Barrick: A Rare Opportunity

Barrick (GOLD) just reported Q2 earnings with production that met the high end of guidance and costs that were much better than expected. Especially within the company's copper segment, all-in costs fell dramatically YOY while all-in costs for gold were roughly flat. Fortunately for the company, the confluence of heightened macro risks as of late have rendered a gold price environment that is quite favorable for the company and Q3 stands to be a record quarter for both earnings and adjusted EBITDA. Investors looking for a portfolio hedge against the broader market should consider this high-quality gold miner.

Source: MercoPress

Second-Quarter Report Encouraging

There are multiple moving parts to the quarter, so investors need to account for the varied positives and negatives. First, the company reported EPS of $0.11, in line with consensus expectations, on revenue of $2.05 billion.

The company reported gold production that was marginally lower than that of Q1 2019, but a significant increase YOY. In Q2 2019, the company produced 1.35 Moz versus Q2 2018's total of 1.07 Moz. The cost of sales was higher at $964/oz versus $882/oz in the prior-year period and cash costs were higher as well at $651/oz versus $605/oz in the prior-year period. While these seem like cost spikes, the all-in sustaining cost per oz, or the AISC, was only marginally higher YOY at $869/oz versus $856/oz. The mines that saw impressive output were Loulo-Gounkoto, Veladero and Kibali.

In terms of copper production, which has grown to become an increasingly important portion of the overall business, the company produced 18% more on a YOY basis at 97 million lbs. The cost of sales also fell dramatically at $2.04/oz versus $2.45/oz in the prior-year period. Cash costs mirrored the same trend as did AISC, which fell from $3.04/lb to $2.28/lb. Production only fell sequentially because of lower production at the Lumwana mine. This lower cost base is an excellent platform for the company to perform well in quarters to come, especially when the average realized price of gold is higher.

At the mine level, the company saw the pre-feasibility studies gain progress at their Pueblo Viejo site, with results expected by year-end. At Cortez, production was up 7% sequentially due to higher output. Grades also improved at the location. Additionally, the company will see a contribution from Deep South beginning next year, which will produce an estimated 150-250 koz over the period of 2022-2031 with a significantly lower AISC than the group level at $580/oz.

One potential area of concern is the Goldstrike mine, which saw production fall 22% due to lower throughput and lower recoveries, which negatively impacted grades. Fortunately for the company, the progress made at Cortez more than offset the production losses at Goldstrike. As an added benefit, geological reviews are ongoing at Goldstrike with drilling planned this quarter which may uncover more potential reserves.

Goldstrike and Cortez are the company's two largest mines, so not much time needs to be spent evaluating the mines that are just a fraction of a percent of the production that these two combine to produce. The only other notable mines are Pueblo Viejo, Veladero and Loulo-Gounkoto. Pueblo Viejo saw its production fall 16% sequentially as a result of delayed access to higher grade areas of one of the pits, as well as lower grades recovered from another pit at the mining site. Plant maintenance also contributed to the loss in production. This is unfortunate seeing as the location is rather sizable with 6.1 Moz produced in Q2 alone; however, there is a proposed expansion of the mine that will allow for production to continue well into the 2030s. The capital cost is estimated to be $1.3 billion.

Where I will point investors to is the Nevada Gold Mines Joint Venture, which is owned 61.5% by Barrick and 38.5% by Newmont Goldcorp (NEM). The mining complex has proven and probable reserves of 48.3 Moz, which would equate to annual production following 2020 of 9.7 Moz/year. In 2H19, the JV is targeting approximately, 1.85 Moz, which puts it at about a quarter of the size of Veladero for context. Speaking of Veladero, the mine saw a 7% increase in production and had a 5% lower AISC, driven by lower maintenance capital expenditure. Additionally, at Loulo-Gounkoto production rose 15% due to higher grade recoveries, as well as higher throughput. The mine is currently meeting the company's internal targets.

Macro Risks Abundant, Ideal For Barrick

Assuming that investors are managing a diversified portfolio that doesn't have a negative broader market correlation, adding a gold miner to your portfolio at this time can help to take some market risk off of the table. Within Barrick's earnings report for the quarter, the average realized gold price was $1,317/oz, which was up just $10/oz sequentially and only $4/oz from the quarter prior. So, despite what looks to me as impressive results with difficulties recovering higher grades at a few locations, the company hasn't yet shown the investing public the financial benefit that results from sustained higher gold prices.

Source: Company Filings

That's what we have now. Gold has absolutely taken off in the last few weeks in response to rising global trade tensions, uncertainty with respect to central bank policy and corresponding rate decisions, as well as Q2 earnings season for the broader market. The average price for Q3 is in the context of the low $1,400/oz range. From an earnings perspective, every $100 increase in the price of gold results in an increase of $253 million in EBITDA for the company at just a fractional increase in AISC at +$4/oz. That's substantially important as the average price for the quarter is nearing the $100/oz increase mark. Investors should be considerably optimistic as Barrick approaches Q3 earnings season later this year.

Source: StockCharts

With this backdrop in mind, Barrick couldn't be in a better financial position to be opportunistic and take advantage of the current pricing environment. During Q2, the company continued its debt reduction progress and repaid its 4.95% 2020 notes for $248 million. With adjusted EBITDA nearing the $1-billion mark, the company having $2.15 billion in cash against net debt of $3.65 billion has allowed it to materially reduce its leverage versus quarters past. It now has the flexibility to make acquisitions, commit capital to key projects, and drive organic growth that may have previously been placed in the backlog because of limited capital.

At this point, I want to flag that the Tethyan Copper Company, which is a joint venture between Antofagasta (OTCPK:ANFGY) (OTCPK:ANTFY) and Barrick (equal ownership split), has been awarded a $5.84 billion settlement in a Pakistani court as a result of an arbitration suit. The settlement was announced about a month ago and it's due to the Pakistani government refusing to grant a mining lease to the JV following the discovery of considerable resources at the Reko Diq mining site. This means that Barrick is owed a payment of $2.92 billion. Considering how matters like these in emerging and frontier markets usually play out, this is not something that shareholders can rest their laurels on. The likely outcome will be a fractional damages payment to Barrick (perhaps 10-20% of the quoted proportional amount) or if the actual amount is somehow paid, it'll be installments over many years. Barrick itself doesn't reflect the settlement in its expectations.

Conclusion

The Q2 report was quite impressive for Barrick and with the recent surge in gold prices, the company is set up for one of its best quarters ever in terms of average realized pricing. Ongoing developments to extend the lives of key mines secure the longevity of the company, as does keen liability management. Serving as a high-quality stock and portfolio hedge, this is a name investors should be looking to add to on any weakness, as well as at the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.