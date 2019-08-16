UPM-Kymmene: Scandinavian Forests And Forestry With 5% Yield

An international footprint makes this company a must-have to me and due to recent weakness, I have finally justified opening a position.

The company is Europe's largest and the world's fourth-largest company producing pulp and paper in terms of revenue.

In this article, we'll look at one of the world's largest paper & pulp companies - UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF) (OTCQX:UPMKY). Because of the size/scope of its operations and it not being limited to Scandinavia, it is a different sort of company compared to many of the local competitors. Because of strong fundamentals and excellent history, the company has been in my watch list for a long time, without me pulling the trigger.

Let me show you through historical results and current trends/financials as to why I consider the company not only investable but undervalued and a good holding in your dividend portfolio.

UPM - Paper and pulp at a high yield - Segments and sectors

UPM's roots go back to the middle of the 1870s to the company Kymmene Oy. During 1996, Kymmene was fused into UPM with a large number of other companies. So while the company is technically young, its roots are far older than that. Old roots are the company's bread and butter - up until 2014, it held the largest paper mill still in production - founded in 1478, making it over 500 years old at the time of closure.

The company, while having international exposure, is primarily active in Europe.

(Source: 2019 CEO Presentation)

Its areas of operation include a multitude of product/target areas, such as:

Timber

Pulp & Biofuel

Stickers/Labels

Office papers

Wood materials for furniture

Specialty packaging

In terms of reportable segments, the company is then split into the following.

(Source: 2019 CEO Presentation)

While other companies have simplified their segments more, UPM remains at 6 reportable segments, dominated by the UPM biorefining segment which accounts for more than 50% of its annual EBIT.

Perhaps most importantly, most of these segments are delivering excellent results in terms of returns on capital, from a record-high 26% in biorefining (the largest and most important) to currently acceptable segments such as energy, plywood, and Rataflac. The company is, of course, no stranger to the pressure in the paper and timber industry - meaning that Specialty's and Communication Papers' profitability is suffering somewhat.

(Source: 2019 CEO Presentation)

Forward growth plans

The current plans for the company include strategic investments in new production capacity, mainly in a new pulp mill in Paso de los Toros in Uruguay. The mill will handle greenfield eucalyptus and after an investment of $2.7B, will grow the company's pulp capacity over 50%. The company will also build port facilities and infrastructure in the area, with a scheduled mill start during 2H22.

(Source: UPM 2Q19 Presentation)

As specified, the project includes cooperation with the state/government of Uruguay, but insofar as planning goes, everything is starting to ramp up even as this article is published. There are numerous reasons for choosing Uruguay if the company is to be believed.

(Source: UPM 2Q19 Presentation)

In addition to this, the company employs more than 7000 people in the nation and stands at a contribution to the country's GDP of 1.4%. The resulting contribution of the new mill will result in/increase:

GDP contribution to over 2% per annum

12% in country exports

$170M+ in taxes and $200M+ in salaries

600+ new small/medium-sized companies to work with UPM.

10 000+ new jobs

UPM Biodiesel

More than half of the company's annual EBIT comes from a sector which includes the production of biofuel, biochemicals, biomedicals and related products, including the production of biodiesel. The company is one of the foremost producers in the world of this and its investments into the area top €150M to date. Commercial production began in 2015, and the company now produces the Biodiesel UPM BioVerno in Lappeenranta, using crude tall oil, a residue from the company's own production of pulp.

(Source: UPM)

The stuff is safe to use in most modern diesel engines, it has a competitive and sustainable no-food feedstock, and it works in synergies to lessen forward dependence on fossil fuels. The whole operation is covered by intellectual property rights, giving UPM a distinct advantage compared to other producers of biofuel.

Current company capacity is at 120M liters per year, which is a paltry amount at this time compared to oil and drilling, but this is set to expand going forward and is supported by national and regional trends supporting the use of biofuel and specifically biodiesel.

Historical & Recent Financials

So, we have a company active in several areas related to timber, biofuel, pulp, and similar products. The company's operations are international, and growth catalysts include establishing a larger international presence in terms of pulp, almost doubling the company's production capacity.

That being said, how are the financials?

(Source: UPM 2Q19 Presentation)

Financials, all in all, are stellar. The company is able to show strong growth over the past few years in terms of EBIT and return on equity is at levels far above the company's own goals.

(Source: UPM 2Q19 Presentation)

Biorefining and Communication Papers especially are coming in at record-high levels in terms of company ambitions, and only Plywood and Speciality Papers are currently working below RoCE targets - and not even as a long-term trend, but since the past quarter or two.

The company has a strong history of dividend increases and provided the positive trends in the company earnings continue, the company will continue this. There is little reason to believe otherwise, given that earnings have remained high despite increasing fiber prices impacting earnings, which have hampered competitors' earnings (Among others BillerudKorsnäs (OTC:BLRDF) (OTC:BLRDY)).

(Source: 2019 CEO Presentation)

The only concern here is that the dividend for the past 2 years has exceeded company goals of 30-40% of operating cash flow by a substantial margin. The company is foreseeing operating cash flow increases to make up here, but I consider conservative estimations to be wise in terms of forward expected dividend increases - which may become somewhat smaller/limited.

We also have several excellent indicators that could be considered "soft." While not as relevant, I don't consider them to be categorically irrelevant either when looking at a company - sort of looking at how "CO2-neutral" a company is.

(Source: 2019 CEO Presentation)

Anything affecting company productivity, and in turn, profitability, is of course not to be considered irrelevant. It doesn't say, however, if employee engagement is measured through pulse surveys, eNPS or other methods. Simply put, the company is becoming safer and more productive.

In other financial considerations, one thing that merits looking at is the company's beyond-stellar debt.

(Source: 2019 CEO Presentation)

As of 2018, the company has a negative Net debt/EBITDA ratio, and company debt since 2013 has been completely paid off from a level of €3B/2.0X net debt/EBITDA to today's level.

An important consideration is the fact that the company's indebtedness will increase going forward due to the Uruguay project. While necessary permits have all been granted, the project CapEx will take place in the years 2020-2022. This means that the company's previous indebtedness of 2.0X in terms of EBITDA will likely return - as the expected CapEx will be ~$3B. However, there are no real future projects in the company's pipeline to further affect indebtedness here.

(Source: UPM 2Q19 Presentation)

So, in conclusion, company finances are stellar, and on the surface, it seems there should be little to cause the company to drop going forward, beyond overall lower demand for the company's products or a continued increase in fiber/timber prices.

Risks

UPM, like any cyclical material/resource company, has several significant risks that need considering prior to an investment.

First off, the entire company is tied to the global demand with regards to paper & pulp and related products. Several of the company's product categories, such as labels and packaging are recession-resistant. Many of the company's primary sectors including biofuel, however, are anything but.

Secondly, the company is furthermore tied to the price of fiber and timber - and these prices have been growing for a few years now due to higher demand, in particular, softwood fiber pulp. This is due to tightening in regional supplies. Pulp mills in the US Atlantic coast saw fiber prices rise almost 10% and BillerudKorsnäs is facing higher prices as well, which is offsetting good sales. This illustrates one of the risks here - feedstock pricing has the potential both to bring great results and destroy profits.

Thirdly, UPM is putting a great deal of stock in certain geography that's historically been prone to political instability. If 50% of the company's products from certain segments will be coming out of Uruguay, that means the company is taking a large amount of geopolitical risk - excellent if it works, but a risk - because what if it does not?

The company also has exposure to FX due to its international profile, certain tariff/trade questions as well as your standard cyclical risk. The inherent tie to feedstock prices - both fiber and timber - as well as the company's tie to Uruguay represents what I consider to be the largest risks in UPM here.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, we're looking at peer comparisons and historical valuation comparisons.

Looking at peers, we're comparing the company to others like International Paper (IP), WestRock Paper Company (WRK), Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF) and BillerudKorsnäs. Because of the depression in the space we're currently seeing, UPM's current P/E of 8.33 at a valuation of ~€23 isn't something that sets the company apart from its peers or that would make it in any way particularly more appealing than say, IP or WRK. Both WRK and IP are trading at forward P/E-valuations of around ~8-9, and it seems to be where the market sees these companies at this time.

What we see is instead a regional advantage where UPM trades at a P/E-discount when looking at national and regional peers such as Stora Enso and BillerudKorsnäs, companies which trade around 12-16 times forward earnings at this time. Now, this valuation makes sense, if we consider that UPM does have significant international exposure in terms of production, which a company like Billerud does not (even if they do have international customers, but no international production capacity).

So in terms of peer comparison, UPM scores only when comparing it to regional/local competitors - not international ones.

That's where historical P/E comparisons do a better job.

(Source: Börsdata)

The company's share price has been dropping like a rock since about mid-2018, following the trends seen in other paper/pulp/timber companies. This doesn't mean that it won't drop further of course - but UPM prior to October 2018 simply wasn't an investable company, seen through the lens of fundamental valuation. It is now.

Historical P/E Valuations for UPM range from around ~10-16, meaning that the current rate of ~8.5 is a historical anomaly not seen since 2012 and earlier. The question becomes if we see trends enough to justify such an undervaluation. Certainly, if we look at company financials, there's nothing to indicate such a problem here - company profits are higher than ever before, and provided investments bear fruit, there seems little present to derail UPM.

This is of course not a unique saga specific to UPM. Looking at IP and WRK, similar trends in valuation can be seen, and as such, investors specific to NA may wonder why they want exposure to a Finnish paper company, despite such undervaluation.

The yield is certainly nothing that sets it apart - at 5.6% per annum at current prices, it's higher than in many years, but IP and WRK both have 5%+ yields at these points in time, and they're paid quarterly in the currency people living in the US/NA actually use.

This isn't an article on either of these two great companies, however.

Seen in relation to UPM's earnings, expected earnings, earnings history, current P/E valuation, peer valuation - UPM's current stock price does indicate an undervaluation opportunity - and that's the important part about the valuation - and the valuation forms the basis of my thesis.

Thesis

I go into my articles with two assumptions regarding my readers.

They're interested in and are seeking to diversify their portfolio internationally, or

They find articles on companies they don't know and might be interesting to read in the future.

If that wasn't the case, I'd probably be working for or writing my articles on a Swedish or German-speaking investment paper or community to write closer to my "base."

In the case of UPM, we have a company that's significantly undervalued to historical norms, while not to current peer trends/valuations. This undervaluation is apparent despite the company's current zero net debt, excellent financials, generous dividend and interesting forward catalyst of biofuels, international expansion/diversified appeal. UPM is a historically strong company with a basis in one of the strongest social-democratic welfare states in the world - Finland.

While I personally have very few arguments beyond international diversification and the sheer quality of the company on why an investor should invest in UPM prior to companies such as IP or WRK, I personally own several companies in the sector and invest in them when they drop in price - and diversification is something I recommend to friends who ask me for investment advice.

So this article suits investors interested in such international exposure - though I would also consider other companies such as IP and WRK to be viable alternatives for investment and I intend to update my thesis/write articles on these as well.

Nonetheless, my recommendation for UPM following this initial article is a "Buy."

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of the time of this article, my recommendation for UPM is a "Buy" at the valuation of 8.3 P/E / ~€23/share. I recommend position-sizing, as the price for the company may deteriorate further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPM, IP, BLRDF, BLRDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.