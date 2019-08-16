Ponsse: Quality Comes With A Price Tag

Introduction

Ponsse Oyj (OTC:PSSEF) is a company domiciled in Finland that manufactures and markets a range of forestry vehicles and machineries such as forwarders and harvesters. The company was founded in 1970, and according to a legend, got its name from a hunting dog called Ponsse. The company headquarters is located in the town of Vieremä in Northern Savonia-region of Finland, and its stock is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange with a current market valuation of €792m.

Ponsse is one of my favorite stocks in the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The company has a high dividend potential and offers investors an outstanding return on equity. The business model is solid and the financial health of the company is excellent, and the stock offers a great opportunity for quality investors.

I'm evaluating the corporate quality on the 5 criteria that quality investors often use to evaluate the quality of a company to give a general idea on the opportunity with this stock. The criteria assessed here are the market positioning, the business model, corporate governance, financial strength, and the current valuation.

Market Positioning

According to the study by Freedonia, the global market for forestry equipment is expected to grow by 4.5% per annum through 2021 and the size of the market was evaluated to be approximately $7.4bn in 2017. Key driver for the market is healthy economic growth, which increases demand for forestry products for the construction industry, for instance. Also, the expansion of the global paper, pulp, and wood industry is expected to increase the demand for forestry products. Finally, the demand for more efficient forestry machinery, in general, drives the market.

Ponsse is well-positioned in the market of forestry machinery and has a competitive advantage over competitors with cutting-edge production line technology and efficient machinery. Ponsse was the first company to utilize a PC-based indicator in its machinery, and it currently utilizes cloud-services heavily both in its machinery and in its after-market operations. The company machinery utilizes the so-called cut-to-length method, where trees are harvested in the forest with equipment developed for the purpose, which makes the method effective and environmentally friendly. Especially, the North-American competitors are using the traditional full-tree method which is not considered as effective and environmentally-friendly as the cut-to-length method.

The main competitors include the Japanese Komatsu Ltd. (OTCPK:KMTUF) and the US-based Deere Forestry, which is a part of the Construction & Forestry-division of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The market for forestry machinery resembles of an oligopoly, where Ponsse, Deere, and Komatsu together own almost 95% of the whole market, with Ponsse having a 29% market share.

Main risks for the future development of Ponsse are associated with the global demand for new high-tech forestry machinery. This, on the other hand, depends on the development of the market, which is highly cyclical in nature. The market relies heavily on the demand for wood, paper, and pulp industry which are highly volatile to various demand shocks or price changes.

The Business Model

Ponsse has a good product portfolio, well-established value chain, and also a wide geographical span. The company operates in 40 different countries and the key markets are the European, Russian and American markets. Northern Europe forms over half of the company revenue which makes it relatively volatile to the changes in the Scandinavian forestry market, for instance.

The main source revenue of the company consists of the direct manufacturing and sales of new forestry equipment (harvesters and tractors), and the company is investing heavily in the productivity of its Vieremä-factory. Currently, the company has no other production facilities in addition to its main factory.

After-market operations form approximately an 18% share of the company revenue and Ponsse has over 190 service stations in 32 different countries. The company operates also in the field of trade-in machinery, which contributes to a 15% share of the company revenue according to certain estimates. Whenever buying new machinery, clients tend to trade-in their old machinery in exchange for a new one with Ponsse. In most of the cases, independent retailers handle the trade-in machinery business.

The company as a whole produced a revenue of €612m and an operating profit of €61m during the fiscal year 2018, representing an operating margin of approximately 10%. Historically the operating margin of Ponsse has lied around 10%-12%.

Corporate Governance

The corporate governance structure of the company is transparent, plausible and accordingly organized. The current Chairman of the Board Juha Vidgrén took the chair after the sudden death of his father, the founder Einari Vidgrén, who acted as the Chairman of the Board until the day he passed away. The current CEO Juho Nummela has acted as the CEO since 2008, leading the company successfully through the financial crisis to this day.

The company has traditionally had a long-term top management with a relatively low turnover and a limited headcount, which are key attributes for the corporate governance of a quality company. The management has been proven to be successful in running the organization throughout the years.

Financial Strength

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue (MEUR) 391 462 517 577 612 Revenue growth-% +18% +12% +12% +6% EBITDA-% 10.63% 12.08% 10.62% 11.67% 9.97% ROE-% 38.80% 40.48% 34.15% 27.41% 23.18% Inventory turnover 2.78 2.94 2.99 3.06 3.19 FCF (MEUR) 18.32 19.62 25.46 18.71 28.83 Dividend payout ratio 42% 37% 37% 47% 51% Financial Leverage 2.39 2.27 2.01 1.95 1.89

The financial strength of Ponsse is excellent. Especially the historically high return-on-equity should put the stock on the radar of every quality investor. The company has also managed to improve its financial health by decreasing its leverage and increasing its inventory turnover consistently during the past 5 years.

Both the revenue and the free cash flow have increased, which has supported the generous dividend payout. The business has been relatively profitable with an EBITDA-% of approximately 10-12% and the company has had historically a 40-50% dividend payout ratio.

For 2019, both the company and the analysts believe that the operating profit would increase from the level of 2018 due to the favorable market environment. Future earnings growth is estimated to follow the growth of the market (4.5% per annum) with the help of capital expenditures into R&D and to the increase of the capacity of the Vieremä-factory. These views would support that the company would be able to pay-out quality dividends also in the future in a generous way.

Valuation

In absolute terms, the current valuation of the company, however, appears expensive. Current P/B ratio is 4.7x, which is way above the sector average of 2.5x. This can, however, be explained by the current dividend yield of 2.62% and the outstanding return-on-equity, which both are highly valued by the markets. Consensus estimate for the forward P/E-ratio is approximately 14x and the EV/EBITDA 8x.

Let's take a look at the valuation now from a DCF-analysis.

2018 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e TERM Revenue growth% 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 2 % EBIT 61.7 70.4 80.3 83.9 87.6 91.6 + Depreciation 15.8 16.5 17.3 18.0 18.8 19.7 - Tax 12.6 14.5 16.7 17.9 18.8 19.6 - Change in WC 16,5 -4,0 -5,7 -5,9 -6,2 -6,5 OCF 48.4 76.4 86.4 89.9 93.9 98.1 - CAPEX 37.8 32.5 32.5 32.5 32.5 32.5 FCF 10.6 43.9 53.9 57.4 61.4 65.6 869.1 FCF growth 314 % 23 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 2 % Discount FCF 40.0 44.8 47.7 42.4 41.3 547.0 EV 763.3 - Net debt 69.5 WACC: 9.7% + Cash 51.1 - Minority share 0.0 Fair value 744.9 Shares outstanding 28.0 Fair value per share 26.60

In my model I'm presuming that the company grows annually with the market at 4.5% annually and doesn't increase its global market share significantly. Ponsse is already more or less penetrated the largest markets that utilize cut-to-length machinery. Achieving growth in the North American market for example remains difficult, since the demand is greater for the full-tree method machinery that Ponsse hasn't specialized in.

For the sake of simplicity, I'm presuming that the capital expenditure of Ponsse would stay at the level of 2018 since the estimation of this remains as a difficult task. I'm also expecting that the company would eventually raise its operating margin from 10% to 12% by the year 2020 since Ponsse has proven to have a higher operating margin of 12% during few of its fiscal years and is actively seeking an operating margin of 12% or higher. Investments into the production line efficiency are expected to increase the profitability of the company in the future.

The terminal value for the free cash flows is estimated with a Gordon Growth Model with a long-term growth rate of 2%. The items in current assets have historically been on average 38% of the revenue and current liabilities 20% of the revenue and the same shares are assumed for the future. These assumptions in addition to the tax-rate being the current effective tax rate of 22% in the future as well are used in the DCF-analysis.

The discount rate used has been taken from the pre-tax WACC that the company has used in its sensitivity analysis with the effective tax rate added to the discount rate.

This simplified model would suggest an intrinsic value of €26.60 per share. The stock trades currently in the level of €28.60 and my model would suggest a slight overvaluation of 7.5%.

Conclusion

Ponsse is a quality company, but at the moment the valuation doesn't support the view for the investors to invest now into the company. But maybe after a general market dip or when we reach later phases of the forestry cycle, investors might want to take advantage of any temporary decreases in valuation to invest in this quality stock.

Even though my model is a simplified one with positive expectations, it gives a general idea on the current valuation of the company and the estimates on its future development. I still consider the stock as one of the best quality plays in the Helsinki Stock Exchange if the value of the stock would somehow decrease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.