Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50

This may seem a bit counterintuitive, but when I think about defensive positions in the stock market, I think about tech stocks. I know that many investors will scoff at this. I know certain DGI investors who don’t have any exposure to technology at all. Yet, to me, what makes a stock safe is its ability to pay a reliably increasing dividend over time. I want to know that my holdings can increase their annual dividend payouts through both good and bad times. With this in mind, I’m obviously not talking about the speculative, high-growth tech names that are trading with double-digit multiples on sales. No, I’m talking about large-cap, cash cow tech names with wide moats and histories of rewarding shareholders with rising dividends.

Some of my favorite stocks in this regard are Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO), and Microsoft (MSFT). But in this piece, I’ll be focusing on just one of them - Cisco - because it’s the only one of the three that currently offers a dividend yield that is greater than the S&P 500’s. A defensive investment doesn’t have to boast a high yield, though it certainly helps. Oftentimes, when investors think about defensive, income-oriented investments, they think about utilities, telecoms, consumer staples, or even REITs. With its 2.7% yield, Cisco may not yield quite as much as many of those types of companies, but I do think its growth potential is generally much stronger which should lead to outsized dividend growth over the long run.

One easy way to produce reliably increasing income is to own companies that benefit from secular growth trends. In other words, I like to own stocks that have the potential to grow regardless of what the macro environment is doing. Sure, in the event of a major bear market, all stock prices will fall. This is the nature of a market largely driven by algorithms that trade baskets of ETFs. Yet, I’m not nearly as interested in the short-term movement of stock prices as I am in the stability and growth of the underlying fundamentals of the companies that I own. These fundamentals support a safe dividend yield. Secular growth prospects imply that a company can improve its fundamentals regardless of the macro environment.

Balancing the Micro and the Macro

It’s also very important to remember that while we’ve certainly experienced some negative volatility in recent weeks and so much of the market headlines are dedicated towards the sell-off, we’re still sitting roughly 5% off of all-time highs. The market is still trending way above long-term moving averages. The broader market multiples are still elevated. In other words, this isn’t much of a bear market (yet, anyway).

Because I’m heavily invested in equities, I’m not necessarily feeling compelled to put my remaining cash to work just yet. With that being said, I also think it’s important to take a bottom-up approach to the markets. It’s easy to focus on the strength (or weakness) of the broader markets and allow the major averages to dictate one’s actions. But at the end of the day, it’s the fundamentals of the individual equities that we buy and/or sell that matter most, not what the major averages are doing. The stock market should be viewed as a market of individual stocks.

Value Versus Income

The value that stocks present is individualized and should be viewed on a relative basis compared to sector/industry peers and historical averages. This is what makes finding fair value a bit of an art rather than a science.

In the DGI world, there are investors all over the value-oriented spectrum. Some (like me) pay close attention to the value/margin of safety that they receive when buying shares. Others ignore value completely, focusing 100% of their energy on dividend-related metrics because their expectations are 100% income-oriented. Really, this just comes down to personal risk appetite, priorities, and goals.

I don’t believe that there is a right or wrong answer regarding how much energy one should spend focusing on relative value. Every dividend growth investor needs to find his or her own sweet spot on that spectrum somewhere in between value investing and income-oriented investing. That takes time, practice, discipline, and a mistake or two along the way. But eventually, I suspect you’ll find the sort of personal Goldilocks zone that works best for you, and once you do, it becomes easier to manage a watch list and monitor potential investments.

Other Considerations

In today’s market, I find myself looking at a variety of different stocks to potentially purchase. For instance, I recently bought shares of beaten-down names like AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CSX Corp. (CSX), and Domino's Pizza (DPZ). Other than BMY, all of those names currently trade at prices lower than where I most recently bought them, and I’m definitely considering adding to my positions, averaging down my cost basis. Yet, I generally like to do that in -10% increments, and none of them have fallen quite that far from my entry prices.

The financials have sold off recently in the face of falling interest rates. The big banks are getting interesting, though I’m really most interested in a couple of asset manager names: BlackRock (BLK) and Charles Schwab (SCHW). To me, both of these names appear to be cheap and have risen sharply up my watch list in recent days. Yet, I also recognize that the financials are highly cyclical. Although I think that both of these companies are blue chips that offer strong dividend growth prospects, it seems risky to put new capital to work in the financial sector so late in a bull market expansion.

The 2-10 year spread nearly inverted today. Not all financials are created equally when it comes to relying on the yield spread to generate profits, but a narrowing spread generally doesn’t bode well for bottom lines in this space. While a yield inversion doesn’t necessarily mean that a recession is on the way, it has been a fairly reliable signal in the past. And while the past cannot be relied upon to predict future results, it’s worth noting that many financial stocks really struggled to pay/maintain their dividends during the Great Recession. This isn’t to say that BLK or SCHW will struggle during the next recession. Heck, even the big banks are much better capitalized today than they were in 2007, so they could turn out to be great DGI investments headed into the next recession as well. But as far as I’m concerned, these names need to prove that they can generate reliably increasing income through bear markets before I’ll be willing to really increase positions in what I believe to be a late-cycle environment.

It generally takes 12-18 months for a recession to hit after the yield curve inverts, so it’s not an immediate threat (though I’m sure it would spark some fear and potentially lead to a sell-off in the very short term). During those ~12-18 months, the market has averaged fairly strong returns as well. Regardless, highly cyclical names don’t scream defensive investment to me, and since my risk tolerance is fairly low right now, I’m not looking to pile a bunch of cash into the financial space. Since I’m already so long BLK, I don’t see myself adding to that position in the near term; though I don’t own any SCHW, and now that the stock has fallen below my price target of $37.50, I am tempted to initiate a small position (if I do, I’ll be sure to write a focus ticker piece summarizing the trade).

The semiconductor names have sold off recently as well. This is mainly due to the trade war and the fear that global growth will slow. Semiconductors are a bit tricky when it comes to their placement on my personal risk scale. Ultimately, I think we’re moving into a digital age where just about everything will include computer chips. This should represent secular growth for the industry. However, competition is rising in this space, and chips are increasingly becoming commoditized.

There is a proven cyclicality in this industry, and while demand for chips will most certainly increase over the long term, I’d rather stick to more diversified technology plays with exposure to more high-margin business segments in the software space. The chips have outperformed the broader averages by a fairly wide margin year to date, and I’m not sure that there is much margin of safety available, even after the recent weakness.

Needless to say, there is interesting value popping up. But in this piece, I want to discuss why Cisco is near the top of my list in terms of most appealing DGI investments at the moment.

Cisco

Like Microsoft, Cisco has taken steps to totally revolutionize its business in recent years. This classic “old tech” name probably most famous for its incredibly run-up (and ensuing fall) during the dot-com boom/bust at the turn of the millennium has done a great job of diversifying its revenue stream away from legacy networking equipment. In CSCO’s most recent quarter, services, applications, and security make up ~40% of its sales. This focus on services has allowed the company to increase its gross margins from the ~58% range 5 years ago to the ~64-65% range in recent quarters. Furthermore, as a part of its restructuring efforts, CSCO has adopted the software as a service model as well, and in the company’s recent quarterly report, subscription revenues made up ~65% of its sales. The market loves reoccurring sales because of their predictable nature.

The predictable, high-margin sales that CSCO’s SaaS revolution created has led to multiple expansion. From the middle of 2010 to the end of 2017, CSCO shares traded at a sub-15x multiple. For much of that time, the shares traded in the 10-13x range. However, in recent years, we’ve seen the premium that the market is willing to pay increase drastically, with the multiple being applied to CSCO shares rising to nearly 19x ttm earnings earlier in 2019.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company's move away from legacy hardware into the SaaS space focusing on growth markets like the cloud, data analytics, security, and artificial intelligence not only increased its valuation but also its sales. It wasn’t long ago that I wrote a piece questioning whether or not CSCO could return to top line growth. I compared it to anther “old tech” company, International Business Machines (IBM), which at the time was on a 22-quarter consecutive streak of negative revenue growth. IBM has become rather notorious for its apparent lack of innovation. Microsoft paved the road in terms of “old tech” names re-inventing themselves in the modern digital era with its focus on the cloud. MSFT is now widely considered to be a leading growth name, and that’s exactly what the other legacy tech names are hoping to achieve. CSCO’s negative quarterly growth streak wasn’t quite at IBM’s 20+ level, though in November 2017, the company had extended its negative quarterly sales streak to 9. Oh, how quickly things can change.

Since taking over leadership of the company in 2015, CSCO CEO Chuck Robbins has gone on a serial acquisition spree. During the last 2 years alone, the company has closed on more than 10 deals. These moves have positioned CSCO as a major competitor, if not a market leader, in a variety of excited spaces within the broader tech space.

Even after all of these moves, the company still has $34.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. I don’t think Robbins’ pace of expansion is going to slow anytime soon. His aggressive stance when it comes to making bolt-on acquisitions that either complement CSCO’s existing products/services or carving out market share in untapped growth markets has proven itself to be successful. CSCO hasn’t quite reached MSFT-like heights in terms of the growth outlook of its restructuring plans, yet it has significantly separated itself from other “old tech” names like IBM in terms of growth and the sentiment surrounding the stock.

It’s this willingness to take risks and use its cash flows to increase market position in growth markets that gives me confidence in CSCO’s secular growth potential. Oftentimes, a complaint when it comes to cash cow companies is that they hoard their wealth and/or use it for financial engineering rather than make investments that can increase growth prospects. While CSCO has certainly been generous to shareholders with regard to shareholder returns such as dividend payments and share buybacks, it appears that the company has found a nice blend when it comes to capital allocation.

CSCO still isn’t known for outsized top line growth. It’s been positive in recent quarters, which is a nice change, but the company is still likely to post mid-single digit sales growth moving forward in the near term. However, where CSCO really shines is on the bottom line, where its increasing margins and successful share buyback (it has reduced its outstanding share count by more than 16% over the last 5 years) have helped the company achieve double-digit growth prospects.

CSCO grew its bottom line by 9% in 2018. The company is expected to post 18% EPS growth in 2019, 11% in 2020, and 6% in 2021. Analyst estimates do show the company’s growth trajectory slowing, but regardless, using those forward estimates, we arrive at very reasonable forward P/E ratios. It is trading for just 15.1x 2020 EPS expectations. It’s rare to find a company in today’s market with that sort of sub-market multiple, a safe, 2.7% dividend yield, and double-digit growth prospects.

And finally, with regard to CSCO’s defensive nature in today’s market, I think it’s important to note that this is a big tech name with relatively little exposure to China, and therefore, I don’t think the trade war presents an outsized risk to this company. CSCO generated 59.4% of its sales in the Americas region last quarter. The Asia-Pacific region only represented 14.7% of sales during the most recent quarter, and unlike many other well-known tech names operating in the hardware and/or chip space, CSCO’s supply chain is not heavily reliant on the Chinese market/labor force.

All in all, I think CSCO’s 11%+ sell-off from recent highs has created an interesting opportunity. I don’t think shares are dirt-cheap here at nearly 17x ttm earnings, but I think that’s a fair price to pay for a company of this quality. On top of it all, CSCO remains one of the most generous companies in the market with regard to shareholder returns, and I don’t expect that to change. During the most recent quarter alone, company management spent more than $6 billion on share buybacks at an average share price of $52.14. It wasn’t long ago that CSCO shares were nearing $60, but today, investors have a chance to add to their own CSCO positions at a cheaper price than the company’s own Q3FY19 cost basis. Simply put, barring some sort of major financial meltdown, I don’t see this company returning to near-single digit multiples anytime soon. As this sell-off continues and CSCO falls towards $50/share, I’m becoming more and more intrigued.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, DPZ, CSCO, MSFT, CSX, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.