Identiv: Our Take On This $5 Tech Concern

The shares also saw some small insider buying in June. A full analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Today, we look at Identiv, Inc. has acquired three companies in the past 18 months to complete the core components of its platform with the goal of digitizing physical security.

Politics: the art of using euphemisms, lies, emotionalism and fear-mongering to dupe average people into accepting - or even demanding - their own enslavement." - Larken Rose

Today, we take a look at a small tech concern that posted second quarter results last week. The shares also saw some small insider buying in June, the first insider purchases of the year.

Company Overview

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) is a Freemont, California-based provider of physical security and secure identification to 5,000+ customers encompassing the government, healthcare, banking, education, retail, and transportation sectors. The company was initially founded in Munich, Germany in 1990 and went public in 1997, raising net proceeds of $43.7 million at a split adjusted price of $130 per share. To maintain its NASDAQ listing Identiv effected a one-for-ten reverse stock split in 2014. It currently employs 300+ and commands a market cap of ~$80 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Reporting Segments

The small security software firm generates 28% of its net revenue from its top ten customers and has two reporting segments: Premises and Identity.

Premises consists of access control, video surveillance, analytics, and customer experience for the government and enterprise sectors. Products are either sold as individual components or as bundled solutions and include edge controllers (e.g. gated property access), Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management (FICAM) compliant architecture access readers, access cards, multi-door panels, software, and IoT devices. This segment was responsible for 2018 net revenue of $34.6 million and gross profit of $19.4 million, or 44% and 58% of totals, respectively.

The company's Identity division comprises products and solutions that enable secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets in the IoT with RFID. It secures transactions across PCs, mobile devices, email, login, secure payments, and printers via its suite of smart card reader offerings and transponder products. Identity accounted for 2018 net revenue of $43.6 million and gross profit of $14.0 million, or 56% and 42% of totals, respectively.

Strategy

Identiv's approach is to leverage its decades of experience and its wide array of cutting-edge technology offerings to be the industry's most comprehensive single vendor solution. With security becoming less of a physical issue and more of an IT issue, Identiv, with its comprehensive platform, can access not only the security channel of a client but also its IT channel. As this transformation is occurring, Identiv believes its suite of offerings allows clients to adopt security solutions at their own pace, engendering customer loyalty. With 2018 total net revenue of $78.1 million in a $140 billion industry, there is plenty of space for the company to grow.

Acquisitions

Management believes its comprehensive solutions platform is complete (for now) thanks to a three-company buying spree over the past 18 months.

In February 2018, Identiv purchased 3VR Security, Inc., a video security and analytics company with ~170 banks as clients. For 3VR's projected revenue stream of $10-11 million, Identiv paid a total consideration of $6.2 million, consisting of $1.6 million in cash; $2 million in subordinated promissory notes (which were paid off in February 2019); and $2.6 million in stock. 3VR was eligible to receive earn-outs based on achieving specific milestones in 2018 and 2019, but the likelihood of eclipsing those thresholds is remote. The acquiree was folded into the company's Premises segment.

Then, in November 2018, Identiv purchased Thursby Software Systems, Inc. (TSS), a provider of security software primarily for government-issued Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobile devices for a total consideration of $3.1 million, consisting of $0.6 million of cash and $2.5 million in stock. Additionally, TSS can receive earn-outs totaling $7.5 million in stock over the next two years. TSS is now part of Identiv's Identity division.

The company's most recent acquisition occurred in February 2019, when it bought the Freedom, Liberty, and Enterphone MESH product lines of Canadian concern Viscount Systems, Inc. (VSYS). Aggregate consideration totaled $2.9 million consisting of $1.3 million in cash and $1.6 million in stock. Viscount can receive up to a maximum of $3.5 million in additional compensation payable in stock contingent upon the achievement of revenue goals in 2019 and 2020. The product lines will fortify Identiv's Premises segment with complementary solutions for small-to-medium sized businesses that are scalable to the enterprise level.

With these three additions, Identiv believes that it has assembled all the core components to its platform, which can digitize the physical world with cloud, IT-centric, and mobile-enabled digital access.

2Q19 Results and Outlook

On August 8th, the company posted mixed Q2 results. Identiv posted a one cent a share profit, three cents a share above consensus. Revenues rose smartly on a year-over-year basis to $22.7 million, just missing expectations. The company listed these second quarter highlights on the press release accompanying quarterly results.

10% year-over-year revenue growth, with Premises up 21% and Identity up 1%

Software and services revenue up 47%, comprising 12% of total revenue, up from 9% of total revenue in Q2 2018

Gross margin expansion: 44% gross margin in Q2 2019 vs. 40% gross margin in Q2 2018

Positive GAAP net income and positive EPS

12th consecutive quarter of positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

Positive cash flow from operations

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

As of end of the first half of 2019, Identiv held $11.1 million in cash compared to $8.9 million of cash it had on hand at the end of the first quarter. The company also had $11.9 million out on a revolving credit facility, and held $1.5 million in remaining obligations stemming from a 2009 acquisition.

The company's balance sheet is a bit complicated. In a two-tranche private placement executed in December 2017 and May 2018, Identiv raised gross proceeds of $20 million through the issuance of 5 million shares of Series B preferred stock at $4 per share. These shares accrue an in-kind dividend of 5% over their first five years and 3% thereafter. The company has the option to pay a cash dividend after year 10. The preferred shares are convertible into common shares on a one-for-one basis at the holder's discretion on or after the sixth anniversary of their issuance; or any time after Identiv common stock trades above $10 per share for three consecutive days. The accrued in-kind dividend is payable upon conversion. There are other contingencies in the agreement that would make it uneconomical for Identiv to issue common stock in a secondary offering below $4 per share. The current amount of common stock issuable upon conversion is 5.27 million shares, although that will rise to over 7.54 million shares assuming no conversion before the year 10.

There are also warrants outstanding that are convertible into 705,000 shares of stock, 620,000 of which are exercisable at $3.64 a share or lower and expire in 2022.

The Street has begun to take notice of this micro-cap concern as National Securities ($8 price target), Maxim Group ($9 price target) and Northland Securities ($11 price target) all reissuing Buy ratings right after Q2 results were disclosed.

There has also been recent insider activity with board member Gary Kremen buying 24,166 shares at an average price of $4.96 on June 10-12, 2019. The company's CEO then bought nearly $50,000 in shares on June 14th. This was the first insider activity so far in 2019.

Verdict

The company does not break out its organic and inorganic growth, making it difficult to evaluate its acquisitions. Either way, Identiv is poised to grow its top-line 20% in 2019 after growing it 33% in 2018. Adj. EBITDA is prepared to grow 40% this year after more than doubling it in 2018. Identiv is growing company in a growing industry and deserves to trade higher than ~.85x's 2019E net revenue.

The preferred financing could cap the stock at $10 for the foreseeable future, but the stock is more than reasonably valued on a price to sales basis especially if it can effectively integrate its recent acquisitions. There was another article on Identiv recently on SA for those that want additional information around the company and its prospects.

This seems to be a solid name for longer term investors. Given recent volatility in the markets, I would accumulate in chunks on dips in the market or execute a buy-write strategy to establish a small position. The stock has been range-bound for the last six months and currently trades near the bottom of that range.

It is easy to be conspicuously 'compassionate' if others are being forced to pay the cost." - Murray N. Rothbard

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum and Insiders Forum

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.