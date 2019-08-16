Nathan's Famous And Its Real Value

More recent growth and returns indicated that the company’s performance is slowing down.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) has been an iconic American hot dog brand having its start from 1916 in Coney Island, New York. The brand name still carries weight, but declining fundamentals, a weakening hot dog demand, and slowing company performance show that this stock might not be worth the risk. A stock valuation analysis also supports this thesis.

In this article we will dig deeper into the fundamentals of this company, and you will clearly see the strengths and weaknesses of this small-cap iconic hot dog stock.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 74/100. Therefore, Nathan’s Famous is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. NATH has high scores for 10-year price per share, ROE, ability to recover from a market crash or downturn, ROIC, and gross margin percent. It has low scores for earnings per share, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that NATH seems to have solid fundamentals since many of the categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been trending mostly upward for the past 10 years, but declined last year. Overall, share price average has grown by about 350% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 18.19%. This is a very good return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2011 to 2015 and have been in a downturn since then.

Inconsistent earnings make it harder to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, NATH is a poor candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

This table below shows a historical average ROE of around -11.99%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So NATH doesn’t come close to meeting my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 78 Restaurant/Dining companies is 0.13%.

Therefore, Nathan’s Famous’s average historical ROE of -11.99% and current ROE of -28.3% are well below average.

Return on Invested Capital

This table below shows a historical average ROIC of around 461.82%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So NATH passes this test.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years besides this past year when GMP declined. Five-year GMP is good at around 38%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So NATH has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity shows no number, indicating that this company might not have any long-term debt. But when we look closer at the financials, we see that the company’s shareholder equity is negative, which is a big red flag.

NATH’s Current Ratio of 6.51 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so NATH exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company shows warning signs in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation seems decent.

The price-earnings ratio of 13.8 indicates that NATH might be selling at a low price when comparing NATH’s P/E ratio to a long-term market average P/E ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average P/E ratio of NATH has typically been between 18.8 and 22, so this indicates that NATH could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to NATH’s average historical P/E ratio range.

NATH currently pays a dividend of 1.40% (or 1.58% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 5.09. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, NATH is overpriced.

If NATH continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If NATH continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If NATH continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If NATH continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to NATH’s typical P/E ratio relation to the S&P 500's P/E ratio, NATH is about fairly priced.

If NATH continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is about fairly priced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $58 per share versus its current price of about $69; this would indicate that Nathan’s Famous is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Nathan’s Famous is in so-so financial health in a long-term sense in having negative equity as compared with debt, but in the short term the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are hit and miss. Gross margins and ROIC seem solid, but 10-year earnings have been erratic and 5-year ROE has been poor.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

Predicted Growth

Analysts have not covered this stock, therefore there is no available data that I have found for analysts’ forecasted earnings. However, the most recent 5-year growth rate according to cash flows has been about 1.16%.

If you invest today, and consider most recent 5-year cash flow growth, you might expect about 1.16% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 1.58% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 2.74%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on NATH’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 18% and 14.8%, respectively. Plus the forward dividend is 1.58%. So we’re at a total return of 19.58% to 16.38%.

If considering actual past results of Nathan’s Famous, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in NATH:

Initial Investment Date: 8/13/2009

End Date: 8/13/2019

Cost per Share: $13.40

End Date Price: $69.39

Total Dividends Received: $1.35

Total Return: 427.91%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 18%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in NATH:

Initial Investment Date: 8/13/2014

End Date: 8/13/2019

Cost per Share: $55.34

End Date Price: $69.39

Total Dividends Received: $1.35

Total Return: 27.83%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 5%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 18% to 5%. It’s obvious that the more recent returns of NATH are decreasing. Therefore, it would be wise to use the more recent and conservative growth estimates for future forecasts. In a worst-case scenario, according to some of the more recent 5-year returns that we’ve displayed, it could be possible that NATH only returns around 2.74% to 5%.

It’s possible that future returns will be higher, but NATH’s returns seem to be slowing down and fundamentals such as erratic EPS history and poor ROE would have me worried about investing in this company. In addition, “Americans are expected to consume 12.68 million fewer hot dogs between 2017-2020,” which would also hurt future gains.

Finally, Nathan’s insider trades show a lack of confidence in the company. In the last year, there were no insider buys of the stock. However, there were 13,832 shares sold by insiders. Many insider sales have been made at prices near the lower end of the 52-week low, which is also discouraging.

In my opinion, there are plenty of more consistent companies, offering a better return with less risk. I’ll pass on Nathan’s Famous at this time.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends or monthly swing trade profits, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you. I combine the proven methods of Warren Buffett’s and Benjamin Graham’s value investing with a practical system to apply these methods into today’s market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.