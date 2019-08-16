Nissan Hopes To Turn Things Around With Bargain Miracle Car For Only $15,625

The 2020 Versa will spearhead Nissan’s rejuvenation over the next year, as it will cover also the Pathfinder, Rogue and Frontier nameplates.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Kicks, which launched in the middle of 2018, has been a huge success, recently reaching an 80,000 unit U.S. annualized sales rate.

There also has been a void in Nissan’s lineup in terms of a fully modern sedan that would be available under $17,000.

Nissan has been seeing ugly sales declines recently - 8% in the U.S. overall, and its two best-selling sedans are down 10% collectively.

Following a weak close to 2018, Nissan’s (OTCPK:NSANY) 2019 has been very poor in the unit sales department. For the first seven months of 2019, Nissan’s U.S. unit sales are down 8.3%, which is a huge decline for such a broad-based mainstream brand: Nissan Group reports July 2019 U.S. sales.

If we break down that 8.3% unit sales decline, we see that two of the biggest contributors in absolute numbers are Nissan’s two best-selling sedans, the Altima and the Sentra. The Altima is down 14.2% and the Sentra is down 6.5%. Here's what it looks like:

Nissan USA 2019 1-7 2018 1-7 change Sentra 126264 135038 -6% Altima 120013 139807 -14% TOTAL 246277 274845 -10% unit decline 28568

As you can see in the table above, these two mainstream sedans have collectively fallen 10% in U.S. sales this year, or 28,568 units - for the seven months through July. That’s a very ugly set of financials.

There are two major reasons for these declines. The first is the obvious shift in consumer preferences from sedans to SUVs. The other reason is that good sedans aren’t as inexpensive as they used to be. The Nissan Sentra now starts at $18,685, and that’s for a most sparsely equipped “stripper” version: Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2019 Sentra.

The Sentra is a product late in its life cycle, which does not offer the latest competitive features, even when nearly loaded at over $25,000 per the price list referenced above. Despite heavy discounts, this is apparently not good enough to avoid meaningful sales declines.

What about the Altima? Unlike the Sentra, it's a completely new car for 2019. However, the price also is in a different league, starting at $24,645 before discounts: Nissan announces U.S. pricing for all-new 2019 Altima - features expressive design, two new engines, available All-Wheel Drive and Nissan Safety Shield 360.

Where does that leave a consumer who wants to pay preferably less than a Nissan Sentra, but also doesn’t want to drive a car that’s based on an old platform, which also has less features? To see what Nissan was able to accomplish on a slightly raised hatchback (“crossover” and some even call it an “SUV”), look no further than the Nissan Kicks, which was launched into the U.S. market in the middle of 2018.

The Nissan Kicks had class-leading features available for a starting price of $19,535: Nissan announces pricing for 2019 Kicks crossover. As you can see in the pricing chart referenced above, the highest-equipped trim level is only $21,865. How did this most competitive pricing help sales of this new product?

US sales Nissan Kicks Honda HR-V Mazda CX-3 2018 May 0 8773 1823 June 563 8657 2332 July 2375 9085 1388 August 3876 9361 1481 September 3498 5978 1219 October 3264 4961 1052 November 4032 4241 988 December 5704 6313 1144 2019 January 3812 5974 971 February 3563 7093 1081 March 5144 8582 1201 April 3503 7272 1019 May 6005 8565 1188 June 7236 7693 1324 July 6576 7877 1523

As you can see in the table above, the Nissan Kicks went from a standing start at the beginning of June 2018 to almost catching up with one of the segment leaders, the Honda HR-V. It had eclipsed the Mazda CX-3 already in its first full month of sales - July 2018. Simply put, over its first year of sales in the U.S., the Nissan Kicks has been a huge success.

Based on the most recent sales trends, the Nissan Kicks has taken annualized 80,000 or so unit U.S. sales bite out of the market, in of itself eclipsing the 28,568 unit sales decline in Sentra and Altima sales for the first seven months of 2019 in the U.S. market, as shown above. With that in mind, what could Nissan do if it offered a fully modern sedan priced under the Sentra - and even under the Kicks? A super inexpensive car with all the latest features?

For example, if Nissan could offer an even longer vehicle than the Kicks, with a more elegant design profile, at a lower price, say under $18,000, it should be able to sell even many more of them, right? Well, that’s what Nissan now starts to offer in late August 2019: Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2020 Versa.

You read that right: The all-new 2020 Nissan Versa, which is effectively a Nissan Kicks except it’s a longer and more elegant sedan, starts at $14,730 plus $895 delivery, for a total of $15,625. Unlike the more expensive Nissan Sentra and the outgoing Versa, this all-new generation is a fully modern car with the latest features packed into a record-low price.

I got a chance to take the 2020 Nissan Versa for a spin for a few hours before it arrives in U.S. dealerships, and I can report that it looks and feels like no other ca $16,000-$20,000 (before discounts) sedan that came before it - inflation-adjusted, anyway. The interior is comfortable and relatively upscale, and has most of the latest features. The seats are very “adult” and comfortable, causing the driver to feel happy even after several hours in the saddle.

Obviously this is not a powerful car, with a small engine - but it’s adequate for normal driving. I had no problem achieving 35-38 MPG despite fairly spirited driving. The transmission is both smooth and has a “direct” bite.

Here’s the thing: If you are talking strictly value for the money - and you want a sedan that looks more like a $25,000+ car - but for well under $18,000 after dealer discounts, even fully loaded with all options, the 2020 Nissan Versa may be impossible to beat in today’s market. With the Nissan Kicks selling close to an 80,000 units annualized here in the U.S. alone, and the Versa coming in thousands below the Kicks price, why shouldn’t the 2020 Versa sell more than 100,000 units per year in the U.S.?

Think of the 2020 Nissan Versa as the standard McDonald’s cheeseburger when it’s piping fresh off the grille. At $0.99 or whatever they may charge for it at your location, it’s the fundamental value play for the mass market. The biggest bang for the buck. It’s the base of the food pyramid, feeding the broadest layers of the population - in this case with brand new automotive freedom that also happens to be fresh and filled with the latest features.

The 2020 Nissan Versa isn’t going to turn the entire Nissan oil tanker around alone. It will be helped by several new vehicles that will rejuvenate the Nissan U.S. product portfolio over the next year or so, including the Pathfinder, Rogue and Frontier.

However, the 2020 Nissan Versa is the base of the pyramid. The ultimate mass market car - and now available in a most sophisticated all-new generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Nissan hosted product intros.