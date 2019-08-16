Hecla Mining: A Tough Quarter Operationally

I do not recommend Hecla as a long-term investment right now, but I see a mid-term opportunity arising below $1.30.

Total production for the second quarter of 2019 was 3,018,765 Ag oz and 60,769 Au oz for silver and gold, respectively. Metals sale was 2,418,586 Ag oz and 59,127 Au oz respectively.

Revenues were $144.08 million in 2Q'19, down 6.7% from a year ago and 9.4% sequentially. Hecla Mining reported a second-quarter loss of $46.67 million.

(Source: Hecla Mining - Greens Creek polymetallic mine, Alaska, USA)

Investment Thesis

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (HL) is considered a "silver" stock. Unfortunately, silver has been late at the party, and up until recently, the metal was not moving in correlation with the gold price. This situation has changed recently with silver price trading above $17 per oz.

However, Hecla Mining is more a "gold" stock than a "silver" stock now. If we look at metal production, gold represents ~50% of the output and silver represents only ~30%, with lead and zinc representing ~20%.

However, while the price of silver could be partly blamed, it is not the central issue that has influenced the company stock so negatively of late. The main problem is more attached to the intrinsic quality of the company producing assets, or their lack thereof.

I will comment more in detail later, but the troubles at Lucky Friday mine, Casa Berardi mine, and, more importantly, at its three high-grade gold mines in Nevada, especially at Fire Creek (e.g., Fire Creek, Midas, and Hollister) - purchased from Klondex Mines in July 2018 for $413.9 million - constitute a significant matter for the company balance sheet and its shareholders.

The investment thesis is a tough one here. The company is in the right industry but carries numerous technical and financial problems that are flashing "stay away" at least until refinancing and technical issues are solved.

Data by YCharts

The CEO, Phil Baker, said it quite simply on the conference call:

The financial performance in the second quarter was poor and impacted by several items and the team is going to be discussing this in a moment.

Company Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Sale Revenue in $ million 167.63 147.60 154.36 149.18 140.17 158.65 144.08 Net Income in $ million -27.89 8.10 11.94 -23.32 -23.83 -25.67 -46.67 EBITDA $ million 52.66 48.29 55.94 30.25 14.11 18.18 4.18 EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 0.02 0.03 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.10 Cash from operating activities in $ million 41.8 16.4 30.6 28.2 19.0 20.0 -11.3 Capital Expenditure in $ million 27.7 17.6 25.7 40.0 53.6 33.1 38.2 Free Cash Flow In $ million 14.1 -1.3 5.0 -11.8 -34.6 -13.0 -49.5 Total Cash $ million 186.1 246.9 245.3 60.9 27.4 11.8 9.4 LT Debt in $ million 502.2 533.6 533.2 534.1 532.8 533.7 586.7 Dividend per share in $ 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 Shares outstanding (diluted) in million 401.6 401.9 403.6 452.6 481.1 482.8 486.1 Silver and Gold Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Silver Production K Au Oz 2985 2534 2596 2524 2715 2923 3018 Gold production K Ag Oz 61.0 57.8 60.3 73.0 71.0 60.0 58.4 Silver realized $/oz 16.87 16.84 16.61 14.68 14.58 15.70 15.01 AISC by-product 7.86 5.66 11.40 15.68 11.44 9.34 11.16

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Silver and Gold Production Details For The First Quarter of 2019

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

Total production for the second quarter of 2019 was 3,018,765 Ag oz and 60,769 Au oz for silver and gold, respectively. Metals sale was 2,418,586 Ag oz, and 59,127 Au oz respectively.

Shown below is the production detail per mine.

2 - Silver and AISC by-product in $/Ag Oz

The silver price was down 9.6% from the same quarter a year ago, and AISC (by-product) went down a little from $11.40 last year to $11.16 this quarter.

Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenue was $144.082 million in 2Q'19

Revenues were $144.08 million in 2Q'19, down 6.7% from a year ago and down 9.4% sequentially. Hecla Mining reported a second-quarter loss of $46.67 million compared to a profit of $11.936 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.03 per share.

Lindsay Hall said in the conference call:

We recorded a net loss of $46.7 million, which represents an EPS loss of $0.10 for the quarter, which was higher than the market was expecting. Included in the loss was - gross loss in our Nevada operations of $20 million, which included some $18 million of depreciation expense. Because Nevada has few reserves, the depreciation expense will always be greater than at our other operations. Going forward, we'd expect a run rate of approximately $14 million to $15 million for each of the next two quarters.

Hall added:

So, it was a tough quarter operationally at three of our mines, but for different reasons, base metal pricing in the case of Greens Creek, Casa some milling issues, and at Nevada just not seeing the gold ore grade we expected.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $49.49 million in 2Q'19

Free cash flow yearly is now a loss of $108.9 million, with a loss of $49.5 million this quarter. The company is paying a dividend of $0.01 per share annually, or 0.7% yield, which is not large but still too high based on free cash flow.

3 - Net Debt and Liquidity. Net debt is $577.2 million in 2Q'19.

The company indicated $9.4 million remaining in total cash, but the revolver was still undrawn and available with some change in the covenants for Q2 and Q3. Net debt is now about $577.2 million.

Hecla had adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million and net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 3.9x. The company amended the revolving credit agreement to allow higher net debt/EBITDA ratios through the second quarter of 2020.

In addition to minimizing spending in Nevada, reducing expenditures company-wide and beginning in the third quarter the planned reduction in our revolver debt, we are taking other steps to increase our cash and EBITDA in anticipation of any debt refinancing.



(Source: Conference call)

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The silver/gold miner suffered a substantial drop in revenue in the second quarter of 2019, shifting from a year-earlier profit to a loss this quarter.

The second quarter has been a wake-up call for investors. It is not because gold and silver are bullish that a struggling miner like Hecla Mining can turn lead into gold.

The company has been marred with technical problems, from a never-ending strike at Lucky Friday mine to water problems in its Nevada mines... you name it and Hecla Mining's got it. However, Greens Creek is doing reasonably well, and Casa Bacardi is getting in better shape.

At the time of the Klondex acquisition, management under Phil Baker alleged that the assets acquired "will immediately add production and cash flow," and that "there is a significant opportunity for improvement in the mines' productivity and consistency." Sadly, we are far from that now.

Technical Analysis (Short-Term)

Hecla experienced a negative breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern. The stock tumbled quickly to its first intermediate support at around $1.43, but could eventually go down further and re-test the low made in May at $1.20.

I do not recommend Hecla as a long-term investment right now, but I see a mid-term opportunity arising below $1.30. However, it is risky, especially if the metals price falters down the road. Trade with caution.

