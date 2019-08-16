Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton

Worst stock market in Argentina since the Burbuja of 2001

Burbuja is Spanish for bubble. And for a number of years 1999-2002 Argentina suffered a depression they refer to as the Burbuja.

In January of 2001, the Merval (MERV) stood at 532, by November of that same year the index was down to 202. The country was in crisis. They blew through a number of presidents, and went off dollar parity (1 peso = 1 dollar).

By May of 2008, the Merval hit a recovery high of 2205, followed by another crash that ended in November of 2008 at 993.

But from there it has been clear sailing. It hit a high of 42057 just this past July.

What transpired

The stock market correction is clearly connected to political events in Argentina. On Sunday, the primary election was held, and the current center right President Macri secured 32%, a huge disappointment, and left-leaning Fernandez/Kirchner ticket got 47%.

The next day the stock market responded badly from the start, the utilities, Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU), Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM), and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) tumbled more than 43% by 10:30 a.m. YPF (NYSE:YPF), the oil & gas producer, was down by 30%.

In the end, the market dropped 48% in a single day. One of the largest drops of a national market.

The Argentine peso suffered a similar heart-stopping pounding, at one point to 65 pesos for 1 dollar. You can imagine, the people of Argentina are sick as they could be. This is a devastating 30% one-day drop.

A Return of the Peronistas?

In a sense, Argentina is a test of how much a government can do for its people. The Peronist government of the Kirchners, Nestor and Cristina, ruled the country from 2003-2015.

As populists, they have provided free healthcare, free university education, subsidies for electricity and mass transit. Along the way, they forced angry Argentine bondholders to accept 70 cents on the dollar, and perhaps, understandably, did not pay New York vulture fund bondholders at all.

Of course, the government has run deficits, but unlike the U.S., which has been able to get away with running unending deficits, the rest of the world will not tolerate this when it comes to smaller countries like Argentina (and Greece).

Then Comes Mauricio Macri

Mauricio Macri is the son of a wealthy businessman who was born in Italy, where so many Argentines come from. In a sense representing what happens when you have a wealthy class in the midst of poverty, he was kidnapped. His ransom was some $6 million and to some extent, this was one of the events that forged his interest in public service.

He did not so much try to reverse the populist agenda, though electric bills went up, than to improve things for business, removing tariffs on farm products, for example. He paid off the New York vulture bondholders, bringing an outlaw Argentine government back into world commerce.

Meanwhile, the economy sputtered along. And he has had some bad luck. Last year I was in Argentina in January and February, big crop months, and I don't remember a single drop of rain. The Pampas of Argentina are one of the breadbaskets of the world, but they did not deliver. Bad luck, pure and simple. He had lifted the tariffs, the farmers wanted to produce, but no rain.

Bad luck, and then he went to the IMF for a $57 billion infusion, which they granted, since he was sincere about trying to right the economy.

The Maximum Pessimism of John Templeton

The single most important belief of that great investor, John Templeton, was to invest when others are running for the doors. He invested in Japan when no one was interested in the 1960s, and in Peru in the 1980s when it was in crisis. I think he would look at Argentina, and think, "That's for me."

In truth, Templeton was also not a fan of frothy optimism, either, and made around $100 million shorting tech stocks beginning in 2000.

The Templeton Foundation has a very nice summary of his book here. He talks about character in investing - self-reliance, discipline, diversity, a "bargain hunting mentality," and willingness to spend an inordinate amount of time reading about investments. In this, he resembles Warren Buffett, who goes to the office and reads all day long.

Whichever government gets elected, they will be stymied

It is difficult to see how populists can turn things around. How will they spend their way out of a recession if they cannot sell their debt? It feels as though Argentine government will be hamstrung no matter which government gets elected.

For Travelers, It's a Bargain

Porteños, as they call the people of Buenos Aires, follow the exchange rate as a barometer of their country's financial health, and they all feel a bit sick. It was as high as 65 pesos to the dollar after the election, now it is more like 55 pesos to the dollar.

So, one also needs to correct the wildly high stock market by showing what would happen if you were to re-patriot pesos back into dollars. So, divide the top of the market - 42,000 by a current 55 pesos to the dollar, and you have a Merval at $763. If the exchange rate was 3 pesos to the dollar in 2008, and you had bought at the bottom (993), you would have paid $331, so you would have a handsome profit, but nothing like what a Merval that moved from 993 to 42,000 might suggest.

The Merval is now at 31,000, divided by 55 pesos to the dollar is $563, which is certainly at a decent level.

Take a position

National markets seldom drop by 48% in a day. One needs to take a position when the opportunity presents itself. That's the discipline. Argentina is one such situation. Use the ETFs - ARGT and AGT. John Templeton will be smiling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.