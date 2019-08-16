KEPCO: For Now, Direction Of Earnings Is The Key

Investment highlights

The operating loss that KEPCO (NYSE:KEP) reported for 2Q19 was mostly in line with the consensus estimate. We expect 3Q19 earnings to return to profit, led by the Singori 4 nuclear power plant and seasonality-driven utilization increases at the coal-fired power plants. We revise down our annual operating profit forecasts as the decline in coal prices has yet to translate into a decline in unit fuel cost. We believe earnings will moderately improve in 2020 on a decrease in SMP and better generation mix following the completion of more nuclear power plants.

Major issues and earnings outlook

KEPCO's 2Q19 results were in line with consensus, with sales of KRW13.1tn (-14% QoQ, -2% YoY) and operating loss of KRW298.7bn (turned to loss QoQ, remained in loss YoY). Despite unfavorable seasonality, the lower SMP and higher nuclear utilizations helped to reduce purchased power cost and fuel cost, and the loss narrowed QoQ as a result. Despite the recent decline in nuclear utilizations, we believe 3Q19 earnings will be an improvement over 2Q19 as the nuclear utilization rate should be in the mid- to upper-70% level after maintenance is finished in August, and a further rise in SMP is likely to be limited.

The Singori 4 nuclear power plant is scheduled to begin operation in August. As a result, the generation mix should improve from 2H19. That said, falling coal prices have yet to be reflected into unit coal cost, mainly because of long-term contracts. Against this backdrop, we adjust up our unit coal cost assumption for 2H19 earnings estimates, which partly works to reduce our 2H19 earnings forecasts. The recent decline in Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) prices can also help lower costs. REC prices have recently plummeted 50% vs. a year ago. There could be further discussions regarding tariffs, but in our view, the chances of a tariff hike are slim. The key to earnings improvements is reducing costs, notably through SMP, energy, and REC price declines. The addition of three nuclear power plants by 2020 and resulting improvement in the generation mix should also help to further stabilize costs.

Share price outlook and valuation

Without a tariff hike, it would take time for KEPCO's earnings to recover to a level where it could pay out dividends. As such, a structural recovery of the valuation multiple will probably be challenging in the short term. That said, we expect the stock to stage a gradual recovery as earnings start to move upwards.

