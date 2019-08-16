Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (08/09/19)

We take a look at product demand using product supplied as a proxy. Q3 YTD is up YOY, but because of higher demand for other oils.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of August 9, 2019.

EIA reported a crude build of 1.6M barrels for the week, adding to a build from last week to begin the month of August. Refinery utilization fell this week by 1.5% and net crude input declined from 17,777K bpd to 17,302K bpd, a 475K bpd fall, or about 3.3M barrels of crude demand. Much of this is attributable to the PES refinery in Philadelphia finally shutting down. Since July, refinery throughput has averaged 17,301K bpd vs. the 17,539K bpd seen in 2018, so a difference of 240K bpd. PES, the refinery that exploded? It averaged about 300K bpd of crude input. So if we adjust for that, refinery throughput is running fairly close to what we saw in 2018, which was also higher than the five-year average from a utilization standpoint.

Compared to five-year averages, this week's report was bearish for crude, but slightly bullish for petroleum products.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.4M barrels, offsetting a third of the 4.4M barrel increase from last week. Distillates also notched a 1.9M barrel draw and both were bullish as compared to their respective five-year averages. Total products increased by 847K barrels as NGPL and propane builds offset the decline in transportation fuel.

Overall total crude and products increased by 2.4M barrels for the week, slightly less than the 4M build in the historical five-year averages.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

Okay, let's talk about products and product demand for a bit. We're halfway through the higher crude demand months in the summer, and it's a good time to take stock, especially on the products side and end user demand. We'll use product supplied as a proxy for implied demand and average out the weeks. Let's do it for Q1, Q2 and Q3 QTD. What are we seeing?

Well, overall, growth in 2019 product supplied/implied demand has been flat YOY vs. 2018 Q1 and Q2, but it's risen significantly in Q3 by 2.7%. Product supplied though can be separated into two categories. About 2/3rds of the products are transportation fuel (i.e., gasoline, diesel, jet fuel ("Big 3")) and about 1/3 are "others" (i.e., fuel used in heating and/or used to produce other products, cleaners, solvents and lubricants).

Total petroleum products supplied is about 21M bpd, so a large part of that (~16M bpd) is for the Big 3. We can see that the growth in product supplied/implied demand in Q3 is largely a function of growth in the "other" category as opposed to the Big 3. While product supplied for gasoline is up YOY (this week and on a four-week average), Big 3 fuel demand is running slightly lower than last year (QTD Q3). In contrast demand for "Other Oils" has increased dramatically. We'll see if that proves temporary, or if it eclipses the even higher growth rates we saw last year.

For now, we'll take what we can get given the substantial builds in NGPLs YTD.

