sandstorm's Stock Price

Sandstorm Gold had a strong quarter, but whether or not the stock is a buy at this particular moment in time is up for debate. Keep a close eye on future developments at Hod Maden, since that is by far its largest growth driver, as it will account for production of roughly 40,000+ gold ounces per year.

