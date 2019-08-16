The World Desperately Needs More Chinese Stimulus

Chinese growth keeps weakening

This week was marked by disappointing macro data in China, with the annual growth in industrial production falling to 4.8% in July, its slowest rate in 17 years, confirming the uncertainty around the trade war is damaging the Chinese economy. Real GDP growth is now expected to slow down to 6.2% in 2019 and 6% in 2020, respectively, according to the IMF World Economic Outlook. As many economists have complained that China tends to overestimate its GDP growth rate, some research institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) have argued that a more accurate measure of real GDP growth is obtained by multiplying the annual change of the industrial production by a coefficient of 0.7 (private source: Mitsubishi UFJ Japan Equity Research). Figure 1 (left frame) shows that after co-moving strongly between 1992 and 2012, the ‘adjusted’ GDP has started to diverge significantly from the reported real GDP growth. Based on the CASS calculations, Chinese GDP growth should be at 3.4% compared to 6.2% reported in the second quarter.

We also saw that Chinese exports and imports have been collapsing as business sentiment has also been deteriorating, with Caixin manufacturing PMI falling below 50 in the beginning of the year following the equity rout. The fall in Chinese trade data was mainly impacted by the deterioration in the G10 economic data, especially in the euro area; figure 1 (right frame) shows that the Citi Economic Surprise index has been leading Chinese imports and exports data in the past 15 years.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, CASS calculations

Asian equities in a bear market

The Chinese stock market peaked in mid-April and is now down roughly 15% (Shanghai SE index) since its year’s high as fundamentals keep weighing on companies’ valuation. Most of the Asian markets have been trending lower for more than a year now, which confirms that liquidity in the EM space has peaked in early 2018. For instance, South Korea equity market, considered by many practitioners as a leading market for developed economies, has fallen by 35% since January 2018, constantly pricing in a lower 10Y US yield. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that SK equities have been leading the US 10Y yield by 6 months in the past 8 years. Japan has also been in a bear market since the beginning of 2018 with the TOPIX down almost 25%, which has been led by the Japanese yen's strength in this risk-off environment. Figure 2 (right frame) shows the relationship between the USDJPY exchange rate and the equity market; a stronger yen has usually been reflected by weaker equity. As we previously mentioned, USDJPY is slowly approaching the BoJ 100 ‘screaming level’, hence we should hear from Japanese policymakers soon as they will certainly act to protect that floor. We think that this could be a good opportunity to go long USDJPY as we could see a short-term yen weakness in case of an aggressive dovish speech from Kuroda.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

China credit impulse and excess liquidity

However, we think that in the medium term, the world is in desperate need of more Chinese stimulus. We saw that China eased significantly their credit conditions in the beginning of the year with new loans surging to a new record high in January. As a consequence, the annual growth in the Total Social Financing (TSF), a broader measure of Chinese credit, switched back into the positive territory in the first half of 2019, levitating global equities after the Q4 storm. We use China TSF as one of our leading liquidity indicators (6 months) for global equities (figure 3, left frame). However, we need to see more aggressive measures from Chinese officials in order to bring back confidence in the Asian market.

Secondly, as real M1 money growth seems to have bottomed in most of the developed economies, the recent rebound in excess liquidity, computed as the difference between real M1 and industrial production, could also limit the downside on some of the asset prices. We saw previously that China excess liquidity tends to lead house prices for many of its main trading partners. For instance, figure 3 (right frame) shows the significant co-movement between China excess liquidity (6M lead) and Australian house prices since early 2000s. Will that be enough to counter to deflationary waves in countries where property prices are extremely overvalued (i.e. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, HK…)?

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

2019 H2 outlook

It is certain that the world needs more stimulus from monetary authorities as the current climate is pricing in a global recession coming within the next 12 months. The problem is that the trade war in addition to the political uncertainty may delay officials’ decisions in the short to medium term, therefore generating more periods of price volatility. Even though most of the attention has been on the yuan in the past two weeks, with the USDCNY breaking above 7, we saw that many countries are screaming for some stimulus action and we do not think that a currency war is a solution to that problem.

Hence, as long as we do not see any significant policy action, an important increase in global real M1 and/or loosening credit conditions in major economies such as China, the current risk-off environment will prevail, EM markets will continue to weaken and commodity currencies such as the Aussie or the Canadian dollar will suffer.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.