Automatic Data Processing: Buy Dividend Aristocrat With Strong Product Improvement

This is a growing company that is increasing its revenue and earnings using the cloud and improving its services.

Its S&P CFRA, three-year forward CAGR of 14%, is good and will give you solid growth with the increasing world economy and population.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a "Buy" for the total return and the dividend growth investor. It is one of the largest human resources products and services companies in the world. ADP is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth potential with the growing world economies and population.

Automatic Data Processing is 6.64% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position. The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to increase the dividends each year. As the interest rates decrease, the earnings of ADP are also decreased from the payroll float, but increased capabilities of its products and services more than make up for this decrease.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Automatic Data Processing is reviewed in the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

When I scanned the five-year chart, Automatic Data Processing has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the last four years with hardly a bump down until the end of the year 2018, when the market had a downturn, and then recovered from this bump in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with, and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Automatic Data Processing beats against the Dow baseline in my 56-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great ADP total return of 107.63%, compared to the Dow base of 47.58%, makes Automatic Data Processing a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,700 today. This gain makes Automatic Data Processing a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Dow's 56-month total return baseline is 47.58%.

Company name 56-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Automatic Data Processing 107.63% 60.05% 2.0%

Automatic Data Processing does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. ADP has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 43 years, making it a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in November 2018 to $0.79/quarter, up from $0.69/quarter, or a 14% increase, with increases expected to continue for many years. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. ADP easily passes this guideline. This is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $71.4 billion. Its 2019 projected cash flow at $2.9 billion is good, allowing ADP to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like ADP have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 14% easily exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for ADP can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide and United States economies.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. ADP's S&P CFRA rating is three stars, or "Hold", with a target price of $172, passing the guideline. The stock price is presently 4% below the target. ADP is under the target price at present and has a high forward P/E of 25, making it a bit pricey at this entry point, but the P/E is about equal to the company’s peers. If you are a long-term investor that wants good, steady, increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is: Would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes ADP a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes ADP interesting is the potential long-term growth of its business as the working population and economy increases. The company gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 31, 2019, ADP reported earnings that beat expectations by $0.01 at $1.14, compared to last year at $0.92. Total revenue was higher at $3.5 billion, up 5.4% year over year, and was in line with expectations. This was a good report, with the bottom line beating expectations and the top line increasing strongly compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late October 2019, and EPS is expected to be $1.34 compared to last year at $1.20, a good increase. The company guided for next year’s earnings to be up 12-14%, consistent with the projected CAGR of 14%.

The graphic below shows a comparison of the yearly earnings of 2018 and 2019. The earnings growth of ADP is well above average, and the company will continue with good, steady innovation in its product line.

(Source: ADP 4th quarter 2019 earnings call slides)

Company Business

Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest human resources companies in the United States and foreign countries.

From Reuters:

The Company provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.



The Employer Services segment offers a range of human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled HCM solutions.



These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services.

Overall, Automatic Data Processing is a good business with 14% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with increasing demand for the company's products. The good dividend income brings you cash, and I continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. As interest rates decrease, so will ADP's earnings on the payroll float, but this decrease is easily overtaken by the gain from product innovation sales increases.

The quotes below from the 4th-quarter earnings call are only some of many improvements in its products that ADP is making to increase the growth of its business.

We delivered very strong 20% adjusted EPS growth this year. Our core drivers of growth are also strong with Employer Services new business bookings growing 11% in the fourth quarter and 8% for the year. We continue to make progress in delivering leading cloud-based software solutions to our clients and improving the client experience through our ongoing service and transformation initiatives. To put our Employer Services new business bookings performance into perspective, this year, we sold approximately $1.6 billion of new annualized recurring revenues. Our strategy is working, and on a broader level our efforts over the past three years to improve the serviceability of our clients by migrating them to our strategic cloud-based software solutions and simplifying the service experience, while also closing sub-scale locations and transforming our client service model through our service alignment initiatives have contributed to improvements in our client satisfaction scores in overall service costs. At ADP, we continue to invest in new solutions in the tackling is evolving trends with ADP's wisely pay we are enabling our clients to provide their employees with a fully electronic and proprietary payment solution which we complement through our financial wellness tool my wisely companion mobile app. Recently, we enhanced our electronic payment functionality with the launch of widely now, which helps organizations and their HR departments address compliance risks by bringing automation to Instant Payments such as off-cycle and termination fee.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of ADP's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. The company has constant, solid growth, and this will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by increased cloud computing and added features of its existing services, which are growing sales and earnings.

The graphic below shows the 2020 outlook that will continue to bring growth to ADP stockholders.

(Source: ADP 4th quarter 2019 earnings call slides)

Conclusions

Automatic Data Processing is a good investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its average dividend yield and high total return. Automatic Data Processing is 6.64% of The Good Business Portfolio. ADP will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and value investors will want to wait for a better entry point if it ever happens. Good, growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they continue to grow. If you want a solid, growing dividend income and good total return in the data processing business, ADP may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.9% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.5% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.8% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit, since they are great companies.

On August 13, I trimmed HD down to 9.5% of the portfolio. It is a great business, but I needed some cash for my RMD, and HD was getting to be too large a percentage of the portfolio.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last four months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th, BA said that it expects to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter, and the stock went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was really bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did nothing. In April 2019, the company increased its dividend to $0.95/quarter, which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a "Hold" forever; it is now a "Strong Buy", as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 5.73%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: Q1 2019 Earnings And Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, DLR, GE, PM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT, V, ADP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.