2 Types Of Risks That Punish American Axle's Share Price

Still, AXL is currently in oversold territory. This can trigger a brief relief rally in the shares. However, I remain bearish on its longer-term outlook due to the previously mentioned risks.

AXL has now sold-off more than 80% from its highs. However, I think that despite this, the shares aren't as cheap they seem.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE: AXL) might seem cheap at first sight. After all, it's trading at a low PE of 3.6. However, I think that in reality, there are factors that distort AXL's valuation multiples. Still, once we adjust for these distortions, AXL stops looking as cheap. Furthermore, I don't think that AXL's share price fully incorporates other exogenous risks. Thus, I believe AXL's adjusted valuation multiples suggest that there's further downside ahead. Hence, I recommend avoiding AXL altogether.

Overview

AXL produces parts for car manufacturers like General Motors (GM). In fact, GM is among the most significant revenue contributors for AXL. AXL mainly supplies GM with driveline components for its light trucks and SUVs. However, AXL also sells to GM various other metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. As of 2018, 41% of the company's total revenues were derived from GM. Still, this figure has been trending lower from 2016, when it was a whopping 67% of AXL's total revenues.

Source: AXL’s 2018 10-K, plus author’s elaboration. Notice that most of the company’s growth has been due to M&A.

As a whole, AXL's revenues come from four segments: 1) driveline, 2) metal forming, 3) powertrain, and 4) casting. Still, for the most part, you can think of AXL as a vital player in the auto sector supply chain. Hence, as you might expect, this exposes AXL to the same risks the auto sector has. For example, AXL is also capital intensive, riddled with fixed costs, exposed to macroeconomic risks, and has a cyclical market.

Source: Seeking Alpha, plus author’s elaboration. AXL’s business model allows for very little for margin improvement. In fact, since 2016, AXL’s operating margins dropped from 10.21% to 7.02% for the last trailing twelve months.

Furthermore, I think that AXL has additional risks. You see, OEMs can rely on branding, to a certain extent, to drive their sales. After all, people typically spend money on cars based on subjective factors (status or looks, perceived lifestyle, to name a few). However, AXL can't do the same with its components. Instead, the company has to rely on extensive R&D and its large scale to set itself apart from the competition. As a result, I think it's particularly challenging for AXL to become differentiated. So instead, companies in AXL's sector compete based on price, partnerships, and M&A. In my view, as a consequence of these competitive pressures, stocks in this industry generally trade at low valuation multiples. After all, the auto sector is an extremely complicated business. However, supplying parts to OEMs is probably even more challenging.

Still, is AXL oversold?

With that said, AXL does appear to be exceedingly cheap. Currently, the stock trades at a forward PE ratio of 3.59. In theory, such an incredibly low valuation multiple should signal that AXL is a screaming buy. However, I believe that other variables are at play. After all, the market typically doesn't offer a discount without a good reason. In this article, I’ll touch on two types of risks for AXL: exogenous and fundamental. In my view, these are AXL's key exogenous risks:

Highly competitive market with an undifferentiated value proposition. Challenging macroeconomic environment due to geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Ongoing consolidation among OEMs should translate into reduced negotiating power for AXL. This can result in even tighter margins for AXL going forward.

As you can see, these variables mostly are outside the AXL's control (i.e., exogenous). After all, I think there is very little that management can do to fix these issues. At best, I believe that AXL can try to cope with these challenges as gracefully as possible. Still, I think these risks alone grant AXL substantially lower valuation multiples. You see, these are severe risks that have to be discounted. After all, they can spill over into AXL’s lower profitability via increased CAPEX, R&D, and M&A to remain competitive. Still, is this enough to justify a dirt-cheap 3.6 PE? I think that probably not. However, AXL also has fundamental risks, as well. In my view, these are the most important:

AXL is substantially indebted. I think AXL's equity is inflated due to its goodwill and intangibles. AXL's is exposed to severe impairment risks, which can materialize in material charges against earnings. AXL's real earnings power and FCF aren't as high as they seem.

In my opinion, these two types of risks combined explain why AXL’s share price continues to decline. Moreover, I believe these factors build on each other, creating a vicious cycle for AXL. You see, first AXL's substantial indebtedness completely distorts its real earnings and FCF power. Then, AXL's considerable goodwill and intangibles exacerbate this distortion. Moreover, these intangibles can cause 1) charges against earnings that reduce AXL's profitability, and 2) as write-downs occur, its D/E ratio increases. I believe that AXL's D/E ratio is a good proxy for its leverage. Thus, once I adjust for its D/E ratio, AXL's earnings and FCF are also weakened.

AXL is not as cheap as it seems

As you can see, 2018 was a peculiar year for AXL. After all, even though AXL wrote down about $485 million in intangibles and PPE, its FCF figure improved. However, it's important to note that FCF increased because 1) impairments aren't cash expenses, and 2) AXL received tax benefits due to these write-downs and its unprofitability. However, this is why I think it is essential to adjust earnings and FCF. This way, we'll have a much better picture of AXL's real valuation multiples.

Allow me to illustrate this. For example, my adjusted FCF figure ($194 million, see chart above) doesn’t even cover AXL's interest payments of $199.7 million in 2018. This, by itself, shows how risky the company truly is. Moreover, its revenues are forecasted to continue decreasing in 2019 and 2020 by -4.6% and -5.8% respectively. So AXL's FCF should continue to deteriorate going forward. This is particularly risky because of the company's fixed costs and capital-intensive nature. After all, AXL probably lacks the flexibility to sustain a more pronounced drop in OEM demand. Thus, it's essential to adjust AXL's valuation multiples for these peculiarities.

In the figure above, I used AXL's enterprise value as the numerator for the adjusted multiples. You can think of AXL's EV as the "price" variable of the regular PE ratio. In this case, I used EV multiples because they incorporate AXL's indebtedness into the calculations. In my view, an EV/FCF ratio of 22 and an adjusted PE ratio of 25 aren’t cheap. After all, AXL’s adjusted earnings and FCF aren't as attractive when compared to its EV.

Moreover, I think that AXL's valuation multiples still look too generous, given its substantial risks. In this article, I separated AXL's risks into two broad categories. I would say that AXL's share price is reasonable if we only account for its fundamental risks (i.e., indebtedness, adjusted earnings/FCF, among others). However, if we take a step back and include the previously mentioned exogenous uncertainties, then I think AXL's outlook deteriorates even further. Thus, I believe that further downside is still on the cards for AXL.

Technical perspective

Still, I think it's essential for investors to realize that the shares look incredibly oversold at this point. Also, I believe AXL is currently trading near historic support levels. When this happens, relief rallies are possible. Hence, I'd caution speculators against shorting the shares at these levels. However, I remain bearish on AXL's longer-term outlook.

Source: Trading View, plus author’s elaboration.

Conclusion

I understand why AXL looks cheap at a glance. However, upon closer inspection, I think that there are several warning signs that AXL can still decline even further. In my view, this is due to AXL's exogenous and fundamental risks. Hence, I believe that AXL's current valuation doesn't accurately reflect its gloomy outlook and weak financials. Still, from a technical analysis perspective, I think that AXL could experience a brief "relief rally." This is because AXL is currently massively oversold and testing key support areas. Thus, I think shorting is also unadvisable. Therefore, I believe it is better to avoid AXL altogether at this point.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.