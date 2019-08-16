Oi S.A. ADR (OIBRQ) Management on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oi S.A. ADR (OTCPK:OIBRQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Carlos Brandao - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Carlos Brandao

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call for the second quarter of 2019. I have here with me all the management and IR team. Let us begin our earnings conference call on slide 3 showing the main highlights for this quarter. As the main pillar of our strategic plan, we accelerated even more the fiber deployment and in July with 2.8 million homes passed with FTTH. Only in July, we deployed approximately 400,000 households with fiber. At this pace, we are on track to end 2019 with the target of 4.6 million homes passed with fiber.

Additionally, the pace of connections keeps moving above our expectations. We ended July with 291,000 homes connected with FTTH representing a 10.2% take-up on our base of homes passed. In the mobile segment, we posted another quarter with strong performance. We had 33% share of postpaid net adds in this quarter. The largest share in the company's history which came as a result of our acceleration of our commercial activity focused on simple offers and the prepaid to post paid migration effort.

Driven by the robust performance in net adds of the last quarter's, we recorded 11.5% annual growth in post paid revenues, reinforcing our view that personal mobility should record annual revenue growth in 2019. On the corporate segment, IT revenue grew 27% over the previous year. As we have been saying due to its high added value, IT revenue will be the one of the main drivers to revert the B2B revenue trend.

Moving on to Slide 4. Let's discuss the Residential segment. The annual decline is still significant mainly because of the fall in copper revenue. However, in the quarter-over-quarter comparison, we see a clear slow down with 1.2% decline. It is too early to assume any assumption for this year, but it is definitely positive news and reinforces our fiber growth strategy. To revert revenue trend, we are investing heavily to accelerate the expansion of our fiber footprint. The fiber results have been very encouraging and have been exceeding our expectations with a fast pace of growth.

In July, we reached at 2.8 million homes passed with fiber in 68 cities. Our penetration of home is connected achieved 219,000 clients, an equivalent of 10.2% take-up rates. On the right side, I will show some other positive fiber indicators. As already shown on the previous slide, we reached at 2.5 million homes passed in the end of the second quarter and 2.8 million in July. Our estimate is to finish 2019 with 4.6 million homes passed and in 2021 with 16 million.

For the fiber connected customer base, we expect to reach 15.2% take-up with 700,000 customers by the end of 2019 and for 2021 with 25% of fiber connected customers over our homes passed base. The equivalent to 4 million customers of fiber. Naturally, we have a big execution challenge to reach this targets, but the granularity of our analysis has all of us to be much more efficient not only by prioritizing home passed construction but also in connecting these homes.

As a result, the new clusters of homes passed deployed have been showing better connection result than older clusters. At the top right of the slides, we showed that the homes passed deployed in October 2018 took seven months to reach 8.1% take-up. The same take-up rate was achieved in just two months for the homes passed deployed in the April 2019. These results show that we have been improving the efficiency of the capital location by controlling the execution in a very granular approach.

Operating results have been very positive. Our gross had grew 79% sequentially. Fiber churn is so far 50% smaller than copper churn and the ARPU 38% higher. The next chart is what best reinforce our strategy of placing fiber at the center of our strategy. And why this product has the potential to become a game changer for Oi. In the 68 cities where we already have FTTH availability, our total base of residential customers considering fiber and copper already had reverted the trend recording 1.3% growth from January to June this year. While in the cities where we have not reach it with fiber, our base dropped by 6.1% in the same period.

Additionally for the fifth consecutive month, our fiber is the first place in the Netflix ranking and our advantage for the second place is increasing. Another indicator that re-forced the superior quality of our product compared to the competition.

Moving on to slide 6. I will give more color on our mobile segment results. As I said in the previous slide, we posted a postpaid net adds share of 33% in this quarter. The highest in the company history. The combination of the acceleration of our commercial activity, a simple and more straightforward portfolio of offerings in our effort to migrate prepaid customers to postpaid offers where the main driver is responsible for this strong result. As a consequence of this consistent performance in the postpaid segment. We are seeing one, solid and steady growth of our postpaid customer base. Two, the consolidation of the revenue growth trend of this product which reached 11.5% in the annual comparison and three, the improvement of the revenue mix which since last quarter has a higher rate of postpaid compared to prepaid.

The prepaid segment, the positive news is that even in a shrinking market we have managed to grow market share, which means we still have a lot of opportunity to work with our prepaid customer base for postpaid migration especially in the northern and northeast regions of the country, where we have high market share and where the migration process is not as advanced as in the rest of the country. As a result, our mobile revenue is relatively stable in year-over-year. But with an upward trend, re-forcing our view that by the end of this year, we will see an annual revenue growth.

Let's talk about B2B results on Slide 7. As we show the chart following the positive trend of the last quarters, this sequential evolution of B2B total revenue presented the stabilization this quarter. When we look at the annual comparison, the evaluation is still decline due to the great exposure to the traditional revenues in the segments such as data and [Indiscernible]. But the trend is clearly improving consistently. Our efforts are to change the composition of this mix, increasing the share of higher value-added revenues and reducing the exposure to revenue declining trend.

The results have been encouraging. Our IT revenue has grown 27% year-over-year and the revenue represents 12% of the corporate total revenue. Since this is a service with high potential for value generation, IT will be one of the main drivers for growth in this segment and one of the factors responsible for the downward trend improvement in B2B. Another important segment is wholesale, which through fiber expansion and exploration of our unique infrastructure has enormous potential to become the main national transport network provider and infrastructure enable for 5G in Brazil.

Moving to slide 8. The OpEx and EBITDA in slide reflect a summary of what we have presented so far. We are accelerating our commercial activity which naturally puts pressure over sales and marketing expense. These are good expense as they have been supporting the deceleration of the revenue decline in the period providing a stabilization of the consolidated revenue in the sequential comparison and supporting fiber's accelerated growth. However, even with this commercial acceleration the company managed to reduce costs.

The results provided by digital transformation and operational efficiency played a key role in this process. As a result, the company's EBITDA of R$1.2 billion in this quarter is in line with the guidance for 2019. On the Slide 9, we talked about digitalization as another important tool in Oi's transformation process focused on cost efficiency and customer experience. Oi's digital transformation process is gradual and had its first initiative in 2016 with isolated projects in specific areas. In 2017, with the creation of the company's digital area, the first deliveries of apps and functions such as Minha Oi, Virtual Technician began to produce significant results in terms of better experience to our customers and cost reductions for the company.

In 2018, we expanded digital transformation to all areas of the company upgrading and enhancing existing functionalities and developing new ones such as JOICE, our recently launched assistant of artificial intelligence and the machine learning for digital service channels. From 2020 onwards, we will restart a fully digital enterprise both in the house with cross-functionality, process simplification, agile and flexible IT systems as out of the company. With simple products producing a better experience for our customers.

With these actions, we expect to expand the results shown in the table on the right of the slide and capture efficiency gains by providing the best experience for our customer, and drastically reducing our operating cost. Moving on to Slide 10. We accelerated investment in the second quarter growing 20% sequentially and 50% year-over-year. This acceleration enabled us to reach the 2.8 million homes passed mark in July. In order to reach the 4.6 million homes passed plans by the end of the year, we need to build in average 350,000 HPs per month from August to December.

This is the pace that we have been practicing since June, which means that we are on track to deliver the target. We are evaluating the possibility of accelerating even more investments reaching at the end of this year of CapEx between $$7 billion and R$7.5 billion.

Moving on to Slide 11. Let's discuss the cash and debt balance. The company consumed R$1.9 billion cash in this quarter of which R$700 million were from timely payments of Anatel fees and the remaining was mostly from the operation and the faster pace of investments. On the debt side, the valuation was R$495 million with an exchange variation has a positive effect enough in certain part of the impact of interest and fair value amortization. Naturally, the cash position and the cash consumption will create an additional executive challenge for the CapEx plan.

This is the telecom cycle in the first moment, we have an acceleration of investments, in the second stage, and there is a commercial acceleration when we have the increase of expenses. Then gradually we move to stage three with top-line growth and EBITDA improvement. The company is looking closely at the cash and we are very confident that the execution of the sale of non core asset portfolio will generate the necessary funding to keep up with the investments schedule in order not to lose time to market.

Moving on to Slide 12. In summary, second quarter results is in line with the company's strategic pillars, which we presented to the market one month ago. Fiber as I said the core of our strategy. This is where the consumer of the telecom market is heading. Data consumption will only be provided with excellence by operators with our robust transmission network and fiber capillarity. This is precisely our greatest competitive advantage. Our own applicable fiber network. We have already started to accelerate our investment plan to potentialize this competitive advantage and maximize value creation. Fiber will play a key role in the company serving all levers in a cross way.

Wherein residential with FTTH offering broadband, IPTV and voice over IP or in the wholesale by positioning the company at the largest national infrastructure provider and 5G neighbor in the country. And also in the corporate by providing connectivity, capillarity to become a digital solutions integrator. The technological inversion from copper to fiber allow us to revert the revenue trend with substantial margin improvement given its significant lower maintenance cost and churn rates. Another important strategic pillar is mobility, which with its excellent recent result has helping to fund the implementation of the CapEx plan.

As presented today, our postpaid revenue has been steadily increasing over the past few quarters and we still have a lot of opportunity to work our prepaid base, migrating customers to postpaid, increasing our product loyalty and ARPU. The growth challenge in mobile is due to our limited investment capacity. Thus the expansion of our mobile coverage will be rational and selectively, prioritizing areas where we have high market share to defend our postpaid base and incentivize prepaid migration through frequency reforming of 1.8 gig to 4G and 4.5G.

In addition, we will leverage existing capacity to grow in the areas that we have lower frequency. With this strategy, we expect to keep improving mobile performance. Beside that naturally in parallel we are exploring all strategical options that could maximize shareholder value. The third transformational pillar is cost efficiency. The migration to our fiber centric business model undermined by the digital transformation will enable the company to simplify operating process, improve efficiency and consequently to reduce the structural costs efficiently and improve customer experiences.

Finally, the cash pillar. In order to fund this strategy we will divest non-core assets and release cash from non operational actions. On the non core, we are already working on a portfolio of assets which contains Unitel, mobile towers, data centers, non strategic fiber installed towers and real estate. In parallel, we have already started to use our recently recognized tax credits of PIS/COFINS over ICMS. The combination of these initiatives together with the capital increase of R$4 billion at the beginning of the year have the potential to raise R$12.5 billion to R$14.5 billion of funding to execute this strategy, which will enable the company to come back to growth with sustainability maximizing value creation.

With this summary, I end the presentation of the earnings results. Thanking everyone, our shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and the stakeholders for the support, commitment and dedication throughout this process of construction of the new Oi. We will now begin the question-and-answer session.

CarlosBrandao

So starting with two questions that I will answer in a block from the webcast platform. So first question is does the company already have an estimated date for the sale of Unitel? The second question is the company burn R$2 billion in cash this quarter and generating R$4.2 billion in cash. What is the company's strategy in the event of her short-term delay in our success to maintain CapEx investments.

So starting with specifically Unitel, we have announced in the plan one month ago that we expected to close this deal in the fourth quarter of this year. We are fully on track in this process. We are in a very advanced stage under negotiation and we are very confident that we will deliver good information for the market as we expected and as we guided.

On the second question, I would say that it is no surprise on that since we have announced, since the beginning of the plan that we are investing more than a bit of the company. So we expect to have this cash burn and it's in line with our plan. We are fully on track with all the assets that we have announced it in our statistical review in July. So we are fully confident that we are with everything on track to deliver the funding for the investments. But on top of that as we had in the plan, we have other alternatives that we are also analyzing internally such as issuing secured debt, capital raise and vendor financing. It's all part of the judicial recovery plan and it's part of the company's agenda to analyze and to discuss.

[Indiscernible] from Bradesco would like to ask a question.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. My first one is related to your FTTH project. We have seen the acceleration and the expansion and also a good progress in your take-up rate. And we were just wondering what are your main strategies to lead this acceleration in take-up? And how is the competition with small providers in the cities where you have entered in fiber and so what type of contribution can you expect from fiber over the next 12 to 24 months?

CarlosBrandao

Hi, Belarus. Thanks for the question. I will ask [Indiscernible] here who's leading this-- the commercial activities on the fiber projects to answer to you.

UnidentifiedCompanyRepresentative

Hi. Thanks for the question. The competition in the fiber segment is very intense. However, we are competing against ISPs mainly in some of the areas that we are deploying our network. So the result of this competition usually is given our strengths in the brand and given our commercial activity, quality of the network and the speed that we're offering to the customers, we are achieving very good take-up rates when we compete against those higher speeds. The competition in the major cities and especially in vertical areas is more intense and that's why we are prioritizing in our expansion suburban areas, non-vertical areas, areas where typically we compete against ISPs.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. Thanks for the answer. And my second question is related to your OpEx. We have seen acceleration in the pace of declines from your recurring OpEx and we understand that there is a target in your strategic plan to reach save 23:46.4over the next period. And we were just wondering if there are any more granularities provided in terms of where these savings will come from in terms of how much each front you have outlined can contribute to cutting your OpEx?

CarlosBrandao

Very good question. Thank you for this one, Glenia, again. In the very short term as you can see we are -- with some pressures on the commercial of OPEX in order to deliver the service that we are now engaging to increase our subscriber base. But in the new term as we have announced in the plan, we have a well ambitious cost takeout program that we expect to provide more colors in the next quarter.

Mr. Daniel Federle from Credit Suisse would like to ask a question.

DanielFederle

Hi. Good morning, everyone. My first question is regarding the CapEx. We saw the plan of accelerating the deployment of fiber to the home, but I think you guys mentioned only a little on the CapEx side the consequence of the CapEx side. So should we assume that the R$7 billion continues to be the guidance from the company? That's the first question. And the second question, we start to see this recovery on the revenue trends on a quarter-over-quarter term. However, I remember that the guidance from the company was to see revenues moving to the positive, revenues growth moving up to the positive territory only in 2021. So any updates on this front, maybe we can get more positive on revenue trends overall. Thank you.

CarlosBrandao

Thank you, Daniel. Regarding the CapEx, this year we expect to reach more than R$7 billion as we have communicated previously at the beginning of the call. We are targeting around R$7.5 billion this year. Next year is too planning something like R$7 billion, we are discussing internally. But yes this year we expect an increase to around R$7.5 billion. And [Indiscernible] will help you with the question regarding the revenues.

UnidentifiedCompanyRepresentative

Yes. In regard to the revenue trends, two different views on the mobile side basically we've achieved more than half of our revenues on the mobile side on both space and hybrid plan. And that's helping us a lot because those two products are growing and prepaid is declining. So on the mobile side, we can see a consistent trend moving forward to stabilize and even grow our revenue. On the residential side, what we see is a deceleration of the downwards trend and that's mainly because of our fiber progression. Fiber revenues are starting to decline the speed, to reduce the speed of decline of the residential revenues, but that is something that will take some time and that's why we are committing to an overall growth in the residential segments only after the fiber has achieved a significant amount in our revenue stream. So right now fiber is helping us to reduce the declining trend of residential. But we'll still see some bumps in these residential revenues given that we are in the process of transitioning our revenue streams from copper to fiber.

Mr. Andre Baggio from JP Morgan would like to ask a question.

AndreBaggio

Hi, good morning, everyone. So first this year we are seeing EBITDA going down by 30% but going forward you have a guidance of growing EBITDA very quickly 15% to 20%. So what gives you the confidence that you can increase EBITDA to this level? We have seen in the past Oi promising a lot of EBITDA growth with the different management including this restructuring not long time ago. And we never saw this Oi delivery, so why this one would be different?

CarlosBrandao

Thank you for the question, Baggio. Specifically regarding this our expectations on a business, there is some components to answer your question. The first company, the first component is a change on the business mix, so part -- as part of the strategic review we are now decelerating business lives with poor margins such as copper and such as DTH in exchange to business slyness with high margins such as FTTH and wholesale. So that will be an important driver for EBITDA growth in the short term. On top of that, we have the cost take out initiatives that I said previously that we expect to provide more callers to the market in the fourth quarter.

So the first quarter sorry, so that's in a nutshell that's the main responsible for our expectations to the growth of our business without significant growth in revenues.

AndreBaggio

And it just prolongs this point like I understand that fiber has a higher margins which is great, but still even the copper has a maybe lower but supports contribution. So is it -- isn't going to be a burden that even your achievement as the copper declining over time that's-- so that the fiber will have to grow a lot, this compensates the decline in fiber in the next one, two years or so before hardly recovering typically this prevalent technology for the Oi.

CarlosBrandao

Yes. Exactly that's exactly what we did when we revisited our strategic plan. So we are increasing our targets for house passed in 60%. So we are now targeting 60 million houses passed by the end of 2021 with a huge acceleration and the penetration of these homes. So that's where we are very confident to have these results in exchange for the copper declines that are a natural trend in this business.

[Indiscernible] from JPMorgan would like to ask question.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi, good morning. And thanks for taking my question. My question is regarding lower expenses with payphones. I think you in the release you mentioned that you saw a sequential declining network maintenance costs because of the new PGMU and lower expenses. Have we already reached the run rate for the savings or do you have further savings on payphones that we should expect in the coming quarters?

CarlosBrandao

Thank you for the question, Marcellus. No, actually in the first half of this year we have some costs to decommission this public funds network. So we expect to start to capture the gain in the second half and on a fully basis only next year.

We have a question from the Portuguese conference. Mr. Barbara Howe from Bank of America would like to ask a question.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

[Foreign Language]

CarlosBrandao

Actually when we announced the plan we didn't segmented and then that's not public information. So firstly I cannot give you more details on how we are and are we in the negotiation process and devaluation because that's very sensitive information for the process.

[Mr. Cairo Cicada from BT] would like to ask a question.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi, Brandao and team. Thank you very much for taking my question. Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Going back to the cash burn that we signed a quarter. Can you -- one of the items that pressure cash flows were working capital right. And it was heap of R$400 million. Can you give us an idea of what happened in a quarter and how we should look at working capital going forward please? Thank you.

CarlosBrandao

Yes. Hi, Cicada. Thank you for the question. Regarding this quarter and impacts on working capital, we have some components that affected these results. One of this is our acceleration of the CapEx by the end of next last year. So now you're starting to have this impacting negatively in the working capital specifically. And on the other hand, we have depended-- the annual payment of the variable compensation for a workforce that takes typically in the second quarter of this year. So we expect improvement in working capital for the next quarters.

Thank you. I would like to turn the floor over to the company for the final remarks.

Carlos Brandao

I would like again to thank you very much for participating in the call and supporting the company. So I expect to have you all in the third quarter results in November when we will communicate the market. Thank you very much.

