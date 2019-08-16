SILJ: Silver Stocks Are Pricing In A Much Higher Silver Price

With silver still trading comfortably below $20/oz, a more diversified product, like the SILJ ETF, could be a useful product for speculators looking to hedge risks (while still retaining exposure to silver mining stocks).

Arguably, on the basis of market cap/NPV for late-stage development projects, the market is currently giving extra credit to silver stocks (relative to gold stocks), as it would appear that market expectations for a higher silver price has already been baked in.

Although the spot price of silver has lagged gold, in terms of the mining shares, silver stocks are leading the pack, with some names already up ~60-90% since June 1.

Gold has surged up to ~$1,516/oz while silver is still trading at "only" ~$17.21/oz.

Recently, there's been a renewed sense of excitement for all things precious metals, which was prompted over the last few months by gold (finally) breaking through $1,400/oz, for the first time since 2013. Only, gold didn't stop there; it continued its march forward and currently finds itself trading at ~$1,516/oz.

For context, just over a year ago, the gold price was languishing at below $1,200/oz, so it's easy to see why speculators have gotten all riled up again.

Clearly, in the case of gold, a new bull market has now emerged.

The Silver Laggard

However, if we shift the conversation over in the direction of gold's "little brother" silver, for the latter precious metal, although the spot price has also risen a bit in the last year (it was trading below $15/oz, at times, last August), in the bigger picture, it's still "only" sitting at $17.21/oz.

As a refresher, just a little over 3 years ago, when gold was attempting to break through $1,300/oz, silver was already at a price higher than it is today.

Fast-forward back to present day, and that's right, gold is ~$200/oz higher now than it was back in June 2016, while silver has only gone backwards, and is still nowhere near $20/oz.

As a consequence of silver massively underperforming gold in recent years, it should come as no surprise, then, to observe that the Gold-to-Silver Ratio (GSR) is now ~88, and has risen to historically high levels.

Shown below, during the precious metals bull market of 2016, the GSR broke below 65. The following is a 10-year chart (extended further out), to illustrate just how out of hand the GSR has gotten.

With this backdrop in mind, one might think that as a consequence of physical silver still greatly lagging behind physical gold in price, at this juncture, the same type of price action also applies to the mining shares.

Outperformance In Silver Shares

However, as the following chart will show, not only have silver stocks been able to keep up the pace with gold stocks, they've perhaps even surprisingly (or not) been able to lead the way, since June 1.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is up 31.87%.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is up 34.58%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) is up 40.94%.

Further, although the SILJ ETF has put in some impressive returns over the last month, some of the smaller junior companies contained within SILJ (albeit, comprise of a smaller "non-core" weighing within the fund) have been doing even better than their larger-cap producer peers, since June 1.

Alexco Resource (AXU) is up 93.40%.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCPK:BCEKF) is up 61.48%.

Kootenay Silver (OTC:KOOYF) is up 87.50%.

Americas Silver (USAS) is up 91.57%.

Certainly, so far anyway, silver stocks have led the way during this new bull market in precious metals.

Bear Creek Mining

However, as I mentioned in a previous article, it's important not to lose sight of valuations, especially during the heat of a Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) run, which has the power to intoxicate speculators and cause them to chase after greed, at any (and all) costs.

For example, as shown above, shares of BCEKF are up a noticeable ~66%, yet the price of silver is still very much entrenched below $20/oz.

If we then turn to the project economics of Bear Creek's flagship Corani Project, located in Peru, we're reminded that the numbers nevertheless still check in the same as before all this newfound hype arrived, featuring an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $402 million and an after-tax IRR of "only" 15.4% (and this is assuming a silver price of $18/oz, which we have not reached yet during this bull run).

Source: Bear Creek Mining July 2019 Corporate Presentation

Further, it's worth noting that at roughly these metal prices, the initial CAPEX required to put the Corani Project into production is a hefty $585 million; that's right, the initial CAPEX requirement > NPV.

Source: Bear Creek Mining July 2019 Corporate Presentation

In other words, at today's silver price of ~$17/oz, the Corani Project still very much remains an out-of-the-money "optionality play."

Yes, I realize that due to Corani's massive size + scale, it does offer immense leverage to the upside (which the company has made it a point to emphasize in recent years), so that probably explains a good deal as to why the share price of BCEKF tends to rise so much when sentiment towards precious metals is positive.

Source: Bear Creek Mining July 2019 Corporate Presentation

Currently, the market cap of BCM is $177.31 million, which as I will show in a later section, is not cheap for an "optionality play."

As such, speculators need to be aware that if they insist on jumping into the fray now, purchasing shares of BCEKF after a sharp rise in share price of ~66% in recent months (all while the spot price of silver still isn't near high enough to yet justify putting the Corani Project into production), from a risk vs. reward perspective, there are increased risks, especially if the spot price of silver continues to struggle and break through, say $20/oz.

The intention, though, is not to pick on Bear Creek Mining, as this type of "overvaluation" tends to occur during periods when silver stocks are shining brightly (like right now).

Alexco Resource

Presenting another example of a silver stock that arguably could be ahead of itself is a darling favorite of the sector, Alexco Resource, which controls the Keno Hill Silver Project, located in Yukon Canada.

As the March 2019 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Keno Hill Silver Project shows, the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) is C$101.3 million (~$76 million) and the after-tax IRR is 74% (while assuming a life-of-mine silver price of $17.90/oz).

Source: Alexco Resource July 2019 Corporate Presentation

Source: Alexco Resource March 2019 PFS

As highlighted above, the Keno Hill Silver Project is estimated to only require a very small initial CAPEX of C$23.2 million, which helps greatly in enhancing the after-tax IRR.

Further, while it's true that the Keno Hill Silver District has a prospective land package, lots more silver in mineral resource (~100 million ounces in total Indicated + Inferred) and further explorational potential, where things stand today, the current proposed mine plan (using Probable reserve, as defined by the PFS) still shows a project that is relatively small in scale.

Over an 8-year mine life, Keno Hill should reach a peak silver production of 5 million ounces, in Year 5.

Source: Alexco Resource July 2019 Corporate Presentation

The current market cap of AXU is an astounding ~$240 million, and again the Keno Hill Silver Project currently has a PFS that shows a project capable of producing an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of C$101.3 million (~$77 million), assuming a "still higher than today" silver price of $17.90/oz.

Again, although Keno Hill requires just very minimal initial CAPEX and has a relatively short runway to entering commercial production, the shares are nevertheless trading well north of NPV, which suggests that speculators are already pricing in a much higher silver price than the current one.

The following chart shows the potential leverage to a rising silver price that Alexco Resource should be able to offer speculators.

Source: Alexco Resource July 2019 Corporate Presentation

As shown in the chart above, at $28/oz silver, the pre-tax NPV (5% discount rate) for the Keno Hill Project would rise to C$316 million (~$237 million), which would be more or less in line with the current market cap of AXU (but again, please note, this is also on a pre-tax basis, assuming a discount rate of 5%).

Clearly, shares of AXU are well ahead of themselves right now, at the current silver price of $17.21/oz.

Orezone Gold

Now, if we step aside from silver stocks for a moment and take a look at a gold developer, instead, it's still quite common to be able to come across companies like Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) that can offer speculators a late-stage development project that should not only be highly economical in the current market, but also one that still works at much lower prices.

For example, in the case of Orezone Gold, the company is working on advancing its Bomboré Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, to production.

The revised Sulphide Expansion Feasibility Study (SEFS) was recently published in July, and it shows an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $520 million and an after-tax IRR of 61.4%, using a gold price of $1,500/oz.

Source: Orezone Gold July 2019 Sulphide Expansion Feasibility Study

However, as can be seen from the table above, even if we were to assume a much lower gold price of $1,200/oz (over $300/oz lower than today's price), the Bomboré Gold Project should still be economical, featuring a very solid after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $273.8 million and an after-tax IRR of 34.7%.

Unlike the case of Bear Creek Mining's Corani Project, for example, the initial CAPEX for Bomboré is projected to be only $153 million (compared to $585 million), which helps to significantly enhance the after-tax IRR figures.

Source: Orezone Gold July 2018 Sulphide Expansion Feasibility Study

However, surprisingly (or not), even with gold at ~$1,516/oz, we can see that shares of ORZCF haven't exactly gone haywire either, as the current market cap is still "only" ~$119 million.

Unlike the case of Bear Creek Mining and Alexco Resource, when looking across the gold sector, it seems at this point in time to be a lot easier to come across late-stage development projects that still trade at a rather large discount to NPV; in fact, the current market cap of ORZCF is still lower than the NPV of even the $1,100/oz gold scenario ($186.6 million) as outlined in the latest SEFS. Although it should be noted that in both the cases of Bear Creek Mining and Orezone Gold, these companies still need to raise a large chunk of initial CAPEX.

In any case, if we chart the 3 companies previously discussed, by market cap, we should be able to obviously see that the market is willing to ascribe more of a "premium" to mining stocks associated with silver, at this time, since both Bear Creek Mining and Alexco Resource currently trade at a much higher valuation than Orezone Gold (even though on paper, from published NI 43-101 reports, it would appear Orezone has the most economical project to offer at today's metal prices).

With a GSR of ~88, it's worth pondering just how much of a rise in the silver price the market is currently pricing in, as there is a wide-held belief that in the context of a bull market in precious metals, silver should (greatly) outperform gold and drive the GSR way back down (perhaps to sub 65 like in 2016, or to even ~30 like in 2011, or even lower to the GSR found in the earth's crust of ~17.5).

Risk vs. Reward

From a risk vs. reward perspective, in my own humble opinion, it would appear that gold stocks (on the whole) are presently offering more downside margin of safety than silver stocks (on the whole).

As the previous examples covered show, it's still quite possible to locate late-stage gold development projects (such as Orezone Gold) that are trading at a significant discount (market cap/NVP) using today's metals prices (for an additional example of a gold developer trading at an attractive market cap/NPV, please see my article on Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF)).

For silver, on the other hand, we have cases where companies like Bear Creek Mining and Alexco Resource have ripped a lot higher in share price, but because the former still needs a higher silver price to justify a mine build at Corani, while the latter's market cap is already trading well above NPV (even when plugging in say $28/oz silver), the risks are elevated if this current precious metals run takes a breather, or worse, falls apart entirely.

Further, as the following chart will show, even though many silver mining stocks have started to break out and re-rate in anticipation of much higher silver prices to come, the actual physical metal still has a long way to go to even just get back to 2016 levels (i.e., ~$20/oz).

It would be another thing entirely to be chasing silver stocks after a clear technical breakthrough above previous heavy resistance (e.g., gold breaking through $1,350-1380/oz range and then proceeding to blast off above $1,500/oz), knowing that "blue skies" were calling, but as of today, unfortunately for silver, we aren't quite there yet.

As such, in my eyes, a safer way to speculate on silver stocks at this time (if one insists on being positioned) would be to diversify into an ETF product, such as SILJ, to spread out the risk of any individual company failure (while still retaining strong leverage to the upside).

As shown below, the SILJ ETF has an allocation to the silver stocks mentioned earlier in this article (AXU, BCEKF, KTNNF, USAS), which again, have all posted spectacular gains since June 1.

Source: ETFMG

Yes, I do perfectly understand that when the precious metals complex gets going, these silver mining stocks have a strong tendency to soar to very lofty heights (as shown earlier, this has already started to take place over the last few months for some silver names), which no doubt can cause people to feel the intense desire to have to FOMO in, disregarding all risks.

However, it is my own belief that one should always plan for a "worst-case" scenario, and put some thought into what could happen if one's speculation thesis backfires and goes completely against you.

For many silver companies, the simplest outcome in a "harsh" operating environment is one where free cash flow will be a very tough proposition to achieve, which usually then leads to things like more dilution (on very poor terms) to fund working capital.

As a reminder of what could happen, please see below for an example of a typical private placement that tends to take place in the silver sector when "times are tough."

Source: Sedar

Although the above terms outlined by Impact Silver (OTCPK:ISVLF) are arguably favorable for anyone who was able to get in on the deal, more times than not, when "full warrants" are issued over a relatively long time frame (e.g., 3+ years), this is not a win for the retail speculator (who doesn't have access to such opportunities).

Conclusion

In a precious metals bull market, it's inevitable that certain stocks will get bid up more than others, and as history has shown, those associated with silver tend to lead the way. With that said, speculators should also keep in mind that any legitimate bull market likely won't end in a span of 1-2 weeks either (i.e., there should be plenty of time to get onboard the train), so if this run really is for real, there very well may be a long road ahead of us to make gains.

Therefore, from a risk vs. reward perspective, in my own humble opinion, at this juncture, I would be more keen on allocating a greater percentage of a precious metals portfolio's weighting in the direction of gold stocks (on the whole) than silver stocks (on the whole). Further, in regards to exposure to silver, a more diversified silver ETF product, such as SILJ, could make sense to add to a speculation portfolio for some speculators at this time, while we all patiently wait for physical silver to first "finally" climb back above $20/oz.

One step at a time; only after $20/oz is conquered should we all dream about silver (and silver stocks) breaking out and ascending beyond "blue skies" territory.

