Science Applications International Corporation Q2 Earnings Preview - How We Plan To Play The Day

We initiated on SAIC in February of this year at Neutral - we went to Buy in June off the back of increased confidence.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Our Strategy Around Earnings Days

Earnings days, as everyone knows, can be wild or they can be nothingburgers. Our approach is long-term oriented - we're taking a three year+ view of our stocks, looking to beat the market over that period of time. So we can sit back a little from any given earnings day. As we've said before - our approach to investing is slow burn, not fast twitch.

We know of two legal and rational ways to play earnings days.

1. Get your charts out.

Check the short-term price performance, recent and all time highs & lows, momentum, averages, RSIs and all manner of technical indicators. Head over to TradingView or our friends at Elazar Advisors LLC where you can find great ideas on earnings plays. Apply brain, write check, sit tight, watch the screen, stay poised during after- and premarket for any undue response following guidance or other matters on earnings conference calls. You can make a lot of money doing this. Lose a lot too. But if you're good, this is a good way to spend your day. We salute anyone who can win this way. Not only can you make a lot, you can do so without having much capital in the ground. Hard to argue with that.

2. Don't play.

This is another good way to play earnings days, indeed a method we often adopt even in stocks we like. That's a consequence of our investment horizon. We like to buy into high quality companies at opportune moments and hold for a number of years, for as long as the story holds up. The market almost always over-reacts to the up- or downside on earnings, because the market is fast-twitch, and that means opportunities to either add to a holding at a good price, or if required, liquidate a little if you want some cleared cash back. So for us, we don't spend a whole lot of time trying to work out what the market will do on earnings day - we DO spend a lot of time trying to work out where a company will be in three+ years time.

SAIC

Our followers and subscribers know we're fans of this one. You can read our meatier notes here, here, and rather speculatively here.

This is a well-run, ambitious services company in a growing market. It's the #2 by revenue in what it does and although the company is far too modest to say so, we would be surprised if it didn't have designs on being #1. Especially as the #1 is its own former parent, Leidos (LDOS).

SAIC Q2 of FY1/20

Turning now to the matter at hand. SAIC is due to report on 5 September. It runs to a January 31 year end, so Q2 is May, June and July. The company put in a strong Q1 and the stock shot up from around $76/share to around $86/share. It hasn't moved a great deal since then - indeed it slipped back somewhat, closing at c.$81/share last night - more a reflection of the market than anything else, we think. Here's its performance since Q1 vs the S&P500 through last night's close.

You can see the step-up on Q1 vs SPY, which is where all the outperformance over the charted period comes from; it then tracks the S&P pretty much directly since that time.

We know of no reason that SAIC's revenue, earnings and cashflow progression should have been knocked off-course. We spoke to the CEO Nazzic Keene recently (we'll publish on that soon) and our confidence in the company rose as a result of that. Everyone can mess up at work, from the janitor to the CEO, but we do think that Keene is going about things in the right way. We like her approach to Engility integration, as we've previously said. We got more color on that from our call. We'll share that color with you soon.

How To Play SAIC Q2 Earnings Day

At the time of writing the stock is back down to c.$81.50, following the day's sell-off. Our earnings day plan for our personal account is (2) Don't Play. By which we mean - we've added positions in small bitesizes in recent weeks. We're saying over and over in all our notes right now that the market is rough, choppy, unpredictable and betting the farm on any one investment is unwise. SAIC is no different. We don't feel like taking a flyer on its earnings day. We DO feel that $81/share is a sound entry price for a long term hold, and so we remain at Buy - Long Term Hold. But we don't think that piling in now in the hope of a swing upwards on the night of 5 Sep and the day of 6 Sep is a sensible thing to do. SPY has had a number of weak closes of late and any good chartist will tell you that spells risk. So if you want to add a little at the current price, we think that's OK if your horizon is three years out. You might get a better price next week, you might not. But when the market is this jumpy, big bets aren't a great idea in our view. So we're keeping our position sizes small, keeping plenty of liquid cash on hand in our portfolio, ready for any particularly opportune moments that come our way.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 August 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long SAIC on a personal account basis. We're also listed on the company's website as a recognized analyst. We receive no compensation for this and neither do we receive any information that isn't in the public domain.