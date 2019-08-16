Railroads May Pick Up Steam For Bulls

The decline has been the steepest for intermodal units, which have been adversely affected by the ongoing trade war.

The total combined US traffic of carloads and intermodal units declined by 3.5% this year when compared to the traffic during the first 31 weeks last year.

Even in the digital age, the volume of freight carried over US railroads constitutes an essential indicator of the economy's health.

The present economic backdrop is one of the most puzzling I have experienced in my career [over 40 years] - Chief Executive of railroad giant CSX Corporation (CSX).

The railroad industry was the largest in America in the early 20th century in terms of annual revenues. Though digitalization has changed the 'Numero Uno' position of the industry, the total volume of freight carried over US railroads is still seen as an essential metric that conveys information about the overall economic health.

According to a recent release by Association of American Railroads (AAR), the total combined US traffic of carloads and intermodal units declined by 3.5% this year when compared to the traffic during the first 31 weeks last year. The decline has been steeper for intermodal units, which has declined by 3.7% on a YTD basis when compared to the previous year, owing to the ongoing trade war. Carloads have declined by 3.2% this year, compared to the same period last year.

As I talked about in recent Lead-Lag Reports, the record levels attained by market indices are not in line with the fundamental characteristics of the economy. Most of the indicators of the economy's health suggest a major slowdown in the coming months and the rail traffic indicator is no exception. The railroad traffic at the start of the year was high, but it was quick to decline steeply, and since the last 11 weeks, it has been consistently at levels not seen since 2017. The current rail traffic is lower than levels seen in 2017 and 2018 and with the intensification of the trade war, the rail traffic, particularly intermodal units, is expected to post even steeper declines.

All the railroad giants such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), CSX Corporation (CSX), and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) have raised concerns about the challenging business environment in their recent earnings releases. They have emphasized that the slowdown in the environment is expected to negatively affect their performance during the next two quarters of the year. They are implementing strategies of expense and workforce minimization along with productivity enhancement to meet targets. These cost-trimming strategies have helped the Dow Jones US Railroads Index (DJUSRR) to outperform the broader market indices since the start of the year. However, the slowing business environment is expected to take a toll on this outperformance during the latter half of the year.

With market pricing a 50-basis point rate cut in September, there is the possibility of a rebound in cyclical activity driven by low-interest rates. The rebound will create increased demand for rail traffic, and that would translate into higher top-line growth for railroad companies. Investors who are bullish on this trend reversal can take a long position in the Dow Jones US Railroads Index and invest in key players such as Union Pacific Corporation, Norfolk Southern Corporation, CSX Corporation and Canadian National Railway Company that are implementing innovative cost-trimming strategies.

