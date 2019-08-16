VDIGX: A Potential Dividend Winner

The Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:VDIGX) is an actively managed fund that "seeks to provide, primarily, a growing stream of income over time and, secondarily, long-term capital appreciation and current income." Thanks to its low expenses (.22%), portfolio that matches its mission statement, and good performance, it's one of the few actively managed funds that may be worth a closer look from investors, especially those looking for less volatile equity investments.

VDIGX Overview

Whenever we come across a fund with "dividend" in the title or strategy description, the first thing we do is check and see if the fund really does invest in dividend-paying stocks. In CY2018, the fund paid out dividends equal to about a 2.05% yield (CY2018 dividend distributions divided by share price on the date of the distribution). That's slightly higher than the S&P 500's current dividend yield. However, the fund's description says dividends are one part of a multi-part focus:

"The fund is designed to provide investors with some income while offering exposure to dividend-focused companies across all industries. The fund focuses on high-quality companies that have both the ability and the commitment to grow their dividends over time."

So the fund focuses on dividend-paying stocks (not necessarily high dividend stocks) and also factors in a company's ability to pay future dividends (which is a very subjective measure so we won't analyze that portion). I think it's fair to say that investors are getting a portfolio that matches up with how the fund is being marketed.

The fund is also reasonably diversified across sectors, especially so for a dividend fund.

(Source: Fund website)

Too often, we see dividend funds heavily concentrated in utilities, real estate, and financials with hardly any allocation to technology much to the detriment of their returns during the current bull market. So, it's good to see that investors in this fund are getting some exposure to technology stocks.

As far as performance, the fund has kept pace with the current bull market and risen steadily.

(Graphic source: Morningstar)

Although VDIGX has lagged the return of the S&P 500, that doesn't mean the fund has disappointed investors. Instead, it looks as though the fund has sacrificed upside capture to reduce downside capture and volatility.

(Graphic source: Morningstar, 10 Year Volatility)

Over the past decade, the fund has captured 88% of the market's upside while only seeing 75% of its downside. We've reviewed several income-oriented funds over the past few weeks that appear to have attempted but not succeeded in this strategy, so it's nice to come across a fund that lives up to what investors are probably expecting. We think most people who are going to be attracted to a dividend fund are looking for a more conservative stock fund, and sacrificing some upside for good downside protection is probably exactly what they are looking for.

It's also encouraging to see that the fund has beaten Vanguard's index-based dividend appreciation offering VDAIX.

(Graphic source: Morningstar)

The one caveat is that the fund may have more limited appeal to investors with taxable accounts as the fund turnover was 23% last year, implying about a four-year holding period for investments. Of course, given the ever-shrinking average holding period for stocks, 23% may not be all that bad compared to other funds. Just something for taxable investors to keep in mind.

Summary

There isn't much not to like about this fund for investors who are looking for a less volatile equity fund. While the dividend yield of the fund isn't spectacular, we always caution investors about being overly focused on dividends or income at the expense of total returns. With VDIGX, investors are getting good, risk-adjusted returns. Provided the same portfolio management team sticks (the current manager has been there since 2006) around and expenses continue to be reasonable (which is very likely given it's a Vanguard fund), this fund has all the ingredients to continue to serve investors well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.