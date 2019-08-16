Youngevity Q2 Call: What Investors Need To Know

Net loss improved to ($47,000) in the second quarter from ($614,000) in the prior year, an improvement of 92.3%.

Revenues for the second quarter were $53.7 million compared to $44.3 million in the prior year, an increase of 21.2%.

Youngevity (YGYI) hosted its Q2 conference call on August 14th. The company reported a net loss of just $47,000 for the quarter, a massive 92% better than the year prior. It is apparent that the strategy of direct selling, coffee, and hemp is beginning to pay off. Impressively, the Q2 numbers were barely impacted by the hemp business, which was just launching.

Adjusted EBITDA remains in positive territory and came in at $2,604,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2,203,000 in the same period a year ago. That is an 18% rise.

Overall revenues increased 21.2% to $53.7 million vs. a year ago despite a 12.8% decrease in direct selling. The company revenue split was 60% to direct selling and 40% to coffee. While there was some softness in the direct selling segment with a dip of 13%, the growth in coffee was substantial at a 187% increase.

The direct selling segment revenues decreased to $32.1 million. The 13% decrease was attributable to a decrease in the number of ordering distributors and customers, partially offset by an increase in average order amount per distributor and customer. Meanwhile, Commercial coffee segment revenues increased to $21.2 million in the current quarter as compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributed to increased revenues from the green coffee contract that CLR recently signed for approximately $250 million over 5 years.

The new commercial hemp segment recorded $274,000 in revenues related to the acquisition of Khrysos which closed on February 15, 2019, and was not a major financial story in Q2.

The story with Youngevity is all about the second half of the year. That is when we will see the Hemp business deliver on growth and deliver on improved metrics. Early in Q2, the hemp segment, Khrysos, inked a $60 million deal with the contract beginning to be fulfilled in Q4.

The company eased up a bit on the original $220 million to $240 million guidance here in 2019 with $45-50 million from its hemp business. They now seem to project $200 million in revenue. While the small dip in guidance is disappointing, the contract they have and capacity they have now built project to the hemp business delivering $100 million to $200 million a year based on current CBD oil prices. Essentially, the hemp business plan shifted by about a quarter.

Here is what investors need to consider. If the direct selling business and coffee business can deliver $200 million in revenue and the hemp business can deliver $100 million (staying at the low end of capacity), then it is possible that 2020 revenues could approach $300 million. That would imply 50% year over year growth and would have the hemp business surpassing the coffee business in its first full year of operation.

If Youngevity can report a profitable Q3 and Q4, the company will be on the cusp of receiving more valuation respect from bigger players. The pricing in the hemp sector and some of its volatility should actually help Youngevity close the valuation gap. The safety net of having a coffee and direct selling backbone means that the Youngevity hemp play can be an attractive landing spot for those seeking a more stable stream. If Youngevity's Khrysos can become the go-to-player in hemp processing or even one of the major players, the upside potential is substantial. The efficiency of the Khrysos equipment is a major selling point when every kilo of the product has huge dollars attached to it.

I remain bullish on Youngevity in 2019 despite a slightly lowered revenue guidance. I do not look at this as money lost but more like money delayed by a few months. A caution is that there is some volatility that surrounds all hemp stocks, and as Youngevity gets more attention, it will have some volatility. I see 2020 as the year where the hemp companies all fall into their respective pecking orders in terms of revenues, growth, and stability. The secret weapon of Youngevity is that it also has diversity with coffee and direct selling.

I was always bullish on the Youngevity coffee business and always said that it would become a major factor in this company. I am more bullish on the hemp business. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.