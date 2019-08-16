Negative Interest Rates And Thriving Hedge Funds

Many hedge funds have found ways to operate in the negative interest rate markets and are producing good returns for their efforts.

Over the past sixty years, many investment opportunities have arisen in markets that have become imbalanced or out-of-equilibrium, but the beneficiaries have generally been sophisticated investors.

The world of negative interest rates seems "new" and "strange" but some investors are making very good returns in markets where negative interest rates are plentiful.

Here is the latest hint about how the wealthy take advantage of government-created economic and financial situations: "How Hedge Funds Are Thriving n a World of Negative-Yielding Debt.”

Laurence Fletcher writes in the Financial Times,

The growing pool of negative-yielding debt makes this a hostile environment for most bond investors. Yet, some hedge funds have still managed to find ways to turn a profit from the advent of sub-zero rates.”

This growing pool, I just heard this morning, has topped $16.0 trillion. This is a very large chunk of the global debt market. Wow, who would have thought!

One way or another, government policies, fiscal and monetary, have gotten us into this position.

And, these positions of imbalance or disequilibrium create opportunities for people to make money… oftentimes, lots of it.

But, it will usually be the wealthy, sophisticated financial pro that makes the money, not, as Mr. Fletcher writes, “most bond investors.”

Furthermore, the opportunities arise all over the place, depending upon the time and the government policies that have been carried out.

For example, my second most popular post is titled “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy,” and appeared on February 24, 2013.

This post described how Bernanke’s quantitative easing at the Federal Reserve was creating an environment in which many wealthy, sophisticated investors were making a killing by arbitraging assets within the financial markets that resulted from the Fed’s quantitative easing.

The Federal Reserve was acting in the “best interest” of the country, but the unintended result of its actions led to an opportunity that these wealthy, sophisticated investors could take advantage of.

Credit inflation, a term that I introduced to describe the underlying efforts of the federal government, began in the 1960s, to keep the economy stimulated almost continuously so as to keep unemployment as low as possible. This credit inflation became a constant fixture in the economy and created situations in asset markets for asset prices to rise and rise and rise.

When a policy effort like this becomes built into the economy, people are going to take advantage of it. And, it can change how the economy works.

In the 1960s when the government began its credit inflation policies, most of the injection of credit into the economy went to stimulate economic growth and employment and this was exactly what it was intended to do.

However, as credit inflation continued and the sophisticated investor got more and more comfortable with the environment, less and less of the monetary creation went into the real production of the economy and more and more of the injection went into asset prices.

By the time we got to the Great Recession, almost all of the fiscal and monetary stimulus went into asset prices, with very little of the stimulus going into the business capital investment. And, so you got something like a rising stock market and rising house prices with little or no increase in consumer price inflation.

What happened to income/wealth inequality during the 1960-2019 period? Inequality took off!

And, as I have just written, with the new budget bill recently passed by Congress, credit inflation is still alive and well in the current period. The wealthy and sophisticated investor can make lots of money, whereas “most investors” will make very little.

Income/wealth inequality can continue to thrive.

The question always is, how will the wealthy/sophisticated investor make money in the current situation.

Here, Mr. Fletcher, writing in the Financial Times, provides us with some kind of insight.

He presents six ways in which hedge funds have made money in the debt markets consisting primarily of negative yields. Note, however, that this is not the first time around in such an environment. During the 2010 through 2016 period, the United States and much of Europe had to deal with negative interest rates. In the US, the negative yields appeared solely in the Treasury’s Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS), but they were negative for quite a long time.

So, market participants have had time to learn how to function in such a market, just like they learned to function in the world of credit inflation, which began in the 1960s.

Now, I am not going to spend a lot of time on Mr. Fletcher’s six ways: that is for another time.

First, “simply riding the big rally.” That is, if yields are falling, bond prices are rising. And, in these situations have a sustainable durability.

Second, computer-driven hedge funds play out market “trends” in a way that human-driven strategies might not attempt.

Third, special situations arise. Emiel Van Den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management, is quoted as saying, “Looking at negative yields can be misleading, but there are ways of making money from them.” Here hedging techniques can be quite profitable.

Fourth, managers of hedge funds can always take advantage of the steepness of yield curves. Riding the yield curve is one such technique.

Fifth, some bonds really offer a lot of value and techniques can be built to take advantage, for example, of calls to move money around.

Sixth, doing nothing penalizes funds, so the best strategy seems to be trying to find some new and different strategy that works.

The bottom line here is that when opportunities arise, you must take advantage of them. Even in the strange world of negative interest rates, money can be made. But, it won’t be the average investor that benefits, because the average investor will opt out of this space because of its strangeness or its newness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.