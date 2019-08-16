Chinese Yuan: A Repeat Of 2015-2016 Is Not On The Cards

I find little similarities and lots of differences as Chinese authorities appear to have learnt their lessons.

The USD/CNY currency pair has finally drifted past the psychologically important level of 7.0 but where to from here? As currencies trade in pairs, so should their analyses. A good "pair" or point of comparison for the current depreciation episode is, I believe, the 2015-2016 period when CNY suffered a similarly steep depreciation.

Source: TradingView

As I elaborate in the article, the Beijing/PBoC duo have learnt from 2015-2016 and have implemented a number of key measures to cushion a similar capital outflow scenario. Along with a structural, long-term rise in financial asset demand, the CNY has a highly effective "shock absorber" in place and thus, I see little reason for the CNY to drift much further than 7.0.

Rising Foreign Demand For Chinese Assets

One key positive development has been the resilience in overall demand for Chinese financial assets, which is, naturally, net supportive for the CNY. Data compiled by UBS indicates onshore holdings of fixed income assets have remained strong, largely offsetting the shifts in equity holdings over the course of 2018.

Source: UBS Asset Management

One reason for this trend is that China's fixed income market remains under-allocated in foreign investor portfolios. The Bloomberg Aggregate Global Bond Index inclusion led to massive inflows into China's domestic bond market, which has continued regardless of the weakening Yuan.

Source: SmartKarma

In that period, both sovereign wealth funds and foreign central banks looked to be the main investors in the Chinese bond market. These investors are likely viewed as preferable by the Chinese authorities, given the fact that they tend to be relatively stable and have a long-term investment horizon.

The inclusion of Chinese equities in the MSCI index has also helped to add to the credibility of the domestic equity market, in turn, raising foreign investors' confidence. The relatively cheap valuations in 2018 also seem to have driven investment capital into the Chinese economy.

Source: FT

Compare this to 2015-2016, when foreign investors were largely reducing their exposure to Chinese assets via lower direct investments, as well as reduced overall portfolio allocation.

This, along with the fact that foreign RMB deposits have increased from early-2018 levels, has been net supportive of the CNY in 2018 compared to the 2015-2016 period (when offshore RMB deposits saw a steep decline).

Source: Reuters

Tighter Capital Controls

Since 2015, the Chinese government has put in place a number of capital controls to limit residents' ability to buy assets outside of China, even via informal channels.

The official channels for buying offshore assets include outward direct investment, outward investment in other assets (e.g., buying currency or bank deposits), and outward portfolio investment. Notably, the amount that flowed through these channels in 2018 was much lower compared to the 2015-2016 period.

Source: Bloomberg

A key unofficial measure of Chinese outflows is the "Net Errors and Omissions" (NEO) channel, which reflects the level of informal outflows. With China's total trade flow rising, the NEO balancing item should theoretically average out to zero over the long run.

For China, this doesn't appear to be happening, and the NEO has been on the decline since 2014. After the unexpected CNY depreciation, the 2015-2016 period saw reduced demand for Chinese assets, as global investors weren't as certain about growth prospects for China. The NEO became less positive, and it has continually declined since 2014, reflecting outflows.

China's PBOC and SAFE announced a string of capital control measures during that time, some of which included requirements for exporters to repatriate their trade proceeds back to China, and tighter checks on underground cross-border money flows.

Source: Schroders

Could there be other sources of "unofficial" outflows? Possibly. The over-reporting of tourism imports under services trade may be another informal channel of outflows, as they could be disguised as travel spending. This may not show up in an increasingly negative NEO, but it could result in a lower current account surplus (i.e., the service trade deficit looks larger than it really is), and lower net capital outflows (i.e., decelerating foreign asset growth as residents could have kept these funds outside of China).

The “Counter-cyclical Factor” Influence On Yuan Fixing

The PBOC's increased transparency around its exchange rate policy may also have contributed to lower outflows this time around. The Chinese central bank has large FX reserves which can be used to stabilize its currency but depreciation tends to spark a vicious cycle - weakened currency = market anticipates further depreciation = further weakening.

To mitigate this issue (which plagued the Yuan over the 2015-2016 period), the PBOC has introduced a “counter-cyclical factor” in the CNY fixing process. The counter-cyclical factor effectively serves as guidance for the CNY and as the PBoC has built up credibility around the tool, it has come to be closely watched by the market. Note the implementation of the fixing in the latest round of CNY depreciation:

Source: Zerohedge

As a result of the added guidance, depreciation pressure perceived by the market may now be lower than it was in the 2015-2016 period.

The CNY is also being used by China as a bargaining chip in the ongoing US/China trade negotiations, and it is unlikely that it will see any major rise in value without a deal being finalized between the two nations. This situation will likely persist until the 2020 US presidential election, or even longer, if there is a long-term breakdown in trade talks.

Conclusion

Overall there have been a number of key factors this time around, which have influenced capital flows and the CNY exchange rate. The net effect has been a lower, or rather more restrained, capital outflow from China this time around compared to the 2015-2016 period. At least one of these trends - higher foreign demand for Chinese financial assets - looks to be a secular, longer-term trend and should cushion capital outflows in the event of another macro shock.

The capital controls and added guidance by the PBoC seem to be doing their jobs, and should continue to function as effective "shock absorbers" as we navigate the tariff tit-for-tat. All of these factors should continue to ease selling pressure on the CNY over time, but there is a caveat. As I outlined before, the USD/CNY pair, even at 7.0, is trading below fair value (which I believe to be as high as 7.41). Nonetheless, Beijing seems in control at the moment and I see little reason for the currency to trade much further than the current 7.0 level for now.

