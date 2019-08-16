Best 5 Leveraged ETFs Ranked By Technical Momentum And Timing Indicators

The following table reports the summative rankings of the top five ETFs by using ranking procedures over the best four of these prediction variables.

2,187 of the top-performing ETFs were screened to determine which ETFs are performing best in the current challenging market conditions.

ETFs can capitalize on whole sector trends without the need to scrutinize all stocks within a promising sector.

ETFs allow us to execute intraday buy and sell orders, allowing us to take instant advantage of market trends and enhance profitability.

Advantages and Achievements of Exchange-Traded Funds

ETF Advantages

The advent of Exchange-Traded Funds - ETFs - has provided a host of benefits for traders and investors. Let us consider just a few:

Unlike traditional mutual funds, ETFs allow us to execute intraday buy and sell orders. It is no longer necessary to wait until after the close of trading each day to make critical investment decisions. This allows us to take instant advantage of market trends and enhance profitability. With ETFs, we can capitalize on whole sector trends without the need to scrutinize all stocks within a promising sector. This necessary due diligence has been done for us by market specialists at no cost to us. Many of the most profitable ETFs are "ultra" funds that are fully leveraged to take maximum advantage of market trends. This benefit is available to us without the need for us to pay margin interest charges. ETFs are available across the widest possible spectrum of investment arenas. These include stocks, bonds, commodities, real estate, currencies, crypto-currencies, options, indexes, and both long and short instruments. We no longer need expertise in each of these instruments in order to take full advantage of their returns. ETFs may provide diversification within each investment category. For this reason, they may be considered safer than owning a single stock or option. No matter what current market conditions or trends may be, there is always an ETF instrument that is making profitable gains based on those particular conditions or trends.

Comparative Performances of ETFs

Given these remarkable advantages of ETFs, it is not surprising that there are so many ETFs available. In fact, 2,187 of the top-performing ETFs were screened in the preparation of this report. Our goal has been to determine which ETFs are performing best in the current challenging market conditions. The following table reports the 2019 top ten performing ETFs along with their symbols and percentage gains.

Top Year-to-date Percentage Gains of ETFs YTD %

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (TMF) 68.65 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NUGT) 53.10 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NAIL) 48.56 ETRACS Monthly Reset 2x ISE Homebuilders ETN (HOML) 47.15 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (JNUG) 46.80 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3x Shares (TECL) 42.61 Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3x Shares (DFEN) 39.53 Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN) 37.65 Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) 36.10 Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3x Shares (NEED) 35.91

Although it is important to examine and compare funds on their percentage gains, this information alone is insufficient to guide selection for purposes of investment. Consider the fact that some funds may have had superior performance early in the year but have more recently plateaued or fallen in their performance. What is needed is a composite ranking of ETFs over a variety of important criteria such as percentage gains, current positive Bounce/Lag momentum, relative strength, money flow, and regression residuals for technical timing opportunity in order to pick the best funds at any given time.

It is possible to rank ETFs individually on a variety of these criteria, and then to provide summative rankings of all funds. The following table reports the summative rankings of the top five ETFs by using this procedure over the best four of these prediction variables.

Summative Rankings of Top 5 ETFs Over Four Predictive Variables

_____________________________________________________ Composite Score

ETRACS Monthly Reset 2x ISE Homebuilders ETN (HOML) 37 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (JNUG) 43 Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (TMF) 47 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NUGT) 53 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NAIL) 63

Note that, by this strategy, the best picks would be the funds with the lowest composite scores as listed above. Further information may be gathered on each of these funds from websites such as ETF.com. For additional comparison, it is useful to examine performance charts such as those presented below.

HOML

The ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN due March 13, 2045 - the "Securities" - are a series of Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged Exchange Traded Access Securities - ETRACS - linked to the total return version of the ISE Exclusively Homebuilders Index. The Index is focused exclusively on homebuilding stocks. The Securities are senior unsecured debt securities issued by UBS AG. The Securities are designed to provide a two-times leveraged long exposure to the performance of the Index compounded on a monthly basis, reduced by the Accrued Fees as defined in the prospectus. Because the Securities are two times leveraged with respect to the Index, the Securities may benefit from two times any positive, but will be exposed to two times any negative, monthly compounded performance of the Index. The return on the Securities, however, can, and most likely will, differ significantly from two times the return on a direct investment in the Index. The Securities are very sensitive to changes in the performance of the Index, and returns on the Securities may be negatively impacted in complex ways by volatility of the Index on a monthly basis. Accordingly, the Securities should be purchased only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of investing in the Index and of seeking monthly compounding leveraged investment results. Investors should actively and frequently monitor their investment in the Securities.

JNUG

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index includes companies from markets that are freely investable to foreign investors, including "emerging markets," as that term is defined by the index provider. It is non-diversified.

TMF

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than 20 years. The fund is non-diversified.

NUGT

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified.

NAIL

The investment seeks daily investment results of 300% of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in financial instruments and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index measures U.S. companies in the home construction sector that provide a wide range of products and services related to homebuilding, including home construction and producers, sellers and suppliers of building materials, furnishings and fixtures and etc. It is non-diversified.

Note that each of these ETFs is highly leveraged. This no doubt accounts in part for the outstanding gains achieved by these funds. At the same time, leveraged funds present particular risks when the underlying securities suffer reversals. Each investor should be aware of such risks.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory.

