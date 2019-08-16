REITs And Recessions

It will eventually come to an end and start contracting at some point in time.

The U.S. economy has now been expanding for over ten straight years.

There is a lot of talk going around about a recession lately.

During my 22 years as a professional money manager and research analyst, I have witnessed two major bear markets. As an investor, I have also been through three major recessions. I have been a front-row witness as to how various asset classes behave during recessions and bull markets.

In this article, I am going to focus on REITs. There has obviously been a lot of dividend hungry retirement money chasing various income-producing assets. With the ten-year treasury now at a paltry 1.58%, other assets can look very attractive on a relative basis.

I have seen many, many articles on this site emphasizing high-yielding assets. It is obvious that there is a very keen interest in income-producing assets in the very low-yield world of investing right now. I fear, however, that far too many investors are taking the bait of that dangling high-yield and ignoring the very large risk to their principal.

I have written many articles on this site over the years about total return. If you give me $100k today and pay you $5,000 per year for the next ten years, you are getting a 5% return on your original investment. But, if I only give you $50,000 back at the end of ten years, you broke even.

This may seem like very obvious and simple math, but I can’t tell you how many times I have heard the argument that “I still received my dividend check every year.” Total return is obviously the dividends over time, plus the gain or loss of your principal.

I have used the example of AT&T many times in the past. The stock currently pays a very healthy dividend yield of almost 6%. But, the stock (principal) has been going down, more than offsetting your dividends over the last three years. Look at the TOTAL RETURN over the last three year for AT&T below.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

Investors in AT&T have received an average total return of -1.8% per year over the last three years. During that same period of time the market has returned an average of 9.2% per year. I know this seems like obvious, third-grade math, but take a look at how many articles on this site are extolling the virtues of AT&T's current 6% dividend yield.

Furthermore, look at how many articles there are about dividend yields that are well north of 6% in a 2-3% world. How safe do you think that your principal is in these investments! I will take a look at many of them in future articles.

REITs are kind of in the middle right now. On a historic basis, their current dividend yields are relatively low. But they are certainly better than ten-year treasuries at 1.58%. But, how much risk are you taking for those extra basis points?

I am not going to pick on any one REIT, instead, I am going to use the Spider Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index (RWR) ETF for this analysis. This ETF currently has $2.6 billion in it and it contains 95 individual REITs from a broad range of REIT types. Its current yield is about 3.6%. This is obviously well over the yield of the U.S. ten-year treasury.

Here are the current top ten holdings in this ETF.

This current yield of 3.6% obviously comes with more risk than treasuries, however. Hence, the higher the returns. How much risk is an investor taking to get that extra yield? Let’s have a look.

We now have an inverted yield curve. This is the first time since 2007 that the 2-year note has had a higher yield than the ten-year treasury. This has been a very good recession warning sign over the years. It is all about the timing of the next recession, however. This inversion does not mean that we headed into a recession tomorrow.

Bill Maher hopes that it gets here ASAP, especially before the 2020 presidential elections. The Republicans, on the hand, hope that it gets here well after the 2020 election.

Regardless, with all this talk about recession recently, let’s go back and see how this REIT Index fared during the last recession. Will the average retiree be able to ride through it with relative ease?

As you can see from the chart below, the REIT index was at $55 per share late September of 2008. It closed at around $15 per share in early March of 2009. That works out to a gut-wrenching loss of almost 73% during that 6-month period of time.

By comparison, the S&P was down 53% from peak to trough during the 2008-2009 bear market. REITs fared much worse than the market.

The good news is that the REIT index got back to the $55 level in early 2012. But that was a long four years to get back to where you were in 2008.

REIT index (RWR) did close at $100 per share recently, but investors had to ride through a drop of 73% along the way.

Now let’s pick on an individual REIT.

ProLogis is a good one to examine. It is the number one holding in this ETF. You could say it is the blue-chip of REITs. ProLogis is a $50b market-cap company. It is one of the largest REITs in the world. It also has a global presence.

Data From Best Stocks Now Database

ProLogis is currently trading a relatively lofty valuation numbers. Its current PE ratio is 30X, while it’s Price to Book Value is 1.66, and its Price to Sales is 12.36. These are all very rich valuations.

Here is my current valuation on this REIT. I like to do 5-year target prices.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

The stock is currently a very poor value. This is indicative of the current demand for the shares. Yield chasers are circling this REIT for its current dividend yield of 2.6%. The demand has been driving the shares higher and higher along with its valuation.

Investors are taking on a lot of valuation risk to get those extra 100 basis points over the current U.S. Treasury, however.

This global REIT has been a good performer over the years. In fact, it has delivered a lot of alpha to its investors when you look at its total returns vs. the market over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years. It earns a proprietary performance grade of “B” when compared with the other 5,320 members of my database.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

Now here comes the real rub. Let’s take a look at how this blue-chip REIT held up during the last recession:

Can you believe that ProLogis (PLD) went down 86.4% during the last recession? Your $100k would have gone down to $13,600. Do you have the stomach for that kind of potential drop during the next recession?

The bottom line is this: REITs do not do well during recessions. Something to think about.



