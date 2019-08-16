Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 8/15/2019

Prices are from 8/15/2019 after the market closed. Trailing book values are as of 6/30/2019. Our subscriber series uses book values updated for projected change in book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

The residential mREIT (mortgage REIT) sector can be a very appealing area for trading. When we enter the area, we’ve often found quick success with trades. The most difficult aspect of trading in this sector is dealing with changes in book value. We have frequent estimates on many of the mortgage REITs coming from Scott Kennedy, which has been a huge assistance to our work. We recently published our latest sector update.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price-to-book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ticker Q2 Tangible BV Price Price-to-Trailing Tangible BV AGNC $16.58 $16.14 0.97 AI $7.80 $5.58 0.72 ANH $4.53 $3.51 0.77 ARR $20.50 $16.75 0.82 CHMI $16.80 $13.24 0.79 CIM $16.24 $19.45 1.20 CMO $8.93 $7.99 0.89 NLY $9.33 $8.87 0.95 ORC $6.63 $5.97 0.90 CIM $16.24 $19.45 1.20 DX $17.68 $14.75 0.83 IVR $16.21 $15.60 0.96 MFA $7.11 $7.20 1.01 MITT $17.42 $15.59 0.89 NYMT $5.75 $6.16 1.07 TWO $14.17 $13.01 0.92 WMC $10.51 $9.60 0.91 EARN $12.40 $10.46 0.84

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price-to-current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price to trailing book value, which utilizes the book values as of 6/30/2019. We're still using tangible book value, so assets such as "Goodwill" are stripped out. We believe this creates a much better comparison.

What's Happening So Far in Q3 2019?

Investors are probably aware that share prices have been hammered recently. Most residential mortgage REITs are feeling the pain. We’re seeing the pain, particularly for residential mortgage REITs focused on “agency” MBS (mortgage-backed securities). The main risk with these securities is that interest rates will move significantly. They have almost zero credit risk, since they carry an agency guarantee. These mortgage REITs are occasionally referred to as Agency mREITs.

Mortgage REITs which focus on residential mortgages with credit risk are often considered “Hybrid mREITs”. They’ve performed much better lately, since their primary source of risk is credit risk rather than interest rate risk. Even though these mortgage REITs mostly take on credit risk, it is very common for them to have a small position in agency MBS as well. The advantage for credit risk lately is that mortgage delinquency remains very low. With low delinquency, they continue to earn solid levels of interest income on their position.

Hybrid mREITs

The hybrid mortgage REITs have seen success on their credit portfolios. They use less leverage, due to the credit risk, so they shouldn’t be suffering as much from the higher repo rates (interest rate on repurchase agreements, the mortgage REITs main source of debt). We’ve also seen low levels of delinquency on mortgages. That means the hybrid mortgage REITs are less impacted by the higher interest rates on their debts, and they continue to accrue high levels of interest income from their assets. It’s been a relatively good period for them.

Which ones do we consider hybrids? CIM, MFA, MITT, NYMT, TWO, WMC, and IVR.

Agency mREITs

Interest rates have been dropping rapidly. Since these mortgage REITs are primarily exposed to interest rate risk, that has been a problem.

We want to cover a simplified example of how book values can be estimated. To be clear, the full process is more complex. However, this should give investors a fundamental understanding of the process.

Which ones do we consider agency? AGNC, AI, ANH, ARR, CHMI, CMO, DX, EARN, NLY, and ORC.

Note: ARR is really on the border here, as it has some non-agency and CRT assets, and investors could reasonably lump them into either camp. Its historical performance has shown a far stronger correlation with the agency mortgage REIT group.

Developments

Throughout July, the mortgage REIT book values were doing very well. They were winning on hedges and winning on their assets. Both had increased in value. Normally that might be a concern, but it looked reasonable after a very rough second quarter.

As of 7/31/2019, we expected pretty much every mortgage REIT to be sitting on a gain in book value:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As we can see in the latest release from AGNC, despite paying out a dividend for July, their book value had increased materially since the quarter began.

As of 8/14/2019, we believe the gains in July have been more than lost. While Treasury yields were falling, prices on MBS only increased by a hair. As of 8/14/2019, the cumulative net loss would be about 0.41% of the asset value. This is before leverage. Assuming 9 times leverage, this would be closer to a 3.7% loss.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment, because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlook on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Outlook

We will go with a bullish outlook on (in alphabetical order):

ANH

CHMI

DX

TWO

Each of those 4 has seen their share price suffering lately. Some are further into our target buying range than others, but each carries a discount to projected book value that is materially higher than we would consider reasonable.

The biggest risk to our thesis is the rapid decline in interest rates creating additional damage to book values. Alternatively, if a mortgage REIT changed its portfolio since the quarter began, it could end up further away from our projected book values (for better or worse). Our projections for changes in book value are a key part of our sector update for residential mortgage REITs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, ANH, AI, ARR, CHMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.