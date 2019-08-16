Exela: This Is Too Much

It’s not clear why Mr. Market has punished Exela (XELA) so much without reason, but we believe the punishment has come too far. Recently, Exela tumbled nearly 50% on a small miss in revenues and earnings, even though this miss was the result of a one-time event. This stock movement is clearly unjustifiable. How does a small, one-time decline in revenue cause a company to lose $150mil in market cap? We believe Mr. Market will eventually be forced to reappraise Exela as the long-term bull case continues to play out.

An unwarranted decline

Exela had performed quite well since our last article, up significantly since we recommended it. Unfortunately, after reporting Q2 results, Exela declined close to 50% despite only mildly disappointing results.

In Q2, Exela reported $380mil in revenue, a decline of 4.9% YOY, as compared to growth of 2.7% YOY in Q1. Adjusted EBITDA also fell slightly from last year’s $70.1mil to $69.4mil. Although these results look disappointing for Exela considering its past history of growth in both adjusted EBITDA and revenue YOY, it definitely isn’t catastrophic enough to warrant a 50% decline. Furthermore, management explained the decline in the press release:

Our revenues, when adjusted for the low margin contract we exited in the third quarter of 2018, as well as our pass through postage and postage handling volume, grew by 4% in the first half of 2019. Q2 earnings call

As you can see, the decline was mainly attributable to the exit of a low margin contract, which is actually quite good in the long run, as Exela’s long-term plan is to shift towards automation and exit contracts where customers don’t have a path towards automation. Ignoring this exit, revenues grew 4%. In healthcare solutions, which the contract exit did not affect, revenues grew double digits.

Profitability was also quite solid, with adjusted EBITDA margins finally hitting management targets of 22%.

On an adjusted EBITDA margin basis, the story is very positive. Net of postage and the previously announced contract exit, adjusted EBITDA margins were 22%. Now this is the margin level that has been our target since the inception of Exela in July of 2019. Q2 earnings call

Most interesting though, was management’s discussion regarding gross margin. Management finally talked about how the transformation initiatives were impacting gross margins in the Q2 call.

Investor presentation Q2

Management mentions that 35% gross margins accrued for the leftmost bars were a result of the process improvements and transformation that have been executed.

Next, let's jump to the left side of the slide starting with the first column. 45% to 50% of our business is already around 35% gross margin levels, which is 8 points higher than the consolidated gross margin. This represents the process transformation and operation improvements that we have made and been executing in the last decade. Q2 earnings call

Management also mentions that they have taken optimization and restructuring charges in the short term that will eventually lead to higher gross margins in the long term.

The rightmost bar, which represents where the consolidated business stands today, is at 28% gross margin net of postage and postage handling revenue. Once the $14.2 million of O&R charges have been realized, the gross margin of 28% is expected to climb up another 450 bps or so to reach levels of about 32%. Q2 earnings call

This is it! The bull case. If management can bring overall gross margins to 32% overall after restructuring its business, that should significantly pull up adjusted EBITDA margins and lead to much higher overall adjusted EBITDA. This, along with further optimization initiatives and revenue growth, should lead to significant adjusted EBITDA growth.

WY Capital estimates

As shown in this chart, even if revenues only increase 3%, gross margin expansion alone will push adjusted EBITDA up nearly 50% in the next few years.

Notably, management has shown their confidence in their bull case by buying back another 270k shares at an average price of $2.51 in the last 3 months.

Debt concerns

This bull case significantly increases our confidence in Exela’s ability to pay down debt in the next few years. Although Exela hasn’t made progress on the debt recently, there is a clear reason why now – O&R initiatives have been taking up a significant amount of its cash generated from operations.

We believe after O&R expenses fade in the next few years, cash available for debt repayment should increase significantly, allowing Exela to pay down a large chunk of its debt before it’s due in 2023.

WY Capital estimates

As debt is paid, we’ll finally start to see Exela start to rebound as debt takes up a smaller chunk of its EV. However, we believe it will be too late at this point to buy Exela, as the bull case will become much more obvious to most people.

Possible acquisition

Interestingly, Exela recently disclosed that it had received a possible acquisition proposal from HandsOn, the firm which played a huge role in the creation of Exela. While this may not lead to anything, it certainly looks more likely after the 50% price drop. We believe this deal, unless completed at a huge premium, would be massively unfair to shareholders considering Exela’s long-term potential. However, it also shows that HandsOn sees value in Exela, considering this proposal was carried out at a much higher share price.

Valuation

Exela now trades at less than 1x adjusted EBITDA, which is ridiculous, even for a company with this much debt. EV/adjusted EBITDA is around 5 currently, and with both adjusted EBITDA and revenues expected to grow in the near term, we believe this valuation provides a huge margin of safety.

Conclusion

Exela is definitely not worth 50% less after a small miss, and after the recent drop, we have decided to make this position a large position in our portfolio. We believe the long-term bull case will eventually play out and we believe the market will re-rate Exela and give it a higher multiple when that happens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XELA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.