The Policy Market - Apple Talks Domestic Jobs

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says its job footprint in the United States is now at 2.4M, quadruple the number of jobs attributable to the company eight years ago. Apple directly employs 90K of those workers. The company says it's still on pace to directly contribute $350B to the U.S. economy by 2023, a goal that was first announced last year. Related: Apple applied for Chinese tariff exemptions for parts related to its US-produced Mac Pro, but denied during the earnings call that it plans to move Pro production to China.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will review a judge's finding that some Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) set-top boxes infringe a TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) patent. That comes amid the two companies' years-long IP battle after a TiVo request to block imports of some Comcast boxes. The review will focus on potential infringement by non-redesigned versions of Comcast's Xfinity X1 box; the ITC had found previously that redesigned versions didn't infringe.

Japan overtakes China as the biggest foreign holder of U.S. Treasurys as the trade war with China drags on. At the end of June, Japan held $1.123T of U.S. Treasury securities vs. China's $1.113T. Though China didn't pare back its holdings, Japan increased it at a faster rate, up 2.0% from the end of May. China's holdings rose only 0.2% M/M.