Weekly Edge: Yields Send Warning Signal Across The Globe

By Ansh Chaudhary

As investors across the globe continue to add to their positions in bonds (considered a safe-haven asset class), the U.S. and the U.K. are experiencing yield-curve inversions. Yield curves are typically upward sloping, as investors desire a higher compensation for the longer-term risk. Escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, interest-rate cuts around the globe, and the release of data indicating signs of an economic slowdown have created market turbulence for the past few weeks. Disappointing Chinese retail sales and industrial output, in addition to the contraction of Germany's economy, have caused the gap between the two-year and 10-year yields to drop below zero in the U.S. and the U.K. for the first time since the recession in 2008, reports Bloomberg.

On Tuesday (8/13), stocks rallied after the White House stated that the additional tariffs on Chinese goods President Trump had announced earlier were being delayed until December, according to CNBC. Sentiment quickly changed after fresh data was released from China and Germany. Industrial production in China grew 4.8% in July compared to the expected 5.9%, The Wall Street Journal wrote. The Journal also reported that "Germany's economy contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter due to further declines in exports, and the latest data mean that average quarterly growth has been zero since the third quarter of 2018, according to ING."

The inversion of the yield curve has typically been a reliable indicator for a recession - though it does not always precede one, CNBC wrote. According to Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), since the late 1990s, the average length of time from when the yield curve inverts to a recession has been 22 months. Yet, some economists say the curve must stay inverted for some time for it to be a meaningful indicator.

While most investors are closely watching the yield curve, some are looking at small-cap stocks. According to MarketWatch, some commentators are worried about the fact that the Russell 2000 Index has been lagging the S&P over the last few months. This could indicate signs of an economic slowdown, as large-cap and mega-cap stocks hold the S&P near its all-time highs.

Investors will be anticipating news coming out of the next Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed will most likely attempt to reverse the inversion of the yield curve by lowering short-term rates. Nobody knows how quick or impactful the rate cut will be.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from -5.64 to -1.09. Momentum increased for eight of the 11 sectors last week. Real Estate had the biggest increase in momentum score, jumping 12 points. That increase allowed the sector to remain in the first place. Energy, which had no change in momentum score, remained the laggard.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from -7.17 to -3.00. Momentum increased in all but one of the 12 factors last week. Growth, Momentum, and Low Volatility all had 8-point increases in momentum score. Low Volatility and Momentum held on to the top spots, while Small Size, Value, and High Beta remained at the bottom.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from -19.73 to -16.73 for the week. Momentum increased in all but one of the 11 regions last week. The USA, the only region not in the red for the week, held on to the top spot with a 5-point increase in momentum score. China remained the laggard despite a 4-point increase in momentum score.

