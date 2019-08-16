The yield curve is as inverted as it has been since 2007. Global manufacturing data has weakened. Markets are skittish about the uncertain impacts of a trade war escalation. Economists and market pundits are seeing rising estimates of an economic recession in the next twelve months.

For my part, I believe that caution is warranted, but that the economy can continue to expand as long as the healthy U.S. consumer, buoyed by robust employment, can stay strong. That said, it never hurts to look at risk-off environments to frame what could potentially happen in a downturn.

In this article, I wanted to list the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, S&P 500 constituents that have paid rising dividends for 25 years, through the Global Financial Crisis. The Dividend Aristocrats (BATS:NOBL) famously have beat the S&P 500 in each of the six negative years for the broader S&P 500 in the past three decades. This outperformance in down markets has bolstered this portfolio to market-beating gains with lower volatility and drawdowns. Below I have listed annual returns, highlighting the outperformance in negative years for the market. Over this nearly three decade period, the Dividend Aristocrats have beat the market by roughly 2.2% per year, gaining much of this outperformance in down markets.

In this article, I want to drill down on the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat strategy through the Financial Crisis. For this article, I will use the S&P 500's closing peak of 1565 on October 9th, 2007 and cycle nadir at 676 on March 9th, 2009 to frame the downturn.

Source: Bloomberg

Over the full peak-to-through decline in the broad market gauge, the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed by about 8% on a total return basis. The dividend-focused strategy would then outperform for the next three years as well, furthering its gains versus the broad market.

One of the key questions I get from readers about this index is whether there is inherent survivorship bias in the Dividend Aristocrat Index. Is the outperformance just a function of capturing the companies that have managed to continuously increase shareholder payouts? Notably, the performance detailed above includes the companies that cut their dividends until the index reconstitution the following January.

Let's look at the constituent-level performance of the Dividend Aristocrats over this period.

The table above lists the performance of the current Dividend Aristocrats. Shaded companies gained Dividend Aristocrat status in the years post-crisis, and would have been excluded from the relative performance graph versus the S&P 500 above. Walmart (WMT) was the lone constituent in the index at the time of the downturn that actually generated a positive total return over this period. McDonald's (MCD) and Spam maker Hormel Foods (HRL) also registered strong performance as down brand consumer goods outperformed. Walmart surged 6% yesterday after posting strong quarterly sales and boosting its full-year outlook, bucking the negative trends for retailers amidst growth concerns. In all, 79% of the current Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the S&P 500 during its infamous drawdown from 2007-2009.

At the other end of the performance extreme was supplemental insurance provider Aflac (AFL). While the Columbus, Georgia-based insurance company generates most of its profits in Japan, it was actually concerns over its investment portfolio, including subordinated debt of European financial institutions, that roiled shares. Asset manager Franklin Resources (BEN) and T Rowe Price (TROW) were able to increase shareholder payouts to gain admission to the Dividend Aristocrat Index, but also saw their shares hard hit. S&P Global (SPGI), whose mis-rating of financial instruments was viewed as exacerbating issues in the subprime mortgage market, also plummeted over this period.

The hardest hit companies over this period were, of course, the banks. Below, I have tabled the performance of constituents that were Dividend Aristocrats through the third quarter of 2007, but failed to increase their dividends during the crisis. Many of the banks on this list were forced to slash their dividends to re-build their capital buffers from losses in their loan portfolios.

Not all of the constituents exited the Dividend Aristocrat index because they failed to increase their dividend. Anheuser-Busch was acquired by InBev, and enjoyed a strong takeover premium. Wrigley was acquired by private family candy and pet food giant Mars. Family Dollar, building on the down market performance of Walmart, posted positive returns and did not leave the index until its 2015 acquisition by Dollar Tree (DLTR).

The banks were hard hit though, and heavily represented on the right side of this chart. It is important to note that the performance of these financial institutions were in the Dividend Aristocrat performance until the annual reconstitution in the January following their dividend cut.

Key takeaways from this article for Seeking Alpha readers:

The Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have the financial wherewithal to pay increasing shareholder payouts through multiple business cycles, tend to outperform during down markets.

Provisioners of inferior goods, whose demand rises as consumer income falls, can be sources of constituent-level outperformance.

Performance for the Dividend Aristocrats was hampered by an overweight to financials pre-crisis. While banks meaningfully underperformed, macroprudential regulation that has boosted capital buffers should support these companies during future downturns.

Cyclical industrial companies fared poorly during the last downturn, and could be hampered again if trade tensions weaken the Chinese market or impair access by American firms.

In a broad-based equity market sell-off, I expect the Dividend Aristocrats to once again outperform the broad market as these traditionally defensive companies with solid investment grade balance sheets attract "flight-to-quality" funds within the equity market. While the next downturn will look different than the financial-driven downturn in 2007-2009, I hope this look at crisis-era performance of the strategy is illustrative for Seeking Alpha readers.

