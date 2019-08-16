iShares MSCI Brazil ETF: Macro Update Following Collapse In Argentina

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ) has be on quite the ride over the past year. We are heading into the one-year anniversary of when Jair Bolsonaro began to break out in polling in Brazil's presidential election which became a catalyst for local stocks and EWZ to surge higher. Indeed, the pro-reform and market-friendly agenda has been positive for EWZ, up 22% over the past year on a total return basis and outperforming the S&P 500 which is up just 2% for the same period. On the other hand, the performance has been mixed in 2019 with disappointing economic growth even as the government has been successful in advancing necessary reforms. Bolsonaro now faces the challenge of delivering a recovery in the economy with the pressure only increasing following the developments of the regional peer and fellow right-wing government in Argentina. This article looks at the current macro outlook for Brazil and the implications for the Brazilian stocks in EWZ.

EWZ price chart. Source: Finviz.com

Brazil Macro Outlook

The Central Bank of Brazil publishes a weekly update of consensus forecasts for key indicators based on surveys by local economists. The current environment right now can be best visualized by the graph below that shows the steady move lower in the consensus estimate for 2019 GDP growth and industrial production, each of which have trended lower. The market sees 2019 GDP at 0.8%, down from a previous estimate as high as 2.5% as recently as February. Estimates for growth in industrial production for the current year are at a meager 0.2%, down from 3% at the start of the year. Indeed, economic indicators from the monthly activity index, retail sales, and consumer confidence have all been disappointing and weaker than expected.

Brazil GDP and Industrial Production Forecasts. Source: Central Bank Brazil

The weaker demand pressures have favorably kept inflation low, which was last reported at 3.2% for July, allowing the central bank to cut the monetary policy rate, "SELIC," 50bps to a new record low 6% in its last meeting at the end of July. The expectation is that this is the start of a new easing cycle to support growth through credit expansion while inflation expectations remain anchored. Itau Bank Economics sees the rate cut to 5.00% by the end of the year.

Overall, still high unemployment near 12% and tepid labor market dynamics will limit gains in consumer spending. We note that the external accounts are a relative source of strength with a positive trade surplus and narrow current account deficit. This combination along with low inflation should avert any type of currency crisis scenario like the one that played out in Argentina. The data shows that Brazil is fundamentally sound despite some areas of weakness. The table above summarizes Itau's estimates for the next two years where it expects GDP growth may rebound to 1.7% in 2020, which is below the market estimate for 2020 at 2.1%.

Itau Bank Economic Research Brazil Forecasts. Source: Itau Economics

The major development from Brazil in recent months was the approval of the long awaited pension reform bill in the lower house of congress. To recap, one of the most pressing issues for Brazil is the wide fiscal deficit that has averaged 8% of GDP over the past five years. This drove the level of public debt as a percentage of GDP from around 50% in 2012 to a level approaching 80% now, cited by rating agencies as one of the main reasons for Brazil losing its investment grade sovereign rating.

The dynamic was based not only on the collapse in revenues from the recession, but also the large social security and public pension imbalance. The reform here will help to narrow this structural deficit going forward requiring higher contributions from workers, a later retirement age, and in some cases lower benefits. There was significant opposition to the legislation, but the final approval in the senate expected in Q3 removes one area of uncertainty in the long-term macro outlook. The hope is that it now supports an improved investment environment and growth will follow. Other reforms including efforts towards privatization of state owned companies and broader deregulation have also been positive this year, but have yet to bear fruit. Based on the current forecasts, the outlook is still tepid.

Collapse in Argentina

What would otherwise be seen as a positive environment for growth in Brazil has been made difficult by the shocking turn of events in Argentina. Last weekend, the presidential primary elections showed left-wing opposition leader from the Kirchnerist party Alberto Fernandez winning with 47% of the votes while current President Mauricio Macri got 32% of the votes. In Argentina all parties run in the primary where voting is mandatory to narrow the field ahead of the actual presidential election to be held on October 27. In October, Fernandez needs 45% of total votes to become president without a second round runoff. The results in the primary suggest the current lead in voter intention towards Fernandez is an insurmountable lead for Macri to overturn. Indeed, the market reaction was historic with the peso losing 25% of its value against the dollar in a single day. For Argentina, the weaker currency will likely spike consumer prices on tradable goods and further deteriorates the fiscal outlook through higher debt servicing costs. There is some question as to whether Argentina will have the liquidity to avoid a default highlighted by the collapse in its sovereign bonds.

The implications for Brazil goes beyond the fact that Argentina is the third largest trading partner representing about 8% of exports, with an even larger significance considering the trade of services and tourism. Politically, the Bolsonaro administration must begin looking ahead to the 2022 election to avoid the same fate of a one-term presidency with the prospect that the left-wing in Brazil regains control. Bolsonaro has an approval rating of 33%, suggesting the same themes that lead to the likely fall of Macri will come into play in Brazil, mainly disappointing growth and stubbornly high unemployment. The wave of right-wing governments in Latin America in recent years including the experiment in Argentina and the outcome in Peru, where Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was forced to resign following bribery scandals, adds to pressure for Bolsonaro to succeed.

EWZ Performance

EWZ is up 9.65% year to date 2019, but down from highs in early July when it was up as much as 24% on a total return basis. Over a one-year time frame, EWZ is up still up 22%. The month-to-date returns have been particularly weak across the group in line with global financial market volatility. EWZ is down 7% in August. Fund manager iShares notes the P/E ratio is 15x. The ETF has a dividend yield of 2.7%

EWZ Portfolio Characteristics. Source: BlackRock iShares

Taking a look at some of the underlying holdings, the large caps of the group including Petrobras SA (PBR) up 4% year to date, Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) down 0.1%, Banco Bradesco (BBD) up 0.5%, and Vale SA (VALE) down 16.1% are all well off their highs and show the more muted returns for the group, which is also based on the currency depreciation. Protein producer JBS SA (OTCQX:JBSAY) with a large international business is one of the biggest winners this year up 126% year to date. Braskem SA (OTCPK:BRKMY) is among the biggest losers down 38% in 2019 and was recently delisted from the NYSE ADR program and now trades in the OTC market. The following table highlights selected EWZ underlying stocks that have actively traded shares on a U.S. exchange.

EWZ underlying holdings performance. Source: data by YCharts/ table author

EWZ Forward Looking Analysis

We'll admit our EWZ coverage may have begun to give the appearance of cheerleading following two bullish article this year (here). Our message today is that the outlook has deteriorated given the underperforming economic growth and greater uncertainty to global trade and financial market conditions. The possibility that the economy slips into a technical recession cannot be ruled out.

We previously saw rising commodity prices as bullish for the Brazilian stocks; however, the recent large declines in crude oil, iron ore, and soybeans in recent weeks highlight the tilt lower in the balance of risks. Indeed, the Brazilian real is now trading around the BRL 4.00 per USD level, depreciating about 6% in recent weeks to us is a warning sign. A move towards the historical high in USD at $4.25 would be the market's way of throwing in the towel on the Brazilian bull market in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Brazil's economic activity indicators have been weaker than expected, but the country benefits from a strong external accounts position, low inflation, and a new easing cycle by the central bank.

The situation in Argentina serves as a warning for the Brazilian government not to test the patience of the electorate. The passage of the long awaited pension reform in the lower congress paving the way for a final approval later this year is a major win for the economic agenda of the government which must now turn its attention at reviving growth.

Overall the outlook for Brazilian stocks has deteriorated, but we set a hold rating for EWZ giving the situation a benefit of the doubt and more time for policymakers in the country to prove naysayers wrong. We look at the May lows in EWZ around $37 as an important support level, while a break above $45 would resume the bull trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.