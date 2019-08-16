Futures Strong, Beware Of VIX, Good News On The Chips, eRetailers, And GE

The Futures are strong, but the VIX ix stubbornly high; this could be another false rally

The VIX is still close to 20. This level tells me that this rally is on the weak side. The good news is we are well below 2,940-2,950 S&P, which looks to be the upper resistance for now. I am not calling "All Clear" for a few reasons: A) if the 10-year starts to fall again, B) another trump tape bomb, C) more Hong Kong disruption, and D) the aforementioned overhead resistance. So don't aggressively add equities positions to your portfolio today. In fact look to take some profits, even dropping a few shares here and there.

What's with the VIX and why should we care?

I am not going to go into what the VIX is right now, but it is famously tagged as the "fear gauge". That's all you need to know. Not that long ago, I noted that the VIX broke 12 to the downside and it was sitting under 12.5 for a whole week. I suggested using that as a signal to hedge and to even use the VIX as a hedge. This was because the VIX at that level indicated complacency; now at just under 20 the market is anything but complacent. It could sell off just because everyone decides that it's time to take the gains before they disappear. Also please remember that we are in the depths of the summer when the senior traders are in the Hamptons and the robots have free rein. The algorithms are trained to weigh that VIX, believe me. So for the traders, you probably should close out positions, or write calls, or create a risk reversal to protect the downside. For speculators (the way I define it), you could write some covered calls, or start building cash. Most of you are probably 2/3rds (of your cash) allocated into equity so that you have about 7% to zero cash. I would be more comfortable for you if you worked towards 1/2 of your cushion, so get back to 12.5% to 17.5% cash in your portfolio. I am not asking for you to do this today. If the rally has legs and runs into next week, then yes. Still, if you could drop some shares today, that would be a good start.

We're in the Chips!

Yesterday, I got back on the chips to buy and published a list. I became bullish because the President backed off of some of the tariffs and excluded electronics for the most part. I pointedly excluded Nvidia (NVDA) because it was reporting last night, and the report was enthusiastically accepted by traders, paying up 8-9 points in the pre-market. I think there is more upside for NVDA, but in the face of an iffy market, I would wait and buy in a sell-off, or if the rally proves to have legs next week. Also, Applied Materials (AMAT) did very well yesterday, and this is even a more important tell for the overall chip market. AMAT makes the machines that make the chips. If it is showing improving revenue and profits, it means that we have additional confirmation that we are finally bottoming. For traders, you might consider going long on SMH, and/or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in a call spread; I would look at an October expiration. For speculators, if today's rally peters out and you have the cash, look to pick up AMD and NVDA. I will likely add to the chip list. I am looking at Analog Devices (ADI) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS) right now.

Good news on some of the New eRetailers

A few days ago, Jim Cramer confirmed my bullish call on the Revolve Group (RVLV) on his show, and at the same time, he got behind RealReal (REAL) based on its earnings. I have been meaning to note the good results there; also in some independent research with REAL customers, they have some deep loyalty to the company and the idea of pre-owned luxury. Customers are both buying and selling on RealReal. I am thinking that this is a cultural phenomenon that old males like me may have missed. If you know anyone who is fashion conscious, there is a whole complex of retailers supporting gently used luxury products. RealReal is in the middle of all this. I put it on the New eRetailer list with a concern about how this business can scale. I now have been assured that REAL can grow. So of the New eRetailers that I can get behind right now, it is RealReal, Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Revolve Group. Even Chewy (CHWY) has fallen far enough from its high, -26%, that could be an interesting speculation.

Housing list

Yesterday, I promised to republish my housing list. Homebuilders survey is at 66, which shows improving optimism in the space. Right now, homes are not selling enough to fill what most people think is the ultimate demand. The market needs more starter homes, so I want you to concentrate on that area...

D.R. Horton (DHI), Pulte (PHM), KB Home (KBH), and Lennar (LEN). Smaller names like TRI Pointe Group (TPH), Five Point Holdings (FPH), LGI Homes (LGIH), and Meritage Homes (MTH). The latest news is that building permits are picking up and also housing starts. The mortgage rates are boosting activity in single-family homes. The headline housing number was bad, but look underneath. This should boost GDP. Again, what recession?

Final note: I am not a super expert in the housing sector; I am working on it. You should do your own research, and if there is a name that caters to first-time home buyers that is not on the list, perhaps it's a buy as well. Also, if any of the names above turn out to be of the non-starter home variety, trust your own eyes and don't put money into it.

Further GE Drama

As an update to yesterday's kerfuffle with Markopolos, see my note for more details, but it was all over the news for the last 48 hours. Basically, this guy made claims of fraud, and that anyone who signed off on the GE (NYSE:GE) financials is culpable (yes, there is a pun there, grow up). Larry Culp (ahem)... Larry Culp just bought another $2 million in GE shares. Stanley Druckenmiller came in to defend GE: "I believe Culp, I bought GE shares today." Druckenmiller had once shorted GE in the past. He is a highly respected figure in the investment world.

Leslie Seidman, GE director and head of the accounting oversight committee, says that Markopolos was irresponsible in slinging the word fraud about. She said that either he doesn't really understand accounting standards or his motives were self-serving and questionable. Please note that she was once the head of the FASB. She knows what she is talking about and is not going to sully her reputation over this. She stands behind the work of the committee as of 2018 when she joined. Pointedly she did not stand behind the work of the previous regime. Look GE is not pure as the driven snow; there are complications, but that is why it is low-priced. I think Culp is one of the best CEOs on the planet. What he did with Danaher (DHR) is exactly what you want to be done with GE. I now think that a fast money trader can make out well here. Yesterday, I said I thought it was good for speculators (as I define it), and is good for a long-term investor who has room for risk in their strategy. Now I think GE will bounce in short order. See below for even more insider activity.

Insider Corner

AES (AES) - Jeffrey Ubben, insider, spent more than $3 million in shares.

My take: I don't usually make note of insider activity of Utilities. That said, if there was a recession looming, you would expect to see less activity and less power consumption. That would not be good for the power industry. Also, Utilities are well priced right now. Does that mean AES is about to raise dividends? Or is demand so great there is further upside just on falling interest rates? I am just putting this out to provoke thought. I am not about to recommend a utility. However, if you are looking for that type of investment, an insider spending $3 million might be a good indicator.

CIT Group (CIT) - Two insiders, the EVP and CEO, bought $900K in shares.

My take: CIT concentrates on small business and middle-market loans. I think this is very interesting and is a counterargument about how banks are not going to make money with the 10-year at such a low level. It's very interesting IMHO. Again this points to the strong US economy and that even with unfavorable interest rates, bank loans are happening.

General Electric - Another insider, Kevin Cox, bought nearly $1 million in shares.

My take: Combine this with Tom Horton's $500K buy yesterday and you have to say to yourself, if these insiders are buying in the face of some joker comparing GE to Enron, I think you should consider going long GE.

Have a great weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.