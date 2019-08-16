9F Inc. IPO: A Buy At $5-$6 Per ADS

LexinFintech trades at 5.9x earnings and has better financial performance. 9F Inc. should trade at less than 5.9x.

Both value investors and growth investors will most likely appreciate 9F Inc. (JFU) The company reports growing FCF and net income. Besides, it has an asset/liability ratio of 6x and a significant amount of cash. While the share price could go to as much as $8.9, investors should be careful. There are several risks. In our opinion, the buying opportunity will commence at $5-$6 per ADS.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2006, 9F Inc. offers a digital financial account platform providing loans, wealth management, and payment facilitation among other services.

Oliver Wyman notes that the company had the most significant outstanding loan balance as of December 31, 2018 in China. See the chart below for further details on different services offered:

Source: Prospectus

The company’s borrowers are young individuals who don’t receive services from traditional financial institutions. Clients receive one card, which permits them to access all the loans and services facilitated by 9F.

9F has several agreements with institutional funding partners. As of June 30, 2019, the company has obtained a funding limit of over $10.4 billion. It is an impressive amount. It means that the company’s partners trust a lot the system created by 9F. Besides, the company’s financial partners believe that young individuals in China represent a clear opportunity.

Let’s mention some of the company’s partners. It will help us understand how relevant is 9F in China. Large corporations like China UnionPay, JD (JD), China Taiping and PICC are working with the company. Also, notice that 9F expects to work even with Talking Data and Alibaba Cloud (BABA) soon.

The company reported explosive business metrics in 2017 and 2016. Note that loan origination volume increased annually by 314%, and fixed income investment volume increased by 173.5%. With that, the year 2018 was a disaster for 9F because of the challenging regulatory environment in China. Both the loan origination volume and the fixed income investment volume declined. Also, the number of active investors and active users declined by a double-digit. Source: Prospectus

9F did not mention that business conditions are affecting the company’s financial figures. Let’s hope that the declines don’t continue. With that, conservative investors will most likely believe in this detrimental case scenario. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Positive Free Cash Flow

9F Inc. reported revenue growth of 198% in 2017, but -17% in 2018. It is a bit worrying. Conservative investors may expect revenue declines to continue in 2019. As shown in the image below, 89% of the total amount of revenue comes from the company’s loan facilitation services. With that, the company also generates revenue from post-origination services among others.

Source: Prospectus

The company’s free cash flow is positive, which value investors will appreciate. With that, the FCF declined by -18% in 2018 amounting to $342 million. Please notice that the company reported share-based compensations of $75 million in 2018, which many market participants will dislike. Shareholders don’t appreciate companies that make extensive use of their shares. Besides, the company has cash in hand. It is difficult to explain why the management decided to use stock to make payments. The image below offers further information on the free cash flow calculations:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, the company reported a massive amount of cash, $814 million, and term deposits worth $124 million. Cash and term deposits represent 69% of the total amount of assets, which investors will appreciate. Notice that the company does not offer loans. It makes a commission from facilitating transactions. As a result, 9F does not report a significant amount of loans receivable or any other asset that most financial institutions usually report. A list of assets is shown below:

Source: Prospectus

Investors will not have to worry a lot about the company’s financial risk. 9F Inc. reports total liabilities of only $219 million, so the company’s asset/liability ratio equals 6x. As shown below, 9F’s contractual obligations are also not worrying. The company needs to pay a small number of operating lease obligations:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds - Why Does The Company Need More Cash?

9F Inc. will use the proceeds from the IPO to finance its community, offer a more significant amount of loans, and execute investments in R&D. Also, 9F expects to use 20% of the total amount of proceeds to finance its international expansion in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

The company expects to receive a maximum amount of money, $57.7 million. Most investors will wonder whether the company needs that amount of money. In December 2018, 9F Inc. had $814 million in cash. Also, the company had a large amount of cash in the past. With this in mind, if 9F plans to maintain cash in the balance sheet, investors will not like it.

Market participants will most likely study the amount of cash in the balance sheet in the future. If the company does not do anything with its financing, it may mean that it does not have new projects or new ideas. It is a detrimental symptom.

Valuation

Other financial operators doing business in China and trading in the US report Forward PE ratio of 3.4x-4.5x. Like 9F, they also had declining revenue in 2018, but a good return on equity ratio. Most competitors report ROE between 34% and 47%. The charts below offer further information on the matter:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

In 2018, the company reported net income of $294 million. Let’s expect the company to have a similar value in 2019. Using a ratio of 4x, the company should have a minimum market capitalization of $1.176 billion. This value appears very small. We need to take into account that 9F does not have as much financial risk as companies that offer loans. The company makes money by facilitating loans. If the customer does not return the funds, 9F does not seem to suffer any loss.

In 2018, the company generated FCF of $342 million. With such amount of FCF generation, $1.176 billion appears to be a small market capitalization. As shown in the image below, other platforms that facilitate consumer finance products have a PE ratio of more than 5x.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

LexinFintech (LX) has a PE ratio of 5.9x with a net income of $357 million and 739% net income growth. In 2018, 9F Inc. reported net income of $294 million and net income growth of 173%. With this in mind, the PE ratio of 9F Inc. should be less significant than that of LexinFintech. Let’s use a ratio of 5.9x. It means that 9F Inc. should have a market capitalization of less than $1.734 billion. After the IPO, the company expects to have 193.856 million shares. Each share represents one ADS, so the valuation of the stock should be below $8.9. This is the maximum value. In our opinion, savvy individuals will try to acquire shares at $5-$6.

Shareholders: Controlled Entity

9F could convince several institutional shareholders to acquire the company’s equity, which is very beneficial. With that, there is one shareholder, who is holding more than 70% of the total amount of shares outstanding. As a result, the company is a controlled entity, which most market participants will not appreciate. See the image below about the most significant shareholders before discussing a bit more on corporate governance.

Source: Prospectus

As the company notes in the prospectus, the protection of shareholders will not be that high. The controlling shareholder will be able to elect non-independent directors to the Board of Directors. As a result, the directors may take decisions, which may benefit the largest shareholder and may damage the interests of minority shareholders. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Incorporated In The Cayman Islands

There is another clear risk for shareholders. The company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands, where securities law is not that developed. It means that the protection of equity owners will be less significant than that in the United States. Besides, note that the company does not have assets in the United States. As a result, American judges will not be able to enforce actions against the company or its directors. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With FCF growth and net income growth, 9F Inc. will interest value and growth investors. The company also has a significant amount of cash and a stable financial position. After the IPO, 9F Inc. should not have a market capitalization of more than $1.734 billion or trade at more than 5.9x earnings. Other financial platforms delivering better business results than 9F are not trading above 5.9x. Most savvy individuals will try to acquire shares at $5-$6 since there are many risks on this name. The company is not only controlled and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands. If the economic conditions in China deteriorate, the company may facilitate a smaller amount of loans. As a result, the net income would decline, and the market capitalization may diminish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.