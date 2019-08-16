We think the sell-off in reaction to the Q2 figures from Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR) is quite overdone, as the company is progressing nicely. Asure reported Q2 results to which the market reacted with a surprising violence:

Shares plunged the day after results, from $8+ to below $6, although they have started to creep up from these lows. As one can see, it had an even much more violent sell-off at the end of last year that took the shares below $5.

We don't really see much reason for these kind of violent market reactions as the business performance is much more gradual:

Data by YCharts

You see two remarkable trends, really substantial revenue growth and a deterioration in net income, that can be explained by the same phenomenon, acquisitions (and related GAAP expenses), 15 since January 2017 to be exact.

2Q was the first quarter since without an acquisition, and management argues that it is going to slow down its pace and concentrating on absorbing these acquisitions first.

The funny thing is, the combination of moving to Amazon's (AMZN) AWS cloud and the implementation of serious enterprise software systems (from Netscape, for instance) has made integration of future acquisitions much easier (Q2CC):

And now not only can we integrate the acquisitions faster, but we can finally tune the economics of the future model within the same quarter.

Q1 results

From the 10-Q:

Both revenue and non-GAAP EPS produced small beats, and the company had some impressive logo wins on both sides of its business. One big insurance company is going to install Workspace globally, and the management argues there are more to come. And there are more promising developments (Q2CC):

During the second quarter, we experienced a real meaningful uptick in payroll resellers electing to leave their former providers and join the Asure family. In fact, over the last six months, we've converted more resellers to Asure than all 12 months of 2018. And in comparison, in 2018, the number of resellers we converted was more than 50% higher than all of 2017.

But it will take time to get all of these onboard even if the opportunities are substantial (Q2CC):

On the human capital management reseller, an example of a recent win in the Northeast, we had a payroll service provider that is 600 clients across 50 states. Over 10,000 employees will be converted to the Asure platform over the next 12 months.

Working through resellers speeds things up and brings customer acquisition costs down. Backlog grew 8%.

Guidance

An organizational and policy change in the company's consultancy business led to a slight reduction in guidance this year (by $1M on low margin business, hardly a disaster) so:

2019 revenue: $103-105M

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $22-24M

Positive operating cash flow

Margins

Data by YCharts

The gross margin decline is quite remarkable, and to some degree, the result of increasing product sales generating lower margins. Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.9%, and management expects a range of 63-65% in the near future.

Operating margins will be under pressure for some time as the company will hire 20 new sales people this year, most of them in H2.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow recovered in the quarter, and the company gets a lot of cash from its clients, an increase of $32M in the first six months (from the 10-Q):

The company receives interest income on these funds (a whopping $104.6M which it is consolidating into fewer accounts), which is pretty useful as it also pays substantial interest on its outstanding notes ($112.8M).

This is a high-margin revenue stream for the company, although the declining interest rate environment is biting here even if management argues it's EPS and cash flow neutral because it also works on the debt side.

The company has $14.65M of cash and equivalents, a decline of $1.9M from the end of Q1, due to investments in inventory to the tune of $2.5M, without which it would have generated positive cash flow. Management feels that will improve further (Q2CC):

Given that our onetime expenses and investments in ERP and AWS will be tapering through the second half, we feel very confident that we'll generate a better cash flow cadence moving forward, so posting positive operating cash flow for 2019 is a key objective.

Data by YCharts

The effect of these acquisitions is a rising share count and share-based compensation.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuations are close to five-year lows and are blighted by acquisition costs and accounting, so the real situation is actually better. Analysts expect EPS of $0.53 this year rising to $0.64 next year, which would make the shares very cheap.

Conclusion

The company is still digesting a host of acquisitions and significant changes to its organization with the move to AWS and implementing software systems and a near just-in-time inventory system still ongoing, as well as some changes to its consulting model.

Yet the company is winning important new customers and many resellers, and it is hiring 20 new sales representatives this year while still guiding to produce a positive operational cash flow.

We think it could reap the benefits of these investments next year, and the shares seem too cheap to us.