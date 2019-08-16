Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO) CEO Richard Schumacher on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTC:PBIO) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Schumacher - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Peterson - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Jay Hetrick - J. Charles Assets

Richard Schumacher

Thanks, Christie, and thanks everyone for joining us for the second quarter 2019 financial conference call. I'd like to read this cautionary statement to begin.

The following remarks may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, among others, those detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based.

As we begin, I want to say that I'm pleased to mention to everybody on the call that our Company's Chairman, Chairman of the Board, Jeff Peterson is with us, and he is going to join us for the call and stay for the Q&A. So, Jeff, welcome.

Jeff Peterson

Thank you very much. Look forward to chatting with everybody.

Richard Schumacher

Jeff is calling-in from Paulo Alto area. I'm calling in from Boston, so we're bookends here. He is involved with two privately held development stage life science companies. He also chairs another publicly traded company. So, a lot of great experience in Jeff, and he is also superb engineer, chemical engineer. So, he actually helps us in other ways too besides being a Chairman.

So, the agenda today is I'm going to briefly go over the second quarter financials, I am going to talk about some business updates, a couple of things that have happened recently and that were not in the press release that I will talk about then we’ll going to open up the floor for the Q&A. I will mention that the 10-Q, I apologize that it was filed at 3.33, nothing magic about that, but it was filed the 3.33 today.

Unfortunately, the Chief Staff Account from our auditing firm that was doing the review, had a family emergency, and he on Tuesday night, and he was -- he left and was not available Tuesday and Wednesday. So, the amount of work he was doing had to be taken by others. It got done but they had to pitch in and get it done today, yesterday and today, and we were filed.

So, the Q is filed, we had to file an extension even though it wasn’t even out for a day, but that’s the way it goes. So that’s the reason it was late, it was late because of an unexpected, unavoidable family emergency for the guy that was doing a lot of the review of the numbers at the most crucial time. So everybody should have that now.

So looking at the finances again, you have the press release and you all have the Q now. So, I will briefly go through it and then during the Q&A happy to address anything that someone has for the questions or comments. So, looking at second quarter 2019 versus second quarter of 2018, total revenue for 2019 second quarter $518,700 compared to $638,800 for the same period of last year. This was a 19% decrease.

Products and services, revenue in that number was $518,700 compared to $680,400 for the same quarter, a 16% decrease. So, products and services were down about 16% overall. Instruments sales were down more, they were down from 296,000 down to 247,000, but consumables on the other hand were up to an all-time record. Consumables ended up at 91,400, which is as I said an all-time quarterly record compared to 64,100. which is an increase of 43%. And we continue to see consumables even over the summer months coming in well.

As everyone knows, we’ve got three technology platforms; the Pressure Cycling where all of these instruments are being sold from; and then we have our BaroFold which we purchased two years ago and which is a more of a service right now, but should lead to sales of instrument down the road; and then we have our Ultra Shear Technology. So, our BaroFold contract service, we hung our shingle in January.

Last year, we had one small company in from Korea. We did some work, we had about 50,000 I believe in revenue for the year, but we spent a year getting ready understanding that. We hung our shingle in January, announced it January 2019, and in the second quarter we signed a very important, very large lease market cap wise $6 billion company, international company that wanted to use our services for a number of reasons.

And we figure, it’s definitely a six figure contract, any contract in this area could end up being seven figures, that’s what exciting about it, because we do a number of things using Pressure and to help our friends that are developing protein base drugs, get the drug to market, save money while they're manufacturing it, improve the quality, a number of things that Pressure can do. So, we signed this group.

I’m happy to announce that we've actually signed a second multibillion group. I signed it today. So, it is very topical. So, we have a second company and we hung our shingle, but we’re not advertising. This is all from word of mouth. This is from people finding out that we owned the BaroFold patents and it coming to us. So each contract we signed I believe will be in the $100,000 to $999,000 range value to us.

And some of them, if we go with these companies all the way to when they go through FDA and get the market could certainly get into the seven figures. So, it's extremely exciting for us to have these two companies. We learned a lot from the Company last year and now this year we’ve got two really terrific companies that are going to be using our services. So, the BaroFold services were at $69,700 this year in the second quarter compared to 52,000 for the same last year.

So, it certainly up 32%, but I think we’ll continue to see that because as I just mentioned that we’ve signed another billion dollar company. And it doesn't matter if you're a billion dollar company or million dollar company. They're going to be charged the same and we're going to make money on providing these services. Our third technology platform is an Ultra Shear. Those contracts services reached $41,400 and Q2, compared to $14,000 in the second quarter 2018. So that was a quite a large increase, not a huge dollar amount, but quite a large increase.

We had no grant revenue, the grant ended in November 2018. And so $20,000 of grant from last year, we did not have. Operating loss increased, increased significantly for the second quarter, primarily two reasons. One is that we've been -- we've had unbilled fees from the failed S1 up listing, that we had hoped against hope over the last year that we would be able to get another financing done. We're still looking forward to moving up to NASDAQ, but since it's not in the very near future, the accountants said we have to write it off, we have to expense it.

And so, we had to expense between $150,000 and $200,000 of expenses for the fail financing of an August of 2017. And we also had non-cash stock option expenses relating to renewing reinvesting of stock options that we repriced last year of about $230,000. So, almost all of that increase came from a couple of items that are either short-term or only going to happen in once and that makes up the difference of the delta between the two. Loss per share was $2.22 compared to $9.20 last year.

Looking at the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018, revenue was $1,028,900 compared to $1,249,500, a decrease of $220,000 or 18%. So again, first and second quarter were both down about 18%, 17% to 19%, in our total revenue, and both of them were down in lower instruments sales, we can talk about that in just a few minutes. But our instruments sales were lower, but of course our BaroFold and UST sales were higher to help make up some of that difference.

We believe that the total revenue for the remaining half of this year is going to come back. We have very good indications already. We are just through the first half of the quarter and it's the summer months, which are really pretty slow for us. We're already past halfway to where we were last year for the whole quarter and that bodes well, and we have a number of projects that we're looking at closing between now and the end of September. So, we feel pretty confident that that our instruments sales were a two quarter issue and that we've corrected that.

A lot of that, as I said in the press release was due to the fact that we had to pull people away to work on the BaroShear year, the UST which we'll talk about in a few minutes and that really adversely affected us, but we had to choose what's more important. And clearly, I think we'll all find out shortly that the BaroShear is extremely important to this company. This is our CBD instrument makes nanoemulsions of CBD Oil.

So, product and services decreased from $1.2 million to down $1 million in the first half of the year, about 15%. And when you compared the first half instruments sales, they were down decidedly between both the first and second quarter, but consumable sales on the other hand were up from a $138,000 to $153,000. So that's somewhat mitigated that effect.

BaroFold contract services for the first half of the year were at $220,800, very good number of having just put our shingle up. And the second company we just signed hasn't even -- we haven't started with him yet. And that compares to $52,000. In Ultra Shear Technology services, we're $128,000 for the first half of this year versus $14,000 last year. So again, some of the loss that we have from the lack of instrument is being picked up.

My goal, our goal as a company is to not lose the momentum we have in BaroFold and Ultra Shear, but keep it going and but to get back, and I believe we are the sales and the instrument side of the business. The operating loss was again, quite high and most of that falls into the second quarter and most of it falls into two areas, which amounts to the majority of it.

In addition to we hired as everybody knows, Chief Commercial Officer in that went into that bucket as well as travel and some additional investor in public relations services. But mostly, it was non-stack cash compensation and ceased for fundraising back in 2017. Loss per common share was 424 for the half a year compared to $11 last year.

So at this point, what I'd like to do is talk about three things that in addition to -- so, there's really four. I've already let the bag -- the cat out of the bag, on the fact that we've signed another BaroFold customer. And I should also say and it was in a press release a month ago, I think that we're in discussions with several more and the ones we're in discussion with our household names.

So, it's terrific to have very well funded, multibillion dollar household name companies come to us because they think we can help them in our BaroFold services. But in addition to signing that second company, there's three other newsworthy items I want to talk about. And then, I want to briefly talk about the ones that are in the press release because I think it bodes very well for the Company, sets a great table for us for the rest of this year and next year.

But these three things, first of all, what I want to announce now is that Dr. Brad Young, who joined us last year, as our Chief Commercial Officer, has left the Company just a week before last, and he loves to pursue another opportunity. And I'd like to turn it over to Jeff to just mention this talk about this briefly. Jeff goes back many years with Brad and was instrumental in helping to, to bring him on. Jeff.

Jeff Peterson

Sure, thanks, Rick, and hello everybody. As Rick said, I've known Brad Young for quite a number of years and, and better I got to know him the more I appreciated and respected the breadth of his capabilities, both scientifically and business wise. And we were delighted to have him join our team.

Brad is a biotech guy through-and-through from biopharm to diagnostics, even to the nutritional side. And he received a very exciting opportunity for the start-up of a new biopharm play. It is something we did not want to see happen, but understand Brad's motivations, this kind of supportive instrumentation and device arena was a step outside of his traditional areas of focus. So, we understand it although I regret to have seen him go.

Other comment, I'll just add to something Rick was commenting on earlier, just so I can make that emphasis. When you were talking about the BaroShear and then our Ultra Shear Technology, Rick commented on its application to CBD and I would just emphasize this in our minds is a vast ranging technology across many different areas of food and nutritionals and many other product areas. CBD is the area we selected for sort of our entry vehicle. And we're very excited, and Rick will talk some more about that. But I just wanted to emphasize the enormous breadth and opportunity that we see associated with UST.

Back to you, Rick.

Richard Schumacher

All right, Jeff. Thanks. The third newsworthy item that that is just being released right now is made, but it's not yet complete. I'd hope to have it -- I hope that it would have been complete by tonight, but we're very close. Everybody knows that our CFO, Joe left in February, and I've been wearing that interim CFO hat in addition to my CEO and COO hats.

And it's taken a lot a toll on me in terms of the time I have and particularly frustrating for me because I'm about as excited as I've been about anything in the last business wise. Anything otherwise my wife will kill me for the last 25 years, when we talk about BaroShear, and it frustrates me that I spend, the last two weeks doing a lot for on the CFO and on a lot on the review end, the second quarter review end.

And so we we've been looking for someone, we want to bring somebody in part time, maybe 20 hours a week. We've talked to a number of people narrowed it down to one person with a stellar resume. He's local. For me, it's very important to have somebody that can be here. There's so much more especially in this area of the numbers. There is so many things that you wanted to just sit down and hammer out together and not on the phone, but eyeball to eyeball.

And we do have a local person who has got a stellar record, a stellar CV, and I think we’re very close. He and I have been talking and we’re very close. So, you know, fingers cross that we can get it cross that chasm and, but it’s a small one and maybe have some news, but it's -- the important thing is that we do need to bring in somebody that can do this job and free me up to do what I do better than we’re a CFO have and be more in tuned with our auditors, so that we don’t run to the very end where somebody get sick and my pushes back day over.

So, the fourth thing is in BaroShear, we’re going to talk about that in a second in terms of what I put in the press release today, but this is our new instrument the BaroShear K45 and what I said when we released is that we’re going to make 12 instruments, 12 instruments on the first run is a lot larger number than we’ve ever done. We’ve made five or six new instruments here at PBIO and we normally make three or four, but because of the demand expected and self demand because of the impact that can have on the Company, we decided we’d actually bring it up to a more reasonable number.

So, we’re going to make 12 and all those 12, I said we’re going to sell at least put for sale or at least 10, maybe 11. And then that was about among two months ago that was at the end, well six weeks ago. We announced it and then it took us about two week to pull all the paper work together, the specification sheet and things like that. And then we went out and we being me, went out and we started to make phone calls and sure enough we were able to within a week or two get a confirm PO for the first system.

And then just yesterday and today, in between everything else, I’ve gotten two more purchase orders. So, we’ve now sold three of our systems and what’s exciting about one of the three, the one it came in last night is the person, we’re buying it from, we normally ask for 20% down and then 20% in 60 days and then the rest has to come before we shift because it’s a six to eight months, we’re building this instrument.

And there is some push back there, it’s tough to put 40% down a machine is not even build. But we’re getting through, but yesterday it was a bit different because the gentlemen I thought to said if you can give me 45 days I’ll pay you the whole amount. I went done deal. So, very excited to say that 3 of the 10 or 3 of the 11 are now spoken for and in the phone calls I have made I’m pretty optimistic that next week and the week after where I don’t have to wear much of a CFO head and I can be a sales guy again for the BaroShear, I’m very excited about it because I’ve got 30 people that I’ve been in touch with 10 or 15 or received information specification sheet, et cetera, and they’re all on my agenda for next week.

So let’s talk briefly about the operational highlights and I don’t want to take this, make this too long and then let’s open it for questions, but these are very exciting highlights, I mean I’ll be refresh to mid and I’m disappointed that after 10 or 11 knows 12 consecutive quarters where we beat the previous year same quarter that we missed it two quarters in a row, we missed in on instrument sales that disappoints me greatly, it gets me very frustrated and upset.

Making it up somewhat with others is okay, but we need to fix the problem and we’re fixing the problem. And right now as I said, we’ve got or I've said on a very good third quarter and that good third quarter includes a many more instruments than we sold in either the first or second. In fact our goal is to sell more instruments in the third quarter than we did in the first and second quarter combined. And I feel very optimistic that we’re getting good feedback now in the third quarter and yet we’re still getting great feedback on BaroFold and Ultra Shear.

Now, let’s talk about the launch of the Ultra Shear based equipment called the BaroShear K45. So, we've released a short video during the quarter that shows it. if you haven't seen it, please go on our website. It shows how we can take oil and make it so -- make it using Mother Nature so that it will go and disperse into water and disappear. And this is a major problem, and it's a critical problem, not even major, it's critical in the CBD area.

In that CBD comes out of the plants and an oil and oil and water don't mix. And so many products on the market right now are not what we call nanoemulsion are not nano-sized tiny, tiny, everyone hears the word nano, tiny, tiny size, they're not tiny size. And that means that they're not going to be very water soluble, which means that the absorption is going to be poor. And so when someone tries some of the products on the market, there's a very good chance that they're only going to get in fact, the World Health Organization study I just saw a couple weeks ago said less than 10%. And I've seen that number a lot.

So, how do you get absorption from less than 10% to close it, closing in on 90 to 100%? One way for sure, as scientists that we know is turn the oil and water into a nanoemulsion, break the oil down to a tiny, tiny size, so it's small enough that it can be -- the material the nutrient in the oil can be easily absorbed. And also that it is more bioavailable that the material is more available. We know that making a nanoemulsion. There are groups all over the world now trying to make nanoemulsion and a lot of them are using methods that I don't think the industry is going to accept in the long run or the consumer.

They're adding a lot of chemicals, they're modifying the CBD. They're encapsulating the CBD. They're doing all kinds of things to try to make it more absorbable. We use pressure and cutting or shear. We put it into, we're experts in pressure. We put it under pressure. It reduces a lot of the bacterial load. We release it under pressure through a patented valve that we've invented and this valve cuts or shares the oil. So as I give, as an example only, it's like one oil drop becomes 1000 different oil droplets. And now those little oil droplets are much more easily water soluble, and the material is much more easily absorbed from it.

And we know this for a fact, nanoemulsions are more stable, more water soluble, more bioavailable. We know that in general. So we think we're onto something big here. I can tell you from the 30 phone calls I've made and the 10 or so that I've spent an hour on the phone with. I know we're onto something I'm very excited about what we it's great. When you're selling something, and it says, good as what we believe the BaroShear K45 is. So, that's what's exciting about it.

I cautioned everybody that if we're successful and I believe we will be in selling 10 or 11 of these instruments, we need to save one for us. If we're successful, we can't book that revenue this year. It's going to take a six to eight month to build these instruments. It's a long process. The second build is not but the first build is a very long process.

And that means that we will be delivering between January and June next year and that's when we can book. And that's why the guidance we gave said that, we feel that next year, our sales will be double what they are this year and last year, because we feel we can sell 10 to 11 instruments and that will be posted as revenue for 2020.

I want to go through a few of these and then turn it over to Jeff to see if he'd like to add on. Very quickly, Ohio State U.S. Department of Agriculture has given us almost a $1 million at Ohio State. They said use that Ultra Shear Technology that you have and see, if you can make an instrument that will process two liters of milk a minute. They want milk that's going to be highly stable for months on end, will be sterile and can be shifted room temperature and then opened up and drunk or chilled or what you want.

This is very similar to what you the Parma lots and the other heat-treated melts in Europe and elsewhere in the world. Except most people will say they don't drink that because it tastes awful. Why does it taste awful? Heat destroys protein, proteins. Proteins give its flavor and its texture. So you want to keep it away from anything like milk. So we pasteurize it very low temperatures for a short period of time. So certainly, heat is something we want to get away from.

We don't generate a lot of heat and when we do generate heat with Ultra Shear, we capture that heat very quickly and dissipated. So USDA agreed with us. They're funding us. We're working with Ohio State. It's a great working relationship. They're doing all the chemistry, all the analytical work. We have access to all those data. The system we built for them is very similar to the BaroShear System. It's different but very similar.

So everything we learned at Ohio State, we're going to be able to look and say, will this make our BaroShear better, different temperatures, different flow rates, different pressures, et cetera. All the work that we're doing that's being funded by the USDA, what is the difference between milk and liquid cheese, and oil that contains CBD, not a lot of difference, it's a liquid that we need to put through this process. So we're excited it's moving along, we've got three more years to work with our friends and colleagues at Ohio State.

I've already mentioned that we've expanded the BareFold services, we've brought a new equipment we've learned we've developed some internal methods. And now we have two very large companies that have come to us to see if we would work with them. And this is something we think will continue to grow. It really the limitation is not the number of companies there are dozens and dozens of companies that are developing protein drugs. We need to build and expand our lab to accommodate if we start getting more than two.

And the last thing I have in the press release are, is our core suite of our typical, our standard pressure cycling technology or constant pressure instruments. And at the June conference of the American Association for Mass Spectrometry, Dr. Tom Conrad, who's a nationally acclaimed protein chemist, who's working in an area of pathology using a method called laser capture micro-dissection.

He presented data that helps support the fact that he's using our system and the work he's doing, and he's saying that our system, our Barocycler System plays a critical role in his words, in helping to have them profile through laser capture micro dissection, cancer, tumor tissue samples that they're studying, they're taking a laser and taking them out of tissue samples and they're using us once it's out to process it. And he stood up, now at several meetings and talked about how critical our instrument is to that. And that bodes well for us down the road.

And lastly, scientists at Tennessee State, we all know about the listeria, the E. coli, the other foodborne issues that are constantly occurring. And there are groups out there that are using our instruments to see if it can be used to try to prevent some of these by maybe testing upfront. And so there's some good data on food safety, using our one of our pressure instruments called the hub.

So, those things that are happening now I mean revenue now as I mean revenue next quarter and the quarter after, when you get Ultra Shear and CBD the low hanging fruit you're talking about potentially a lot of revenue in 2020 and beyond. So it gets me as a CEO here, very, very excited that all of a sudden, we seem to be getting close to that, that that so called tipping point. And it's very exciting for us. So Jeff, do you want to add briefly to anything I said.

Jeff Peterson

Well, you covered a lot, Rick, and the excitement is very clear. I might take just a moment. I have commented on some of this on prior occasions, but we have a lot of people on the call that may not know me and the point of view. I'll just note that my relationship with Pressure Bio goes back a lot years, old past a dozen years, discovered them exhibiting at a Biotech Conference and thought they might be useful for an intractable problem we were facing and one of my companies.

We tried it out, it was miraculous doing something and sample prep that no other technology could do. It led to a series of growing agreements and collaborations with them. Ultimately, I was excited to be able to bring investor support to them at a critical time in the financial downturn, a way to 10 and join the board at that time and that a year later, began to chair the board, which I've been doing for some time.

In my background, as Rick mentioned, is chemical engineering degrees. And what I first saw this technology, I have to tell you, a really big penny dropped for me and I looked at it and thought we had all kinds of future opportunities outside of the sample prep that was going on initially. We have seen how sample prep applications have gotten tremendous traction easily without hurting 50 sign if they review papers and leaders that are speaking on behalf of the technology and the traction that we’re gaining on several fronts there.

It’s really just limited I think by our capital resources to expand team and build instruments fast enough for that. But what was particularly exciting to me was seeing how this Pressure technology foundation did find its extension in the new areas. And the Company that has now become a three platform company with the Pressure Cycling and sample prep application and so on.

The BaroFold Technologies in protein, refolding and disaggregation which opens up enormous opportunities particularly in the biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing and quality control arena are really enormous opportunity bigger probably then pressure cycling technologies by significant amount.

And then finally this new platform area in Ultra Shear, our ability to create nanoemulsions that will address things as mundane as, paying some lubricant at one end to this spectrum, but all kinds of very high value applications and nutritional and/or biotech products and fundamental food kinds of application.

And CBD is frankly just a screamingly obvious opportunity for us to lead with, and we’re very excited about the initial traction there, But the Ultra Shear area is bigger than BaroFold which is intern is bigger than Pressure cycling in our mines, and we just are incredibly excited about the outlook for the Company.

Richard Schumacher

So, thanks Jeff. And I’ll just -- we’ll turn it over to Q&A and about 30 seconds, as you were speaking I thought about the example because I know a lot of people like just everyday example. So an example of Ultra Shear is when you mix put on your favourite raspberry vinegar on to your salad and you shake it like crazy to try to mix it before it goes on and you say darn, because when you put it on it’s already separated.

Ultra Shear is a type of technology that we can put that to our system and end up with a single fluid that will taste probably as good if not better than it taste it will be one fluid because we will take liquids that don’t normally mix and we’ll treat them to appoint where they will mix oil and -water, oil and vinegar and water, things like that. So, that’s an example, but right now the best example we have is CBD, it’s -- I didn’t know what I could even spell CBD a year and a half ago. I’ve no idea what CBD was.

Now, I’m becoming a believer that it certainly has some positive and additional facts, I think science has to get involved here, but it’s clear that it certainly has some positives. I have family and friend who have told me that and neighbours. But it's like taken a 600 milligram of Excedrin because you need three 200 milligram tablets, but I come to you and say, you've got head here is your 60 milligrams. It probably won’t help you the 60 milligrams, you need 600.

But you’re only going to get 60, that’s what happens with CBD, it is not very water soluble right now in its current form. And we believe we can make it very water site or very stable and thus it should be very bioavailable. And every call I make, it starts with the person be incredulous like I’ve heard this before, Rick, I’ve heard it before and when I describe how we do it and I bring them to the videos. I can’t get him off the phone.

So anyway, Christie, let’s open it this up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Rick. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question from Jay Hetrick with J. Charles Assets.

Jay Hetrick

Rick, good afternoon. How are you doing?

Richard Schumacher

Hi, Jay.

Jay Hetrick

Congratulations on the three units, the BaroShear units, you've sold. It's encouraging to see those, to see that happen so quickly. And that is, what my question was based on, trying to break it down, let's just say with these 12 units of the BaroShear system. What would that equate to as far as revenue dollars, just hypothetically speaking?

Richard Schumacher

The system list at, let's call it $200,000. To make it easy, it's right close to that. But when you add peripherals, it will probably be above it because there are some peripheral some consumables here. So call it $200,000. So, we decided to sell all 12 and continue to use our prototype that would be $2.4 million or call it $2.5 million with peripheral. So, 12 units that we're committed to build that we're now trying to pre-sell is about $2.5 million. And I think most people on the phone know to 2.5, we didn't even do 2.5, we did very close to $2.5 million last year from our from our PCT business. Next year, we'll have the 12 units, and we'll have BaroFold have their phone and PCT.

Jay Hetrick

So speaking on that going to next year, year 2020, do you have an outlook for these machines? Could we see double that or even see perhaps 36 units?

Richard Schumacher

That's an intriguing question. I'll be careful on what I say here, because I have not given guidance on that, Jay. So I got to be careful. What I said is we're building 12. If I had my druthers I'd build 4. Because you're doing something the first time it's inefficient, etcetera. But we're going to build 12 and we're committed to it.

And those 12 will be built in this year and they will be installed between January and June. Hopefully closer to January than June. I've never been asked nor have I ever talked about the possibility of. I guess what you're asking me is can we sell, would we consider selling more or do we think we can sell more next year than the 12, we're building this year for early next year?

Let me answer it this, I'm not going to get Jay, I'm not going to give you any guidance on this. What I'll tell you is I believe that there are dozens upon dozens upon dozens upon dozens of companies that will benefit by using our instrument or an instrument like ours, which we don't think there is in the market right now anything like ours. Ours is custom built and made by one of the top brains in all of high pressure in the world, our Dr. Tim.

And so, let's just say a lot will come from I enjoyed being a sales guy. And I'm calling people and I'm learning a lot. But if I end up, calling 30 people, and I've got 12 instance to sell, and I got people I got 20 of them want to buy it, then I have a decision to make, don't I? But right now we're committed to making 12. And I believe that the market in cannabis in CBD particularly is very big for our instrument.

And that I believe in time, we will we will work to satisfy that need, which I think is much more than 12. But I'm not committing now to selling or building any more than 12 for next year. But if you're asking me, could we? The answer is yes, we could. We just haven't made that decision where we're being a little bit conservative here, because it's these are pretty expensive instruments, it's going to cost you $750,000, at least to build these 12. And let's see how it goes.

But if it goes well and once we built the first 12, the next 12, the next 24, the next 30 whatever it is, will be much easier, faster and less expensive to build that we know. The other thing Jay I had mentioned is we're building a demonstration lab, GMP grade demonstration live here in our building, it's almost done. It will be done within a week. We've already purchased a huge pump, a 40 horsepower pump. It requires tons of extra electricity from the street.

We already have, when we bought BaroFold. We bought a lot of these pressure tanks. So we have pressure tanks, they go to 10 leaders. We have a lot of people here that are chomping at the bit because within a couple of weeks we're going to start running some very large volume through. This is on paper the instrument that will do two liters a minute of milk and could do two liters a minute of just about anything.

So what we're excited about is over the course of the next few weeks to months, we hope to be able to invite people in from anywhere to not only see the BaroShear in action in our demonstration lab, but also the industrial scale instrument, this instrument will be far more expensive, but it will do it will do in minutes what the other does in an hour.

And some people, if they have a big bottling contract or a big food contract they may need it. And we think we can build it and we actually are building it. So, I didn't answer you directly. I think the market is bigger than 12. Could we make and sell more? Yes. Will we? Let's answer that question in the future and you can do the math.

Operator

And our next question comes from Anthony Gallo [ph], a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question in terms of you interest expense. It looks like you expensed 1,074,000 for the three months and I'm looking at the total liabilities, which is in excess of 10 million. So my question is. What are we actually paying in interest rates? And how are we going to fund the current liabilities?

Richard Schumacher

Yes, everything Anthony, nice to hear from you, although it's a tough question. Everything's in the Q all the interest rates and everything's in the Q. We are -- we received in the last year, about $4 million in equity, true equity into a preferred stock. It's also talked about in many of our filings. With the -- with our balance sheet, Anthony two years ago, August of 2017, had no debt on it, zero debt. The bank, we hired failed to raise us 12 million. They said we'll do a pipe.

So for the next three or four months, we had to borrow money, the only money we could get is high interest rate money, we're talking interest rates that are 15% to 30%. And then we had to last until May of 2018, almost a year where we had no money coming in from equity. And we applied many places for reasonable loans, we didn't get any. So the only loans we could get were to get these high interest rate loans, and we did. And so we have, we took about $4 million in loans over that year. All right, Anthony, from August of 2017, to May of 2018 months.

We took about $4 million in 4 -- I think it was around 4.2, you can go back in the queue and see around 4.2 million in loans. In the last year, we've increased that to 5.2. The value of the equity coming in has allowed us to significantly reduce the amount of borrowing in these very high interest rate debentures that we've had to take. So the amount of debt, it's gone up a million dollars roughly in the last year from around 4.2 to 5.2.

The goal is to there is nobody that wants to stop taking these loans more than me. I think if you look in the queue, you'll see for the first time the auditors wanted to be there, I've had to personally guarantee about a million dollars. So these loans we've taken and the only way I could get that money. So what are we going to do? First thing we got to do is we've got to increase the amount of equity that's coming in so that we don't even have to take the million in the next year that we took over the last year.

The second thing we got to do is we got to get our revenue up, and we got to get profitable. So obviously, there's two ways to pay this debt-off. And this death of financing this debt and I've told many people this, it costs us as much in every three months to finance our debt, as it does to grow our company. We put we put as much into financing the debt every month than we do into building our company. And but it's not through choice or the only choice we had was, this is the only money available to us.

Now with the especially with Ultra Shear my expectation is that, and I can tell you just from the interest of the last three weeks, I’ve met more investors, I’ve met more people who are interested in the Company that I have honestly in the last year or two. Ultra Shear has got the fancy, so the goal here is we have to be successful with Ultra Shear, it’s a $200,000 instrument and you can do the math. We have three 350 of our Barocycler instruments out in the world, 350.

The Barocycler is about 42,000 average selling cost instrument compared to 200,000 on the Ultra Shear and the larger system that people are asking me about is seven figures. I don’t know where is the seven figures, but its seven figures. So, I decided as a CEO to pull six or seven people of our 12 off what they’re doing part time pretty much and put them on getting the Ultra Shear done, because I thought that this might be the answer and I still believe one and ever its’ the answer.

So, we have to be successful, I need to sell these 12 instruments over the next few weeks. And I believe I will. We then need to take that money and start paying down our debt and stop borrowing our debt. And then we have to look at should we be building more instruments, should we be putting more effort into Ultra Shear and particularly BaroShear.

And as Jeff point, CBD is probably the smallest market that our BaroShear instrument can go into. It’s a somewhere between $20 billion and $80 billion market, if you consider just CBD or all cannabinoid, and it’s a smallest market. It doesn’t touch -- doesn’t hold the candle to pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, industrial, paints and liquids and oils. So, you bring up that good point Anthony.

Unidentified Analyst

Allergies?

Richard Schumacher

It has applications and allergies in that it is a delivery system when people with allergies, for instance I talk to somebody yesterday, who owns a pharmaceutical company there was millions of dollars in sales. And he’s getting in the cannabis. And he was very, very cautious in the beginning. At the end, he was like I can’t wait to talk to you again, send me all that information. Why? because he has a delivery system of his nutrients, of his nutriceuticals some of which are renew for allergy as I understand it when it was on his website.

And he understands that, if you can turn some of its product into nanoemulsions and deliver them through mist and spray, they have a much better chance of being absorb, more higher absorb than they do now. So, he is interested in cannabis, but he is also interested because he owns a pharmaceutical company that does mostly nutriceutical. Jeff do you want to add to that?

Jeff Peterson

This is Jeff. I was just going to add on to what Rick was saying. There has been a tremendous amount of medical device innovation focus on drug delivery through mist and sprays and so on over the last 20 years if not longer, much of which I have seen out here in California. The challenge in so much of that is to properly disbursed the different ingredients down to small enough part of whole sizes and droplet sizes and distributions and/or addressing these miscibility probably, the ability to dissolve different things in each other, so that it gets into the nose or into the body wherever it’s going at a tiny enough size to give you absorption and bioavailability, that’s needed. Our capability to prepare it in a nanoemulsion where it’s already suitable for that kind of absorption and bioavailability allows for a much simpler, easier task in terms of the administration potentially, and we think that is an enormous opportunity in the pharmaceutical arena.

Richard Schumacher

Well Christie. Can you -- I know it’s run on, but once or twice, I’ve got an email later someone saying they just couldn’t get on. So let’s just give 30 seconds and just say, if anybody pops on. Because I feel bad when they email me tonight and say, I had a question, but it ended too fast. But it sounds like there may not be any.

Operator

Richard Schumacher

Okay. So, I'd be happy to close it here. I first want to close by thanking, Jeff, for taking time. He's a very busy guy and I know personally, he's got a lot on his plate and to take time to share with us his thoughts. I really do appreciate. I know that I've had a number of calls, not hundreds, or even dozens. But I've had calls from a lot of people who are very concerned about the stock and concerned about the Company.

And I have to say that, that I have and they'll probably get mad at me for this, but two of my key guys here are more pessimistic than optimistic most of the time. And I was talking to both of them the same day, totally separately last week, and I said the same thing to them. I said, you know, I feel more excitement and more opportunity, and more chance that we are really near that inflection point than I have in years.

And to my astonishment, the two of them said, Rick, I feel the same way. And I went, my gosh, this is -- this is terrific. So I really do, Jeff does as he's expressed. We have an amazing technology that has to be proven. And I can't wait to prove it because I think it's going to be tremendous our there are the BaroShear. We're building the first commercial unit. We have the prototype.

And I'm just excited because I have the -- I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be the guy that's calling the guys out there that are making the CBD and telling them what we have. And, 90% of the time, it starts out very slow, very cold, and within a few minutes, it warms up. And I tell them all just go on our website.

We make products that are used by Merck, Lilly, Pfizer, Monsanto, Bristol-Myers Squibb, FBI, FDA, CDC, USDA, Harvard, Stanford, UCLA, Cedars-Sinai, and more and more and more, and then we get outside and go to Asia and Europe and Oceana, and we've got customers there too. So and that sort of gives them the confidence that we know what we're doing, because we do. So I'm not happy with the poor sales of the last two quarter.

I do anticipate that to change in the third and fourth in our PCT business, I am happy about the sales of BaroFold and UST. I'm extremely excited about both of those areas, and about the potential to bring in dollars today, this quarter next quarter, not two years from now. And I'm excited about that -- I'm more excited about the prospects of Pressure Bio, but as Anthony now that I have been in years and years, I am.

But as Anthony brought up, it drives me crazy. It frustrates me more than most things in life, when I look at the amount of money I have to pay in an interest to pay and finance the debt. And I wish I was putting that into operations. But we that will come that will come from us becoming profitable and us increasing our revenue. And hopefully more equity coming in and then has come in over the past year.

And will pay off that debt and everybody will look at us and say another overnight success. And then Okay, we'll take that. We just want to be that success. So, thanks everybody for joining Jeff. Thanks for taking the time. And if there's a groundswell, I'm going to have to draft you to be on this probably more often than once every two years. And thanks everybody, have a great rest of your summer. And we'll talk in November.

Jeff Peterson

Thanks Rick. Thank you all.

