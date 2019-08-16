Mastercard: Bolt-On Acquisition Adds To The Impressive Growth Story

MA trades at the lower end of what I deem to be the fair value range; a 35x PE multiple on FY2020 earnings would lift shares to $315.

Cash transactions are dying out; digital transactions are becoming the norm. The extent differs across countries but there is a good correlation between ceaselessness and internet penetration across countries. Mastercard (MA) is positioned well to benefit from a long term shift away from cash and towards card and electronic payments, and the trend is clearly in this direction.

Graphic Source: Mastercard Business Payments 2022 White Paper

Recent acquisitions have given MA a real edge, and the most recent purchase of Nets gives a platform for expansion in new payments across Europe and complements its existing UK-based assets. I think MA shares represent good value at the moment even as the market is pricing shares at a seemingly premium 42x price-to-earnings multiple. As I detail in the article, I believe the $9 EPS target is achievable in FY2020 and considering payment providers trade anywhere from 40-50 times earnings, a conservative 30-35 times multiple range would still provide shareholders with decent upside potential.

Cast your nets wide

MA has announced the acquisition of the Corporate Services business of Nets, a privately held, Denmark-based payments platform, for approximately $3.19 billion. Through Nets, MA is getting access to a dense network in Denmark and Norway for account-to-account businesses clearing, instant payments, and e-billing services, with presence in continental Europe.

The acquisition is expected close in the first half of 2020, and the assets will be added to the "New Payment Platforms" segment which includes Mastercard Send, Transfast, Transactis and Vocalink. Vocalink serves the account-to-account (A2A) fast Automated Clearing House (ACH) market in the UK, Transfast does A2A cross-border payment, and Transactis handles bill payment.

Graphic Source: MasterCard 2019 Annual Stockholder Meeting Webcast

MA's strategy is to offer a comprehensive payment solution for banks, businesses, governments, and people. This means providing debit and credit card services to customers directly or through partnering banks, making in-roads in the growing real-time and after payments business be it business-to-business (B2B), peer-to-peer (P2P), bill payments, business-to-customer (B2C) or A2A, and offering bill payment options, in real-time and also the typically lower cost batch clearing services.

It also needs to offer these services cross-border. MA has a presence in the UK, South America, and Asia-Pacific, and can now tick off Europe more generally with the Nets acquisition assuming it takes the opportunity to move beyond the Scandinavian heartland of Nets, where some 300 thousand merchants are users.

I think it is noteworthy that the deals have already been acquired to implement faster payment services in Italy, Slovenia, and Hungary. MA has now made 13 major acquisitions or investments since 2016, each one improving its exposure to payment flows, now it is primed to benefit from volume growth in each of the channels. The graphic below provides insight into how this strategy will play out.

Graphic Source: Mastercard Business Payments 2022 White Paper

Also exciting is the possibility of building applications on top of the assets it has acquired. These would be value-added services like data analytics offerings and fraud detection and prevention and provide even more service growth potential aside from transaction volume and flows.

Transaction action

MA has already reported gross dollar volumes rising by 13%, processed transactions increasing by 18%, with cross-border activity up by 13% in local currency terms in a conference call in July 2019.

Graphic Source: MasterCard 2Q19 Earnings Presentation

Though there has been some concern around its overall US market share (despite volumes growing), where it has purportedly been losing out to Visa (V), which has targeted volume growth more so than MA, the latest set of growth numbers indicate otherwise. MA has outgrown V across geographies in its latest quarter with even the US segment outperforming (+10% YoY vs Visa's +8% YoY).

Graphic Source: Visa 3Q19 Earnings Presentation

The strong results come as MA, as mentioned previously, has added payment channels rather than pushing volume, and has done so in multiple markets.

Also note that the Federal Reserve is launching a real-time payments system - called FedNow - in the US alongside The Clearing House being developed by a host of major banks, and for which Vocalink powers the real-time payment infrastructure for.

I see more potential for MA compared to its peers outside the US - the rest of the world - particularly in India, China and Europe.

A licence to enter the Chinese domestic payments market is expected, but the timing is uncertain.

India lags the rest of the world in the adoption of non-cash payments, and there is a push there to change this. MA has been making headway in the country, with recent examples including the launch of a co-branded credit card with Flipkart - owned by Walmart (NYSE:WMT) - in India.

The Payments Services Directive 2 (PSD2) regulation in Europe means that third-party providers can initiate payments for users directly from their bank accounts, breaking the monopoly of banks over their customer's data and actions. It also limits costs, requires stronger identity checks, and offers better protection against fraud. Rather than being a worry for MA, this could be a positive development. Consumers will have more choice over how they pay, and buying Nets and Vocalink, for example, makes MA more likely to be chosen. Also, European acceptance of different payment methodologies is likely to boost acceptance more generally, and again, MA is positioned well.

Credit where credit is due

MA has reported that the Nets acquisition will dilute earnings-per-share for up to two years after the close of the deal. This is because of accounting conventions and one-time costs of integration. It is important to bear in mind that Nets is not a loss maker that burns cash.

The good news is that EPS will grow steadily over time. I do not expect the 40% or so growth in adjusted EPS seen for the 2018 fiscal year (FY2018), but growth in the 15-20% range is certainly plausible. MA has also consistently posted pre-tax and net income margins of near 50% and 40% respectively, and double-digit revenue growth.

Graphic Source: MasterCard 2019 Annual Stockholder Meeting Webcast

In my base case, I envisage a scenario where revenue growth falls back towards 10% (from 19.6% for FY2018) in the coming years as the global economy cools. This leads me to an EPS estimate of about US$ 9.00 per share for FY2020. As payment providers have price-to-earnings multiples of anywhere from 40-50 times, and since MA offers a wide range of solutions including offerings in new payments, it could justify having a multiple near the upper end of this range.

Source: Created by author using data from CapitalIQ

Conservatively, I feel 30-35x is a reasonable range to consider and using this multiple assumption on forward earnings, arrive at a price of $ 270.00 - 315.00. Currently, the stock is trading at just about US$ 272.00 and is, therefore, at the lower end of what I deem to be the fair value range for MA shares. However, given MA's competitive strength and ability to compound earnings at above-average rates, a PE multiple of 35x EPS is certainly not out of the question.

Conclusion

MA consistently delivers revenue growth, and margins hold up well. It has a defensible competitive moat and its technologies are difficult to replicate at the required scale. In addition, it continues to acquire or invest on-trend with continuous expansions into new payment areas.

Globally, MA is positioned to benefit from the trend towards cashless payments across multiple channels, particularly in India, Europe, and possibly China. Competition is high, but the threat of new entrants is limited to major players or debutants. Regulation is always a concern in the industry, but as explained with European regulation, a well-positioned player like MA, can potentially take advantage of this.

As MA has a superior ongoing growth model compared to peers such as V due to its exposure to international markets and new payment technologies, a premium multiple would not be out of the question. Even assuming the market prices MA closer to 35x EPS, there remains appreciable upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.