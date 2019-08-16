Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) CEO Stuart Titus on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Blake Schroeder

Thank you, Stuart and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. It's my pleasure to be a part of the Medical Marijuana Incorporated 2019 second quarter earnings call. We’ll use this platform moving forward as an opportunity to discuss some operational highlights from the company, including updates on our products, supply chain and clinical development efforts to our investment partners as well as provide financial updates in the period. We will finish off our prepared remarks with comments on our business development efforts before the opening -- before opening the line for Q&A.

Yesterday August 14, 2019 the company filed its disclosure statement for the second quarter of 2019, and issued a press release announcing our financial results this morning. Participations on this call who may have not already done so may wish to look at those documents as the company provides only a summary of the results on this call. You can also find these on our website at www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

At this time it is my pleasure to introduce Medical Marijuana Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stuart Titus.

Stuart Titus

Thank you very much, Blake. Medical Marijuana Inc. is a cannabis company actively involved in the industrial hemp industry, with three distinct business initiatives in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space.

First, we are a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brand, which is led by our consumer brands Kannaway and HempMeds. Secondly, we are a pioneer in sourcing, the highest quality legal, non-psychoactive cannabis products, derived from industrial hemp that are recognized around the world.

Our third business initiative is our commitment to science and being a cannabinoid based clinical research leader. Our research is led by our pharmaceutical investment companies and partners, including AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc.

In the second quarter of 2019, and the first six months of the year, we achieved many great accomplishments in terms of operational and financial successes, as well as steps taken to further our industry as a whole. On May 31, 2019, I was chosen to present overall comments at the FDA's public hearing on products containing cannabis, and cannabis derived compounds in Washington D.C.

My comments included the company's belief that hemp products containing cannabidiol or CBD, supports the body's Endogenous Cannabinoid System, and that CBD is an central nutritional supplement for optimal health, just as is vitamin C. This belief is driving our company's growth and what we see as a mainstream shift in how the world perceives wellness. We plan to be a part of if not leads this shift in the perception of cannabis, cannabinoids and CBD for health and wellness.

This FDA presentation also align with our mission of being a company of first, having been given this opportunity by the Federal Government, and we expect the company to continue to be the industry leader in the space.

Additionally, the company continued to be a trailblazer in regard to international expansion for our industry, as our international operations in Europe continue to grow since inception in November 2017. We are further expanding our international leadership team with Peter Dale being appointed as General Manager of the company's very promising new Kannaway Japan division. Our Real Scientific Hemp Oil brand one of the first ever consumer CBD product lines continues to be an industry leader being recognized as the number one selling hemp based CBD product line in the natural products retail channel, according to the data aggregator Spinz [ph].

We now have a total of 15 brands under our umbrella, with over 100 skews in high consumer impact areas including topicals, personal care and cosmetic line and of course, ingestables. We continue to position the company to maximize our opportunity to capitalize on the expanding CBD and hemp marketplace. The CBD landscape has changed drastically since the company's inception, with consumer sentiment and demand exploding around the world.

As an industry leader, we recognize the need to stay ahead of trends and have the foresight to project the CBD industry of 2025 and beyond, then plan accordingly. In the spring of 2012, we made history when we launched the first ever hemp derived nutraceutical CBD products in the world. Seven years later, the Brightfield Group is reporting that the hemp derived CBD market will be worth $22 billion by 2022.

The industry has come along and many have followed in our footsteps, but we have developed a core business strategy that has and will continue to change history. Our company wide operations are extremely positive. We have experienced tremendous growth in 2018 and posted solid results so far in 2019, which we expect to contain.

Now, let me turn it over to Blake to go over our updates on our sales, products and distribution.

Blake Schroeder

Thank you, Stuart. Our sales activities remain robust this year to-date. As we know last quarter the passage of the year 2018 [indiscernible] has significantly expanded retailer across the new sales channels, which materialized into adding new distribution revenue in the second quarter. We're now selling in over 2,500 retail outlets across the country. We've identified new focus areas for product development, with more emphasis being on topical and cosmetic applications.

This quarter we're excited to launch a new CBD personal care line that includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion. The company was also excited to announce a partnership with Surface Products Corporation to sell CBD infused sunscreen. These product categories are widely accepted around the world and offer a large market opportunity for us. Whether working with partners or developing our own products in these areas, we plan to continue to develop cannabinoid infused products and generally accepted categories that excite consumers and integrate the benefits of cannabinoids into their daily routine.

With that focus in mind our direct selling subsidiary Kannaway launched new CBD coffee and tea pots and was also listed among the top 100 direct selling companies in the world by the Direct Selling News. Kannaway was also honored as a Gold Stevie Award winner in the 2019 American Business Award.

Our international expansion efforts have proved to be a major opportunity for the company. We're looking to continue developing our international markets in Europe and South America, and we're excited about the company's expansion in Asia.

While these markets may not have the easiest barriers of entry to the challenging legislative landscapes, we believe the most important factor in the path to market success is entering first and capturing market share, and establishing brand awareness ahead of our competitors, much like we've done in Brazil, Mexico and Europe. We continue to see exponential growth in those countries showing nearly 80% growth over the last year.

Right now, we're experiencing tremendous revenue growth, especially with Kannaway, which increased its revenue nearly 54% when compared to last year of the same period. We expect this trend in revenue growth to continue especially with exciting developments in the works, including the upcoming launch of Kannaway Japan.

Finally with a focus on not only being the provider of cannabinoid based brands, the company continues to lead the industry in product innovation, sourcing the highest quality legal cannabis products derived from industrial hemps and in research and development of the new products segments.

Now, let me turn it back over to the Stuart to go over our research and clinical development initiatives.

Stuart Titus

Thank you, Blake. Our research and botanical development activities remain a primary focus for the company, along with the development of consumer products and supply fulfillment. While we believe that CBD should always be treated as a nutraceutical wellness product, we also understand the cannabinoid molecules have tremendous therapeutic benefits potential in higher concentrations and as such continue to make progress in the research and development of clinical products worldwide. We do this through our research partners and investments, such as AXIM Biotech and Kannalife Inc.

On the botanical side, in 2019 Medical Marijuana Inc., became the first company to have its CBD products listed in the U.S. Physicians' Desk Reference or PDR, known as its online form as the prescribers digital records. With both the company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil gold RSHO and Kannaway pure gold CBD products feature.

Continuing on the botanical side with our in-house research and development team we were proud to announce in Q1 2019 the results of a successful stability study on RSHO-X our CBD only product that was the first cannabis derived supplement approved for import by the Government of Mexico. This study showed nine months of product stability in various climactic regions under stressful conditions of heat and humidity. We soon approached the one year stability mark and we will update shareholders accordingly.

Our investment AXIM Biotech where MJNA owns a 38% share is conducting research on an FDA approved synthetic THC, or Tetra Hydro Cannabinol active pharmaceutical ingredient KPI treatment of pain and loss of appetite induce from chemotherapy and AIDS [ph] to be delivered through their proprietary chewing gum delivery system. Beyond this clinical progress, AXIM Biotech has partnered with some leading clinical research organizations or CROs to pursue further preclinical research on other formulations including CBD and other lesser known cannabinoids, such as cannabigerol or CPG, which has shown promising signs for antibacterial properties that would be beneficial for use in their oral care line.

Our second investment company, Kannalife Inc., where MJNA owns a 26% ownership stake is conducting research on a novel cannabinol like molecule KLS-13019 Kannalife published new research on CBD and chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, or CIPN in the second quarter of this year after receiving a National Institute on Drug Abuse NIDA grant in December of 2017. Kannalife is targeting research on CIPN hepatic encephalopathy apathy and chronic traumatic encephalopathy among other indications.

Finally, the company is also excited to announce its expansion into a new larger production and warehouse facility to meet the increasing retail and consumer demand for the company's CBD hemp oil products. This facility is PGMP compliant, and is registered with the state of Utah. This facility has been designated to help the company increase warehousing, fulfillment and production activities.

We are also excited to announce that we have begun our own product manufacturing activities under a state approved industrial hemp processor license, as well as we are investing in a processing lab to complement our new Utah facilities. We hope to be able to announce results and data points from ongoing clinical efforts on both the botanical development side as well from the efforts of our pharmaceutical partners in the coming months.

Now, let me turn it over to Blake to run through our financial.

Blake Schroeder

Thank you, Stuart. Looking forward to hear more from that side of the organization in the coming months. And it is personal pleasure I could not be more excited to share with you our financial results for Q2 2019 and first half of the year. I look forward to starting a dialogue with all of you about the future of my financial performance as profitability has been the cornerstone of our strategic growth plan, which we implemented at the beginning of the year. And the fruits of those efforts are showing in the financial results that I'm about to share with you.

For the second quarter of 2019 revenue increased to $20.7 million compared with $15.8 million, a 30.8% increase in the same period last year. For the six month period ending June 30, 2019, revenue increased $40.9 million, compared with $26.9 million, a 34.3% increase from the same period last year. This was mostly due to increased brand awareness and sales throughout the U.S. and Europe of our consumer products.

I'm very enthusiastic about this growth and proud to share with our shareholders in an added note we’re also proud share that the company's revenue has grown 13 of the last 14 financial quarters. Beyond our revenue growth, we have been focused on achieving positive cash flow generation for the company, which we're able to report in the current quarter and for the first full half of 2019.

I'm happy to report that our cost of goods sold for the quarter as a percent of revenue were 25.7%. This compares favorably against the prior year when our cost of sales were 39.4% of revenue. However, cost of goods sold in Q2 of 2018 included a one-time adjustment of $2.2 million. Excluding the one-time charges cost of goods sold for the first half of 2019 decreased 200 basis points to 24.8%.

This puts our gross margin 74.3% in Q2 of 2019 and gross margin excluding one-time charges for the first half of 2019 at 75.2%, an increase of 200 basis points over the first half of 2018, which shows great progression towards further profitability. Our sales and marketing expenses were $10.9 million in Q2 2019, which represents 52.6% of the sales, compared with $8.2 million, which represents 51.7% of sales for the same period last year.

However, sales and marketing expense for the first half of 2019 as a percent of revenue were 51.9%, a 360 basis point improvement upon the same period last year. Please note that a significant portion of our sales and marketing expenses are driven by commissions paid to our direct selling business Kannaway.

General and administrative expense was $3.5 million in Q2 2019, which represents 16.9% of sales compared with $3.4 million, which represents 21.6% of sales for the same period last year. We are happy with the way these expenses are trending as a percentage of revenue and plan to continue to identify ways to maximize profit by reducing expenses as they relate to revenue.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses for Q2 2019, excluding stock compensation, direct selling commissions and merchant fees were 33.7%, 190 basis points lower than the same period a year ago. Net ordinary income for Q2 2019 was $880,000 compared to a loss of $2 million last year. We reported net loss of $14.9 million, driven by $15.2 million adjustment to report our investment in AXIM Biotechnologies and a change in market value.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for Q2 2019 was $1.5 million, an increase of $900,000 over the same period last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA for the first half of 2019 was $1.9 million in line with the full year guidance we published late in June. All-in-all we're extremely pleased with the financial performance through the second quarter of 2019. While we have not only been able to capitalize on expanding market and continued revenue growth, we've shown profitability which surpasses even our own internal target. This is a very exciting time for our company.

Included in our financial results I'll just share certain measures that reference non-GAAP metrics. While our unaudited financial statements are calculated using generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. We believe that certain non-GAAP measures to shareholders giving more insight into financial health of the company. As our operator mentioned shareholders can find a reconciliation of these measures in our Q2 filings, and in the press release announcing the Q2 results.

About a month ago, we released the shareholder letter that provided our annual guidance, which was a big step for the company. It shows our confidence in our continued growth. And we are able to issue this for the first time. As we look towards the remainder of the year, we want to share our annual guidance for the year ending December 31, 2019 as follows. We expect the GAAP gross revenue will be between $80 million and $85 million for the year and GAAP gross margins are expected to exceed 70% of sales.

And for our non-GAAP analysis, non-GAAP operating expenses exclusive of stock-based compensation, direct selling commissions and merchant fees are expected to decrease 30% of revenues.

And non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $4.8 million and $5.1 million for the year. I hope that our customers, partners and shareholders share the pride of having the team's execution to-date. Getting us to where we are able to not only share and hit these numbers, but we're confident to share them publicly.

I’d like to close our call today by sharing some highlights of where we're headed with the company. We're going to use the remainder of this year to focus on two major investments. We find the strengthened Medical Marijuana Inc.’s vertical integration efforts and ownership of our supply chain, by adding a greater level of processing and refinement at our newly expanded warehouse and manufacturing facilities in Utah. We are investing in engineering and equipment that will allow us to control various sites of production of our products that we could not previously, while enabling us to further innovate our product lines.

In addition to the investment in our manufacturing facilities, we are going to be making an investment in an enterprise resource planning application or ERP with the goal of implementing it before the start of next fiscal year. This type of software implementation is essential for us to be able to meet the expectations by offering fully audited financials to our shareholders and the investment community by 2020. And enable the investments which we're making in our supply chain to be as efficient and profitable as possible.

Much like many of the accomplishments I've laid out in this call this is a big step for us and will lend to our further success in the market and in the company. I hope our conference call today once again demonstrates our commitment to the long-term success of our consumer, brand, partners and investors.

To close let me reiterate the confidence we have in our business, our optimism about the current environment and demand for hemp based CBD products, and our commitment to driving growth, maintaining high standards, and shareholder value.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to the host for questions.

Thank you for that Dr. Titus and you as well Blake. We've been receiving questions this week, and we will take a moment to address them now. I want to say thank you to everyone that took the time to send in the questions for this call. The first question is what are you doing to expand your sales channels, such as retailers, do you see this as a large opportunity for the company?

Blake Schroeder

Definitely a very, very large opportunity. The passage of the 2018 or the Farm Bill earlier this year, really enabled retailers to get more aggressive about selling CBD products in retail locations. And are very excited about the adoption that's come thus far, and we believe much, much more ahead. Our company, I think is uniquely positioned as well, because we're, I think, really one of -- maybe the only or one of only a handful of companies that’s selling cannabis based products around the world.

We really were excited about our European launch last year, it's provided a lot of great results for the company. And now as we get ready to expand in Japan, we're going to open a brand new sales funnel and opportunity for the company. We expect a massive, massive success from that initiative and as we expand throughout the world.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, next question. We see that you added new products, is this something you continue to focus on?

Stuart Titus

New products. Yes. We -- certainly Medical Marijuana Inc. is a pioneer in the cannabis CBD industry. We created the first CBD product pipeline in the U.S. and set many industry standards in terms of quality, as well as on safety. As for more research that are being conducted on CBD and hemp while we know there are over 130 different cannabinoids that currently have been identified in the hemp and cannabis plant, and we hope to develop products based upon those as well as CBD. Certainly with all the amazing chemical compounds widely expressed in the cannabis plant currently there's ample room for us to provide new products to consumers across the globe.

Unidentified Company Representative

Very good. Next question, does the company manufacture its own products, do you plan to further vertically integrate in the future?

Blake Schroeder

We are very excited to upgrade our facilities and the move of our operations to Utah and the product licenses that we've gotten to be able to process industrial hemp. And we have started manufacturing our own products, which of course has a real impact on our cost of goods, and our ability to turn quickly our inventories.

We will continue investing in that area of our business. we're really, really excited about the processing facility that we're going to be investing into put into our Utah facility, which will further expand our integration in terms of the products that we make and formulate, and we will continue down that path. We're really excited about the investments that we're getting to make now and the progress that we've made over the last two quarters to make that transition.

Unidentified Company Representative

What other countries are you focusing expansion into and is this the biggest opportunity for growth in your opinion?

Blake Schroeder

As I mentioned, last year, the company expanded its footprint into Europe and we've just had incredible, incredible success over there in the market. Of course, we're very, very proud of our businesses in South America as well. Our businesses in Brazil and Mexico have both been growing and showing great results. And now we -- as we get ready to expand the company into Asia, Japan will be the first market that we attack.

And we plan to be on the ground there if not by the end of this year, within the first quarter of next year. I think we've hired a very solid crew over in Japan, and we're really, really excited about the company's opportunity to be on the ground, delivering the best cannabis products to a brand new population.

Unidentified Company Representative

Very good. Do you foresee the need to raise additional capital? Or is the company generating enough cash flow to scale without taking on further debt?

Blake Schroeder

So we are very excited to present the results today. The company is cash flow positive as shown by the report here. We're really excited about the growth in adjusted EBITDA quarter-over-quarter and we anticipate continued adjusted EBITDA growth as we move throughout the year and of course the next year.

So, right now we're not looking to raise additional capital we're completely self-funding the company with our cash flows at this point, which is a major step forward for Medical Marijuana Inc.

Unidentified Company Representative

Excellent. Are you exploring other cannabinoids beyond CBD?

Stuart Titus

Yes, let me take that, this is Stuart Titus here. In addition to our decade worth of research and development into the potential wellness benefits of CBD, one of the Medical Marijuana Inc. major investment companies AXIM Biotech has been researching and developing several cannabigerol, CBG products.

CBG like CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. It is basically the stem cell cannabinoid the first cannabinoid that the cannabis plant develops. And certainly there are tremendous potential pharmaceutical allocations that’s an anti-inflammatory, a potential T-cell mediator and potential benefits for digestive disturbances. We're quite excited about the future of CBG and these other up and coming non-psychoactive cannabinoids.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right, gentlemen, here is our last question for the call today. Do you now or do you plan in the future to grow and distribute legal Marijuana? Or are you just a CBD focused company?

Stuart Titus

Stuart Titus, again. Yes, I'll take this one. Certainly when federal laws change we're quite excited about all cannabis based products of course all cannabinoids of THC. And if and when a legal at the federal level, we certainly would be very interested to get into the THC space as well. Many people for pain, certainly feel a combination of THC and CBD may be far superior, just CBD or THC alone. And certainly, this presents a tremendous opportunity for us going forward if we can ever get a break in some of the federal regulations like our neighbor to the North Canada has been experiencing.

Unidentified Company Representative

Excellent. Well, listeners that concludes Medical Marijuana Incorporated 2019 Q2 earnings conference call. First and foremost, I'd like to thank Dr. Stuart W. Titus, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Blake Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer. And of course, we'd all like to thank all of you for supporting the company and supporting this call today by submitting your questions. That again, concludes our call for today.