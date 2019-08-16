Danske Bank: 7-10% Yield At Above-Average Risk With Insider Buys

Despite money-laundering concerns, and margin and macro pressures, the bank remains profitable and its operations are running well. The underlying numbers remain mostly positive.

Danske Bank, despite little company-specific news to justify it, has faced increasing pressure over the past few months. Share prices have dropped.

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF, OTCPK:DNKEY) is a high-risk stock due to (among other reasons) the concerns I mention in my article, "Danske Bank: Q1 Results, And Why Own It". Calling a bottom on any specific stock is always hard, especially with macro pressures mounting - the entire European banking sector is under fire from margins, interest rates, and other variables, which turns forward expectations for 2019, with the recession expectations for 2020 we currently see, into more of a gamble and less a strategic investment decision.

Nonetheless, even viewing Danske Bank using very conservative estimates, the bank suffers from both historical and peer undervaluation - meaning it warrants a thesis update.

So let's see if there's any reason to put capital into Danske at this point.

Danske Bank - Bad 2Q19 despite earnings/revenue beat...

So, the results for 2Q19 overall were poor. This is also part of the reason for the recent pressure with regard to the overall share price.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

Danske Bank recorded:

Net profit drop of 24% on a half-year comparison to 2019 due to higher expenses, lower net interest income and higher loan impairments, offset by sales of Danica Pension Sweden.

Lowering of profit outlook to 13-15 billion DKK.

Expense/CapEx increase of 12% related to upstaffing and AML-related investments.

Increase of 500-600 million DKK cost guidance increase, total cost increase of over 100% compared to 2017 (2.5-2.9 billion DKK for AML/Compliance compared to 1.0 billion DKK in 2017).

Paltry RoE of 9.0%, down from 11.9% in 2018.

Trading income down 15%.

EPS drop (beat, but still drop) to 7.8 DKK/share, down from 9.8 DKK /share in 2018 on a half-year comparison.

Consumers leaving Danske at a pace of thousands/quarter.

On the face of this, the results look terrible. Consumers are leaving the bank, profits are down, the bank (like most other Nordic banks) needs to invest a great amount of capital into AML/Compliance, and Danske can be considered to be somewhat behind on this. In addition, it lowered guidance and failed to show us even the beginnings of an acceptable profit, despite a 1 billion+ DKK sale of Danica Pensions added to the quarter's income.

The share has responded in kind over the past quarter.

(Source: Google Finance)

The stock is trading at 2011-2012 lows, so at levels not seen in 7-8 years. Given what the bank has been through, this is quite justified.

... More blunders in investment product fees...

Danske Bank has found that customers who invested in the Flexinvest Fri product during a certain period paid fees that were too high. This was a result of a number of management decisions to change Flexinvest Fri fees in connection with the implementation of new regulation (MiFID II) in 2017. At the time, interest rates were low, and the expected returns were similarly low. In this perspective, the management decisions caused the fees to be set at too high a level in relation to the expected returns. This meant that fees were too high for all customers, and it made the product unsuitable for some customers. As a result, all customers who invested in the Flexinvest Fri product during the period in question will receive compensation from the bank before the end of 2019.



(Source: Danske Bank)

Not much more needs to be said - yet another blunder by an already beaten-down banking institution that needs to be rectified, and will be rectified during this year. This will, of course, further impact earnings. The compensation amounts to 400 million DKK before tax, a not-inconsiderable amount in light of the bank's recent troubles.

... yet core fundamentals remain profitable and positives exist.

It's easy to give into doom and gloom when looking at the extreme volatility we see in the market today. This is especially true in the case of companies that go through rough times, such as Danske Bank, where the negatives are amplified during times like this.

However, as I pointed out during my article, Danske Bank - challenges notwithstanding - remains a fundamentally solid and profitable banking business. Investments will be done and will be finished. Fines will be paid - and what remains once these issues are fully boiled away is a business that still has many appealing characteristics.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

Loan volumes are up, despite quarterly customer outflow trends, more in areas outside Denmark and less in Denmark. The bank's safety, the CET1 capital ratio, is actually up during 2Q19 and has reached 16.5%, including the impact of IFRS9.

In addition, the bank's credit exposure remains appealing, with a large amount of lending/credit to public institutions, and despite the customer outflow, customer deposits and lending are showing clear growth - meaning that the amount flowing into the bank is greater than the amount flowing out/customers ending their relationship with the bank.

Nothing new has happened since my last article regarding the Estonia case and the money-laundering issue. The provisions for fines have been made, and the bank buffer of $2.7 billion is set aside, but as I said in that article, expectations for the fine range from $0.3 to $15 billion, with little accurate prediction possible at this stage beyond comparison to the Deutsche Bank (DB) case - where I've already argued that the cases aren't similar enough to make a 6.5% transaction fee relevant (and this continues to be my stance here).

In addition, credit ratings for Danske Bank remain positive and high (albeit lowered).

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

Customer satisfaction scores are also improving since 2018, and the bank was named the best external asset manager by institutional investors in a Prospera survey. Danske Bank also remains at an excellent 21.2% total capital ratio and a liquidity coverage ratio of 129%.

In addition to this, we also have a number of very recent insider buys, as the bank is nearing years-low valuation. The head of Nordic Affairs, as well as the Head of Corporates & Institutions, together purchased stock valued at roughly 1.4 million DKK on 13th August, 2013 (Source: Avanza).

This brings us to risks and valuation

For the first time, I'm going to put together these two sections in the article, given how intimately linked they currently are.

Danske Bank is undervalued in terms of peer-based P/E ratios and key indices. I believe these metrics to be near irrelevant at this point in time, however. It doesn't matter that much that Danske currently trades at 5-6 times earnings and has historically traded closer to 10-13 times. The bank's earnings, profits, and its dividend are subject to uncertainty and change, meaning the best way to describe the current state of things, combined with the macro situation we're facing, is "all bets are off".

On one hand, we have an undervalued, fundamentally profitable bank with excellent customer surveys, a rock-solid position in the Scandinavian banking landscape, and, barring investment requirements and AML concerns, excellent profitability.

On the other hand, we have the aforementioned AML concerns, the ongoing cases by separate countries' legal entities, and some Danske-specific headwinds in the form of CapEx requirements and historically poor business practices.

Where you come down in this equation largely depends, I argue, on your intimate knowledge of the bank itself and its role in Scandinavian society - because the self-evident downside here is significant enough to scare most investors to the hills. I've previously hung my hat on banks' intimate roles in our societies, examples including Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF, SVNLY) and Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF). Danske Bank holds a not dissimilar position in Denmark and other nations.

I believe the following things need noting:

Scandinavian banks, including Swedbank and Danske, have faced far worse crises and come out on top, to the benefit of investors courageous enough to invest at their "lows", with 2009 stock prices for a share of Swedbank reaching below 30 SEK/share (275 SEK/share prior to the crisis)

Danske Bank is not the only bank suffering in Scandinavia due to macro pressure - all banks are, including those where we can definitely argue quality.

There's no indication that Danske Bank's position in Scandinavian society is in any way in jeopardy anymore, beyond the potential fines related to AML. Investments into services and diligence/AML are required by all - and this is something we'll probably see more of going forward.

Any discussion about Danske's dividend is, I believe, complicated at this time. The bank's policy dictates a payout of 40-60% of annual earnings. If we believe that the 1H19 results can be annualized, we're looking at a distributable EPS of 15.6 DKK/Share, bringing us to a dividend yield of between 7% and 10% for the year at current share prices - but my own estimates for the dividend is a cut to well below the stated target to conserve capital and prepare for potential fines.

In short, investors should at the very least moderate their dividend expectations and focus on potential capital appreciation prior to dividend payout during 2019-2021.

This brings us to a complicated thesis and recommendation.

Thesis

Danske Bank is, looking historically and to peers, undervalued. However, my stance here is one of extreme caution and careful exposure. I own the bank - currently in the red - and my take is that:

There will be a long-term recovery for Danske, though this may take 2-3 years.

The bank will once again become an attractive dividend payer, and one with far more safety than it has today.

But I do question the wisdom as regards investors, unless extremely risk-tolerant, investing in the bank today. We have a very volatile market, with recession signals coming in from Germany and yield curve-inversions going on in the US. There is likely to be further downside not only in the financial sector but across most business sectors and most markets. It is a good time to position oneself for purchases - that much is certain. I do, however, reiterate my stance from the previous article.

It's extremely tricky to recommend an investment in Danske, given what the bank might be facing going forward. I regularly receive questions from people I advise regarding this question, and my answer tends to be this.



How are your investments in other Nordic banks? Handelsbanken? Swedbank? Nordea? SEB? Because, if you're not invested in them, and perhaps not exposed to your technical limit, you will want to look at those first.



Why? Because while an investment in Danske Bank provides the technical potential for a greater capital appreciation due to current low valuations, the risk profile makes this investment extremely risky in terms of my usual, standard measurements. Where Handelsbanken is a 1 on a scale of 1-5, Danske Bank would without a doubt be a strong 5.



(Source: Seeking Alpha, Danske Bank Q1 Results)

If you desire exposure to Scandinavian banking, there are far safer alternatives with better outlooks than Danske Bank. However, if your risk tolerance is above average, and if you're looking to get into a company with a large potential upside, looking historically and 3-5 years in the future, then this bank is something you may want to look at.

I don't intend to purchase more at this time, though I may change this over the coming weeks if we get an even sharper downturn.

Why? Because one thing is certain: Danske Bank, outside of current market volatility and outside of these current worries, is worth far more than 6 times forward earnings - and my firm stance is that these are passing troubles. They may take years to pass, but they will pass.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of today, I consider Danske to be a "Hold" due to the current market situation and potential short-term downside. An interesting price/share would be around 75-80 DKK/share or below, representing below 6 times forward earnings and beginning to approach recession-level valuation. I do, however, recommend extremely careful sizing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVNLF, SVNLY, SWDBF, SWDBY, DNSKF, DNKEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.