Capital & Regional: A U.K. Retail REIT To Avoid

Dividends are likely to be slashed further to preserve cash for capital expenditure and to reduce the rising debt ratio.

Investors looking for a high-yielding REIT should avoid Capital & Regional as management will continue to face challenges growing rental income and turning around its declining valuation.

Share price for this REIT has already fallen 44% YTD, which brings it to a significant discount of 75% to NAV.

Investment Thesis

Capital & Regional Plc (OTC:CRPYF) has been on a downward trajectory over the past 2 years. Share price is down 67% from the year before and has fallen 44% year to date. I believe that the REIT will continue to face the same challenges as other retail-focused REITs in the UK, such as Intu properties PLC, Hammerson PLC and NewRiver PLC. This is due to structural changes in the retail sector and weakening consumer sentiment. Across the UK, many retailers have started to enter CBAs, go into administration or look into downsizing. The result is a tougher environment for the retail REITs to achieve rental growth or to find new stable tenants as vacancy rates creep higher. Therefore, I believe that the stock is a poor candidate for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation in the short-term investment horizon.

Source: Telegraph, 2019

Recent Developments: Mid-Year Results

Capital & Regional had a mixed first half of 2019 as seen from the 2019 Interim report.

Portfolio valuations fell by 6.8% in the period to £797.3m from £855.2m in December last year, reflecting an 11% reduction in regional asset values and a 3% reduction in the London assets

in the period to £797.3m from £855.2m in December last year, reflecting an 11% reduction in regional asset values and a 3% reduction in the London assets Like-for-like Net Rental Income fell 3.1% to £25.2m as retailers continued to enter insolvency arrangement

to £25.2m as retailers continued to enter insolvency arrangement The leasing team were able to secure 44 new lettings and renewals totalling £3.1m in rental income at a combined average premium of 31.2% to previous passing rent and a 6.9% premium to expected rental value

totalling £3.1m in rental income at a combined average premium of 31.2% to previous passing rent and a Footfall significantly outperformed the national index with London assets increasing 0.6%

Investors might be led to believe that a silver lining is in sight for the REIT. Positive results in new lettings and renewals, and the higher footfall experienced in shopping centres might suggest that enhancements to the portfolio of shopping centres have been successful. After all, if we compare Capital & Regional's performance to its comparable counterparts, we will notice that the REIT's performance was slightly better.

From December 2018 to June 2019, its fall in NAV and Net Rental Income were less drastic than Intu (OTCPK:CCRGF) (INTU.L) and Hammerson (OTCPK:HMSNF) (HMSO.L).

Net Asset Value Net Rental Income Capital & Regional -6.8% -3.1% Intu -19.2% -12.3% Hammerson -7.2% -7.7%

Source: Capital & Regional, Intu, Hammerson

Nevertheless, it is clear that the public is bearish towards the retail REIT sector on a whole and I believe that there are reasons to doubt management's ability to turn around the REIT's growth outlook.

Highly Undiversified

The first reason to doubt Capital & Regional's future performance is because of its highly undiversified position. The REIT is heavily invested into the retail sector, which has been underperforming over the past 2 years. The REIT currently owns 7 malls in the UK with interests in Snowzone (the largest indoor ski slope operator in the UK) and has a 20% JV stake in Kingfisher Centre in Redditch. The retail-focused REIT is therefore highly vulnerable to structural shifts in the retail and consumer industry. Amidst the wider macro-economic and Brexit uncertainty, I believe that there are significant downside risks for Capital & Regional.

Capital & Regional portfolio:

Asset Size (sq ft) Net Asset Valuation (£m) NIY The Mall (Luton) 900,000 195.4 7.01% The Mall (Blackburn) 600,000 96.8 5.69% The Mall (Wood Green) 540,000 238.3 5.12% The Mall (Maidstone) 500,000 69 7.74% Marlowes (Hemel Hempstead) 350,000 44.9 7.35% The Exchange (Ilford) 300,000 86.2 5.69% The Mall (Walthamstow) 260,000 124.6 5.01%

*Figures are based on 2018 Annual Report

Furthermore, the portfolio is geographically concentrated within London and the Southeast, with a predominant weighting towards secondary locations. Overall, this contributes to a high concentration risk that investors should be wary of.

Source:2018 Annual Report

Tenant Base at risk of structural headwinds

The top tenants by percentage of rental income for the portfolio have significant risks of entering into CVAs. The major tenants - Debenhams (OTC:DBHSF), Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) and New Look - have already entered into CVAs and are looking at downsizing their retail floor space. Retailers, like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) and Primark have also issued profit warnings and it remains to be seen how they will fare moving forward. Together, these retailers make up 15.12% of the portfolio's rental income.

With no concrete plans for Brexit as the October 31st deadline approaches, structural shifts towards e-commerce and wider economic uncertainty across the globe, it is likely that challenges to increase current rents or find new retail tenants would remain. Thus, it is highly likely for the REIT to continue suffering from like-for-like net rental income decline.

Source: 2018 Annual Presentation

Loss of Income Appeal for Investors

From 2017 to 2018, management cut dividends by 1.91p (34%), making a total payout for 2018 of 2.42p. This was done to preserve cash to fund capital expenditure investment and reduce the REIT's debt ratio. While management has expressed in 2018 that it would like to at least meet its minimum REIT distribution requirements* and set dividends around the same level, I highly doubt that this would be possible. The like-for-like decrease in net rental income and worsening debt ratio due to lower valuations would put considerable strain on management to reduce payouts. Capital & Regional might end up following the footsteps of Intu and withhold its dividend payouts to manage its debt and income problems at the expense of corporate taxes.

Increasing Debt Woes

Another cause of concern to watch out for is the increasing debt level (seen from the LTV). As valuations for the REIT's shopping centres drop, the net debt to property value ratio is correspondingly increasing. At 48% as of December 30, 2018, this is already higher than the average UK REIT. Net asset value and net rental income have continued to fall since December 2018, which puts significant liquidity risk on the REIT if it is unable to ensure sufficient resources to meet all its potential liabilities. In 2019, £25.7m (5.5% of total debt) would be due and within the 2-5 years time frame, the amount grows to £134.1m (29.1% of total debt).

However, Not Everything is Negative

Capital & Regional has arguably fared better than Intu and Hammerson based on the interim results. This might have been due to its ability to adjust and adapt to the new retail sector challenges. Or it could be a strength of its smaller portfolio, which provides better control and management over its assets.

All 3 retail REITs have set out and implemented strategies to diversify and reposition their heavy retail focus. They have plans to switch to new and alternative land uses, such as providing more experiential retail offerings, and transforming retail assets to residential apartments and office space.

Capital & Regional has tried to increase the appeal of its mall by re-merchandising its retail offerings to provide community-based needs. The REIT has also invested in capital expenditure to provide amenities like guest service spaces and changed some of its shops to offices. From a quick search on the planning portal, I also found that some malls, like The Exchange at Ilford, had secured residential planning consent. The Exchange at Ilford might also benefit from a larger retail catchment from the completion of the Crossrail line. Clearly, management is forward-thinking and trying to diversify its majority retail holdings while finding ways to increase its capital value.

Nonetheless, change of use and new developments are capital intensive and require a long period of time to complete. These costs will certainly put a strain on net operating income and weigh on management's priority to reduce debt. Furthermore, these experiential retail offerings might not eventually attract new retail tenants or lead to a tangible increase in rental income.

In today's uncertain macro-economic climate and market cycle, I would be very cautious of the risks associated with Capital & Regional and not be overzealous about its ability to increase capital value in the short term.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, even at its current share price of 15p - an almost 75% discount from net asset value - I would not recommend investing in Capital & Regional at this point of time because of its:

Highly undiversified position

Risky tenant and income profile

Low dividend yield

Increasing leverage concerns; and

Daunting challenges involved to unlock value for its shopping centres

Across the retail real estate sector in the UK, I predict that NAVs and rental income will continue to be suppressed. This will cause greater leverage concerns for their respective managements, especially in the latter stage of the current economic cycle. Investors should proceed with caution.

* A UK REIT has to distribute at least 90 per cent of its property rental business profits by way of dividend for each accounting period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.