Labor And Consumer Spending Are Robust, Recession Warnings Are Overblown

The economic data of late paints a mixed picture. On the one hand, there are signs of slowing within the U.S. economy, and on the other, there are indications of resilience. The round of July data, including the Empire Manufacturing Report, Philly Fed MBOS, and Retail Sales, is no different. Economic activity is not as strong as it used to be, but it's still positive, the economy is still expanding, and it's being led by the consumer.

Retail Sales Grow Double The Consensus

July retail sales grew more than double the consensus estimates. Headline sales rose 0.7% MOM in July, up from 0.30% in June and well above the 0.30% expected. On a year-over-year basis, Retail Sales are tracking 3.4% higher and point to a solid fall/holiday season ahead. Digging down into the numbers, sales ex-autos are up 3.2% and sales ex-gas 3.3%, showing strength at the core level. Core retail sales rose 3.5%. Retail sales have been trending positive all year, and the July data shows an acceleration of spending in the face of rising tariffs and global economic woes.

Source: Census Dept.

Manufacturing Expands, Conditions Vary By Region

The Philly Fed's MBOS and the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey are in agreement. Manufacturing activity is expanding within the nation's largest manufacturing regions. Both indices came in hotter than expected for July, although conditions in the respective territories are not exactly equal. Activity in the Philly Fed region decelerated 5 points to 16.8, while it expanded in the Empire region.

Source: Philly Fed

Both regions report an increase in new orders, while shipments, unfilled orders, and employment data is mixed. On the employment front, the Empire State employment index contracted slightly, the third month of negative readings, while employment slowed but continued to expand in Philly. In neither case are there signs of recession within the manufacturing economy. If anything, the manufacturing industry is becoming more efficient, and that is seen in the Q2 Labor Cost figures.

Labor Costs Fall, Business Efficiency Rises

Granted, the Q2 labor cost data is lagging information, but it is still relevant to this discussion. Labor costs rose a hot 2.4% but less than expected. The rise in costs is due to an increase in wages and compensation offset by an increase in output and a decrease in hours worked. Total productivity increased by 2.3%, which is 0.5% above the consensus estimate. What we have here is a situation in which the consumer is supported by tight labor market conditions, and businesses are benefiting from improved productivity at the same time.

Source: BLS

Labor Markets Are Tight, Wages Are Rising

Labor market conditions, by all accounts, remain tight despite weakness in manufacturing. The weekly jobless claims data is the most current labor data there is, and it shows claims are trending at/near 5-decade lows. The initial and continuing claims figures both moved higher, but the gains are negligible in relation to the +1-year ranges both have been hovering inside. It is easiest to see in the total jobless claims data, but the downtrend, the tightening, in the labor markets is over. The labor markets are tight, and that tightness is driving upward mobility within the workforce; people who stay at their jobs are probably not seeing the same increases in pay and benefits as those who quit for new jobs. A bold statement, I know, but it's backed up by the LMCI data.

Source: Author's own work, data sourced from BLS

The Other Super-Reliable Long-Term Indicator

Everyone talks about the yield curve and the reliability of its inversion signal. There is another, equally reliable, if not more so, stock market indicator that almost no one talks about. It is the Kansas City Federal Reserve's Labor Market Conditions Index, and it has been flashing a strong bullish signal for many years.

The LMCI is a diffusion index of some 24 closely watched labor market indicators. It has accurately signaled every major bull market in U.S. history since it was created, and has been doing so for the last 3+ years. Every time the index has crossed above zero from below, as it did at the end of 2015, it has been followed by a prolonged period of positive economic growth.

Source: KC Federal Reserve

Labor market conditions, on balance, moved up in July and are hovering just below a nearly 20-year high. Conditions are positively supported by 13 of the 24 sub-indicators, with Job Leavers being #1. Other factors positively contributing to labor market activity include, but are not limited to, Job Availability, # of Firms Planning to Hire, # of Firms Not Able to Fill Positions, and Expected Job Availability. All factors that will contribute to ongoing tightness and upward mobility within the labor market.

The Economy Might Need To Contract A Little

A comparison of job availability versus available workers, a la the JOLTs and NFP report, raises an interesting conundrum. There are over 7.30 million job openings in America right now. This figure has been hovering at the all-time high for months, setting new all-time highs for the past few years. It is offset by the NFP's reported 6.1 million available workers - a number that suggests the U.S. economy could lose at least 1 million jobs and labor conditions still be considered tight. 1 million jobs are roughly 0.5% of our workforce - no small amount.

It might also be said - I might have even said it myself last year - that U.S. economic slowdown is more to do with the labor market tightness than it is to with China. There is a high demand for jobs - jobs are not getting filled that companies desperately need filled, not to grow but just to operate.

Another Sign Of Consumer Strength

The Home Builder Sentiment data is another sign of consumer strength. While the housing market has been tepid this last year and more, the latest NAHB Home Builders Survey shows sentiment is on the rise. The sentiment is up another point this month to 66, well above the expansionary 50 level, and driven by sales, outlook, and traffic. The sales sub-index jumped 2 points in the last month and is hot at 73. The 6-month outlook weakened a little but is also hot at 70. Buyer traffic, long the weakest area, bounced back 2 points to 50, which shows the market is beginning to expand. All it took was one interest rate hike - imagine what another one will do.

Growth - It's Where You Find It

With the 2nd quarter earnings cycle all but over, it seems certain the S&P 500 will post negative earnings growth for the second quarter this year. That said, not all sectors and not all companies within all sectors are seeing the same weakness. The worst hit for both quarters are those with more than 50% of their revenue from overseas, whose EPS has fallen double digits in both quarters. Companies with more than 50% of their revenues from domestic sources are posting much better results - positive results in the high-single digits in many cases.

Walmart's (WMT) earnings are a prime example. The company's reported total revenue is $130.4 billion for the 2nd quarter, and 22%, or $29.1 billion, of that is from the International segment. EPS growth was slightly negative year over year, but results in the U.S. stand out. The U.S. segment saw comps up 2.8% on the combination of increased spending and traffic.

Recession Fears Are Overblown

Janet Yellen says the recession signal thrown off by the yield curve inversion could be a false one, and I think she's righter than she knows. There are a lot of reasons to fear a recession - the global economy is being stretched to its breaking point, but it hasn't broken yet. More so, the U.S. economy is still in fine shape, and the Fed's easing last month is already helping.

The CME's Fedwatch Tool shows the market is pricing in a 100% chance of another rate cut at the next meeting. The tool is also showing a near-60% chance of another rate cut by the end of the year. A single rate cut is already stimulating the economy, and the economy wasn't in that bad of a shape. A second rate cut could spur a broader economic reacceleration and bring back inflation.

Source: CME

GDP estimates on Wall Street and at the Federal Reserve are on the rise. The consensus estimate, which is in line with the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow Tool, shows expectations for 3rd quarter have moved higher over the last two weeks and now stand over 2.0%. Looking beyond that, growth is expected to remain above 2.0% until the end of next year at least. No sign of a recession here.

Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve

