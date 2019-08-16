3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Courtney LaCalamito as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

A few weeks ago, our first child was born. After adjusting the first few weeks at home, my husband and I started thinking about our child's future. College, wedding, home purchase - the list went on and on. Rather than just think about it, we wanted to take action now and do as much as we can to set her up for financial success later in the life, so we opened a trading account with TD Ameritrade and began our research. While this is our first article on Seeking Alpha, I have written a number of finance related articles on my blog and my husband has been researching and investing in stocks since high school, without giving our age away, let's say, 10+ years now. This article will take you through the goals for my daughters' new portfolio and the analysis performed over the first stock added to her portfolio.

Portfolio Goals

Before actually doing research and purchasing any stocks, we set some high-level portfolio goals to guide the investments held in her account, see below. In creating goals 1 and 2, we wanted to construct a portfolio that generates a return in both and up and down markets, which is why we want the portfolio weighted 70% to dividend paying stocks. I know some may say 3% is low when you account for inflation, however with 30% or so allocated to growth stocks, that may or may not pay a dividend, setting a goal with a higher yield would cause us to reach for yield.

With goal number 3, we want to have a well-diversified, but manageable portfolio, so we figured 10-15 stocks would allow us to diversify across a number of sectors and industries. Goal number 4 is our goal for year one. With a newborn, and our decision for me to stay home to raise our daughter, we have allocated a monthly contribution of $250 to the investment account. Our plan is to increase that each year, to the extent possible, so we will refresh that goal each year in July. The last goal is self-explanatory. We selected the S&P 500 as our benchmark because we will have companies with different market caps and industries in our portfolio so we figured the S&P 500 was a good overall market benchmark.

Have 70% of the portfolio in fairly valued or undervalued, high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks. Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater. Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio. Contribute $250 dollars on a monthly basis as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holidays, etc. Last but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark which we set as the S&P 500.

First Stock Purchase

With the market close to all time highs, finding a fairly valued or undervalued stock for the portfolio was difficult. With the goals above in mind, we set our filters for dividend yields greater than 3%, ROE 20% or greater and ROIC of 15% or greater. We also looked for a company with a well-known, stable brand, that would be around for a long time. After running through the 100+ stocks that were returned in the filter, we picked 3M (NYSE:MMM) as the first investment in her portfolio. We based our decision on the following 3 key factors.

Diversified Business Model

One of the strengthens of 3M is the diversified business model and segments in which the company operates. As shown in the tables below from 3M's 2Q investor presentation, the business operates in 4 segments, Safety & Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer.

Source: 3M Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation

Those 4 segments are then broken down further into more than 25 divisions with product offerings across a wide spectrum of industries. With a diversified product offering across a number of different industries, 3M is able to generate sales in both a robust and weak economy. Furthermore, a lot of the products 3M sells are "sticky," and no I'm not just referring to the sticky notes. My point is, people will continue to buy scotch tape, Post-it Notes, Insect Repellant, etc., and they will buy the brands they know and trust, the brands that have been around for decades. The diversification of the business, product offerings, and industries in which they sell, will support the sales of the company for years to come.

Not only does 3M have a diversified business model, but they also have over 118,000 patents protecting the products they currently sell as well as some of the products that are going through the R&D process now. These patents alone are valuable and the company shows no sign of slowing down its innovative research and development. As shown in the company's Q2 earning release, R&D makes up $470 million or 5.8% of Q2 sales which is a significant amount of money being invested to develop new products.

Strong Performance

Strong historical performance is another reason we choose 3M as our first investment in our daughters' portfolio. When you look at some key historical metrics as depicted in the chart below, we see that the company is not only stable, but consistently producing strong results.

Historical Financial Data 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 % Return on Assets 11.5 12.9 13.5 13.7 13.8 12.4 12.4 12.5 12.9 11.8 % Return on Equity 50 44.3 46.4 39.3 32.2 26.2 26.6 27.3 28.4 27.5 % Net Profit Margin 16.3 15.3 16.8 16 15.6 15.1 14.9 14.5 15.3 13.8

Source: Author Created

Return on Assets (RoA) has remained relatively consistent over the last 10 years, which shows the company is effectively able to utilize its assets to generate income. While the RoA has declined in the last two years, primarily driven by weaker global conditions, the company is taking actions to address this slowdown by reducing manufacturing output and restructuring some key segments to exit lower margin divisions.

Return on Equity (RoE) continues to be strong for 3M and well above its peers and industry average (~16%). Similar to RoA, the strong RoE shows that management is effectively using its capital to generate returns for the company and its shareholders. Further, strength in the RoE over the years shows that the company is effectively able to allocate its assets in both up and down markets to generate returns for shareholders. As the company restructures and continues to invest in international manufacturing facilities to align its production and business functions with its sales mix I would expect that the RoE will remaining strong in the future.

Net Profit Margin has also remained relatively consistent over the past 10 years. The stable Net Profit Margin is indicative of the strengthen of the business throughout the years as well as the company's pricing power. As cost of materials have fluctuated, the company has been able to pass those costs through to customers and keep margins relatively strong. The company has set growth targets, as shown below, which should allow the company to maintain or increase its Net Profit Margin in the next 3 to 5 years.

Source: 3M Investor Relations, Global Industrials Conference

Dividend Machine

Last, but definitely not least, 3M is a dividend machine. As shown in the slide below, 3M has paid a dividend for the last 100 years and has increased its dividend 61 years and running.

Source: 3M Investor Relations, Global Industrials Conference

As of the writing of this article the stock is currently yielding 3.55% which is well above the S&P 500 (currently yielding around 1.9%). While the payout ratio has increased from 45% in 2009 to just under 60% in 2018, I believe the company, management, and the Board, will continue to both pay and increase the dividend for the foreseeable future. The restructuring, reduction in costs, and sales growth targets should support the dividend into the future. In Q2, the company paid $830 million in dividends and plans to allocate 30% of its capital to dividends in the future, with increases in line with earnings. For a portfolio that is expected to generate returns for the next 20 years, a strong, stable dividend with a yield of over 3% was the icing on the cake.

Risks Considered

As with any stock purchase, there are risks and weaknesses associated with the company you are planning to invest in. Knowing or acknowledging those risks upfront, to the extent possible, helps make a well informed investment decisions. 3M is no exception to the rule. There are a number of risks associated with 3M that should be considered before making a purchase of the company's shares. For example, the trade war this is currently unfolding with China could impact both future sales and costs, which would ultimately lower profit margins and put pressure on the company's ability to pay or raise the dividend.

Furthermore, a recession in the US economy or slowdown in developing markets could also negatively impact 3M, as consumers cut back holistically on their spending. With an acquisitive company like 3M, there is always the potential risk that the execution of those acquisitions goes poorly and the company ends up over paying for a company that is not accretive to earnings.

Being a long-time reader of Seeking Alpha, I do read the articles and follow the news (including Stephen Tusa's $140 price target) on 3M and I know there are a lot of articles discussing the weakness in the business the past few quarters. Q1'19 results were very poor and missed analyst expectations by a wide margin and while Q2'19 results were better, there is still room for improvement.

While some of the risks above may materialize over the next few years, I believe the impact to 3M will be short-term and may actually create a better buying opportunity for investors. With an investment horizon of 20+ years, we decided we can wait out the bumps in the road and gyrations in the economic while collecting the 3.6% dividend.

Purchase/Conclusion

Based on the above, we initiated our position in 3M on August 7th, with a purchase of 13 shares at a cost per share of $160.46. At current prices, we believe 3M is fairly valued and offers a good entry point for long-term investors. If the stock drops below our initial basis we will add more shares until the initial cost basis in the position is $5,000.

As discussed at the beginning of the article, we are creating this portfolio for our daughter who was born less than a month ago with the thought that the returns generated from this portfolio could help her pay for college, a house, her wedding or whatever else she may need approximately 20 years from now. We don't plan to actively trade this portfolio, however, we will reassess the overall portfolio throughout the year, and years to come. The overarching goal is that we will hold these investments as long as they continue to generate positive returns for the portfolio. Cuts in the dividend of dividend paying companies or consistently negative/deteriorating results will also trigger us to reevaluate those investments and determine if there are better investment opportunities in the market. With our first purchase complete, we are now on the hunt for the next company to add to the portfolio!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.