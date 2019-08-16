Iridium Stock Plunged This Week - That's The Downside Of Leverage Though There May Be Opportunity Here

This week was a case in point. We remain at Buy - Long Term Hold - but you should be alive to timing as regards when to add.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Iridium (IRDM) vs SPY

Since about Q1 2017 when Iridium started to click into gear getting its new fleet of satellites operational, and persuading the market that it wasn't about to repeat its 1990s namesake's trick of spending bondholders money and then walking into Chapter 11, it has beaten the S&P500 with ease. Here's the 3-year chart. A none-too-shabby 30% gain for the S&P, which in normal times folks would treat as a celebration. And a stellar 150% gain for IRDM.

Source: Ycharts.com

And here's the one-year chart. A lost weekend turned into a lost year for the S&P, just a half-point gain, and a 10% gain for IRDM.

Leverage Means Amplification

We can bore you for hours, days if you want, about the merits and risks of a levered balance sheet. We've written extensively about leverage in our coverage of Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - take a look here for Leverage 101 if it's not a familar concept to you.

In short. Financial leverage amplifies risk - to the upside, and to the downside. Iridium's leverage stood at 5.4x TTM EBITDA at the end of Q2 (source: Ycharts,com, Cestrian analysis), which is unremarkable early in the life of a leveraged buyout but highly unusual for a listed public company. And when markets get spooked, as they did this week, then stocks perceived to be higher risk get a disproportionate dose of pain. Iridium is highly levered, was considered living dead only three or four years back, and anyone who was an adult in the first dot com boom will recall the name with suspicion from its bankruptcy the first time around. All factors which linger in the mind and lead to a hard selloff on bright red days. The flip side is, when markets get happy, the leverage works to the stock's benefit as the stock tends to get happier still.

Take a look at this chart over the first three days of this week. It's a little tricky to read but it's worth it. It shows that on a down day for the S&P, IRDM is down more. And on an up day for the S&P, IRDM is up more.

Source: Interactive Brokers LLC, Cestrian Analysis

Jump In, Put A Toe In The Water, Or Run For High Ground?

First you have to decide what your game is with this stock. Short-term trading? We salute your bravery. Kudos to you if you can win. Short-term trading a levered stock is like short-term trading with levered money. Bad for the blood pressure. Great for the wallet if you know what you're doing.

Now as our followers and subscribers know, our game is long-term, fundamentals based investing. We're in our stocks for a 3+ year period. We're slow burn, not fast twitch.

So with that game in mind, we aren't running for the hills. We think IRDM remains a good long-term bet and we're staying at Buy - Long Term Hold. Meaning that if you own a position in the stock already, we think it's a decent bet that buying more now will work out well over 3+ years. And that if you want to open a position in the stock, then the current price isn't a bad entry ticket. All as long as you have a 3+ year time horizon. But if you love a bargain and you don't mind waiting, you might wait. If the market continues to weaken, the leverage will continue to amplify the impact on IRDM in the absence of a catalyst.

Possible catalysts to reverse that course include a killer Q3, a successful refinancing including the release of the current restricted cash, and good news on the government contract front. (The company is waiting for a renewal of its key government contract. Right now it is operating on short-term extensions such as this one (scroll down the page in the link!) which expires soon. So either the short-term extensions roll on, or the proper new deal is put in place. Of course it is possible that IRDM loses the contract but that's not something the company considers likely).

A final word in common with every note we've posted in recent weeks. Position sizes. Go easy. Betting the farm doesn't seem like a great idea right now. In our own personal account (where we are long IRDM) we're adding small bite sizes in our core stocks every now and then. All the while with our eyes on the 3+ year prize. We aren't playing for a swing trade because truly this market could fall to Earth. If you doubt that, consider this chart:

We'll keep posting on IRDM. We'll post a Q2 earnings release, which is overdue and owed to you all.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 August 2019.

Join Our Members-Only Service, 'The Fundamentals' Our best and most timely work is always inside our subscription service, "The Fundamentals". We focus on long-term investments in the technology and space sectors. We're SEC-regulated & 100% independent.

Our mission: High quality research prepared with institutional discipline.

Priced for every investor to afford.

Available live on social. 'The Fundamentals' includes: Analysis of key tech and space stocks.

Investment and dividend growth ideas.



Selected trading ideas.

Earnings analysis - every covered stock, every quarter.

Industry insight earned over two decades' worth of institutional investing.

Our direct, one-to-one conversations with company CEOs and management teams.

Live chat. Join us!



Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We're long IRDM on a personal account basis.