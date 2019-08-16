Honda Motor Company Revisited

Automobile sales growth in Japan is also not up to the mark and is insufficient to compensate for the declining sales in Europe and North America.

Thesis

Honda Motor Company Ltd.'s (HMC) Q1 2020 (ended on June 30, 2019) saw a decline in top line revenues and bottom line earnings, on a y/y basis. The company's Q1 operational results show weak performance in certain major market segments (including Japan and Asia) where sales were affected due to a general economic slowdown. Lower sales volumes and mild expectations for FY 2020 have landed heavily on the share price, and HMC is now trading at an attractive valuation in comparison with other prominent Japanese automakers.

The other two main market segments (North America and Europe) are saturated markets that evidence tough competition from European and American automakers and HMC would need to balance the lost sales volumes in the segments (North America and Europe) through healthy sales growth in Japan and Asia. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Global Honda)

Operational performance and challenges

The automobile industry is a cyclical business, and not a seasonal one. This essentially means that while periods of growth may persist for long durations (and thus provide continuous upside to automobile stocks), a reverse situation can also happen. This is exactly what's going on with HMC (or many other automakers, on that note). HMC's Q1 2020 operational statistics show a massive decline in y/y sales volumes witnessed in its 'Motorcycles' and 'Life Creation' (previously, "Power Products") segments, which were partially offset by meagre growth in its 'Automobiles' sales (Figure-2). Figure-2 (Source: Q1 Financial Presentation)

HMC's motorcycles segment has traditionally generated a very strong demand in Asia. However, India is suffering from an economic slowdown and this has impacted HMC's overall segment sales. The problem was escalated when other key components of the Asian markets (Figure-3) also yielded negative growth during Q1, on a y/y basis.

Figure-3 (Source: Q1 Financial Presentation)

Honda expects a decline in industry demand for motorcycles in the Asian markets but plans to respond by launching new models in Vietnam and India that would simultaneously attract customers and also meet regulatory requirements in India. In my view, there's a 50:50 chance of success of this strategic response. Here's how.

It's worth noting that BS-VI emission standards for two wheelers (motorcycles) are expected to go live in India next year (April 2020), and these are aligned with European standards. This is just one side of the story. Honda has planned to respond to this emerging requirement. However, the other significant challenge is to create a strong demand for the new models that could simultaneously cover the R&D costs and also generate healthy sales volumes. This objective could be difficult to achieve since due to the economic slowdown, authorities have tightened the loan sanctioning criteria in India, which affects the purchasing power of the customers and consequently the demand of HMC's motorcycles.

I see a similar problem for HMC's Japanese segment. I would expect better numbers coming from Japan due to two reasons. First, Japan could be termed as the home ground of the company, and in the past, HMC has witnessed strong sales growth in the Japanese markets due to a strong brand image. Secondly, contrary to the economic slowdown witnessed in India, Japan's economy has actually beaten the expectations of a slowdown, according to a BBC report.

This raises concerns over Honda's competitive strength in Japan since one would expect to see impressive sales growth in this domestic market, especially when the economy is advancing well. However, as shown in Figure-2, HMC's Q1 sales in Japan grew by only ~4%, ~12%, and ~3% for its Motorcycles, Automobiles, and Life Creation businesses respectively, on a y/y basis. One could argue that HMC's main Japanese market is based on automobile sales and the company has shown a 12% y/y improvement in the business segment, which seems good enough. I'd disagree.

HMC's other two major geographic segments (for its automobile business) namely Europe and North America, are fully saturated markets and have actually witnessed significant y/y decline in automobile sales volumes. The company needs to deliver a higher proportionate sales growth in Japan and Asia to offset the decline in European and North American sales. In my view, this is another problem for HMC as it's unable to capture a growing EV market in the US. On that note, it should be considered that based on the data for US EV sales during 2011-2018 (Figure-4), the industry is growing at a CAGR of ~46% (that's a huge number). In contrast, HMC's EV sales volumes are actually lower than that of its Japanese peer namely, Toyota (NYSE:TM) and much lower than a US manufacturer, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (Figure-5).

Figure-4 (Source: GreenTechMedia)

Figure-5 (Source: GreenTechMedia)

The company's dismal operating performance has also reflected negatively on its financial profile that saw a 0.7% and 15.7% y/y decline in revenues and operating profits respectively. The quarterly EPS also dropped by ~30%, y/y, to ¥97.92/share (annualized EPS=~¥392/share). However, HMC's FY 2020 EPS estimate is around ¥366.57/share. This indicates that HMC expects the forthcoming quarters to be slow in terms of financial performance. In response to these operational and financial concerns, the share price has dropped to its 52-week lows. In fact, at current prices, HMC is trading at its lowest prices witnessed during the last 10 years (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The plus side of Honda

The important thing is, despite a mild outlook for the remainder of FY 2020 (ending on March 31, 2020), HMC is attractive at current prices both from a technical perspective and a valuation perspective. The technical price chart (Figure-7) indicates that the recent bearish run was overstretched and the wedge pattern joins between $24-25. If somehow HMC's Q2 2020 closes stronger q/q, then the share price may well restore within the range of ~$26.

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

Moreover, as seen in Figure-8, HMC also has a sweet valuation among well-known Japanese automakers including Toyota and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY). While the PE ratio is a commonly used valuation multiple, I have also included the EV/EBITDA multiple since all three companies have a significant amount of debt (For reference, HMC reported ~¥6.8 trillion in financing liabilities at the end of March 31, 2019).

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that HMC delivered a weak Q1 2020 in terms of vehicle sales in its major market segments. The company maintains a mild outlook for the remainder of the year, and EPS for the following quarters may also come out lower on a q/q basis. This is likely to restrain the share price from moving significantly north unless there's noticeable sales growth in HMC's market segments of Japan and Asia for its automobiles and motorcycles business respectively. Nevertheless, HMC does have an attractive valuation among renowned Japanese automakers and based on its technical price performance, the stock seems fit to deliver mediocre price gains.

It's interesting to note that there's a fine line between the two apparently opposite investment cases that I have made in the analysis. Based on its technicals, and the ability to generate positive earnings during FY 2020, HMC's prices are likely to witness some recovery at this point. However, a significant upside seems unlikely to me due to the issues highlighted above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.