Signs Of Capitulation Abound

One of the missing ingredients in the stock market’s August correction has been the lack of capitulation among the bulls. The pullback in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) earlier this month was met with yawns among complacent investors rather than panicky liquidation which is requisite at major lows. After the latest scare from China’s weak economic data, however, there are finally signs that capitulation is taking place. In this report, we’ll look at several technical and sentiment-based factors which strongly suggest a tradable short-term market bottom is close at hand.

Traders were encouraged by President Trump’s announcement earlier this week that the deadline for tariffs on Chinese imports would be extended from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1. This allowed for some short covering to take place in the equity market and also gave bond traders an excuse to take some profits. Yet the very next day on Aug. 14, investors were back in panic mode after the latest economic data out of China and Germany gave credence to the market’s fears of a global growth slowdown.

The latest round of selling pressure was no laughing matter, either, and was concentrated enough to push some industry groups to yearly lows. Energy sector stocks in particular showed signs of being under heavy liquidation. On the NYSE, a sizable number of energy companies are leading the daily list of stocks making 52-week lows. There are still entirely too many NYSE-listed stocks making new lows to justify jumping in now as a buyer.

However, the fact that there were well above 300 new lows on Aug. 14 implies that we’re getting very close to a bottom. It’s worth mentioning that this was the greatest number of new NYSE 52-week lows in several months. This is graphically illustrated in the following histogram which shows that new 52-week lows have reached the highest number since last December’s panic decline. Historically, when the number of stocks making new lows nears 300 or above, a tradable market low is typically imminent. We’re almost there.

Source: StockCharts

Meanwhile on the Nasdaq, pharmaceutical and biotech companies continue to dominate the list of 52-week lows. The Nasdaq has been the loss leader in the last few weeks as the number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new lows has been far greater than that of the NYSE on most days. Moreover, the new high-low differential on the Nasdaq went negative a couple of weeks before the NYSE highs-lows did the same. It stands to reason then that the next confirmed bottom signal should be accompanied by some discernible improvement in the overall tech sector. Otherwise, the next rally off the lows in the major indices is likely to be short-lived – much as it was last week.

There are, however, reasons for believing that the next confirmed bottom will be followed by a worthwhile rally. One sign that a bottom is very close at hand can be seen by the capitulation levels of selling among traders in the Rydex series of bull/bear mutual funds.

Below is the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. This indicator is based on the overall level of buying and selling in the popular Rydex family of bull and bear mutual funds and is a useful gauge for whether the stock market is “overbought” or “oversold” on a intermediate-term basis. The chart below shows that the intermediate-term Rydex Ratio has hit its lowest – and therefore most “oversold” – reading since last December’s panic low. It’s quite rare for the Rydex Ratio to hit levels this low and it suggests that there is entirely too much short selling taking place right now. This paves the way for a sizable short-covering rally once the fear behind this latest panic selloff has completely evaporated.

Source: Market Harmonics

Then there’s the testimony of the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) investor sentiment poll. In the past week there has been a notable increase in the percentage of AAII investors expressing bearish views on the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook. The latest percentage of AAII bears was 48%, which is very close to what it was around last December’s major intermediate-term bottom in the S&P 500. Below is the history of the AAII bearish percentage over the past year. This shows how close we are to a capitulation-type event based on this important piece of investor sentiment data.

Source: AAII

In previous reports, I’ve made the case that the two biggest catalysts behind the August market decline is widespread fear over the trade dispute as well as interest rate worries. Indeed, one reason for the weakness in equities has been the market’s concern that the Fed is too tight with its interest rate policy given the plunge in Treasury yields. This narrows down considerably to only two major reasons for investors’ fears, in turn making it easy for regulators to adjust their policy and thereby quickly end the carnage. The market’s weakness this summer, in other words, is mainly based on headline fears as opposed to serious structural problems. This should be considered as a positive for the continued health of the long-term equity bull market.

That there is no significant structural damage in the financial market can be seen, among other places, in various credit spreads. Credit conditions remain sound right now, and that’s an important consideration when evaluating the overall health of the longer-term bull market in equities. The graph below shows the progression of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread. Credit spreads suggest that informed investors – the ones who have insights into the goings-on in the financial realm – aren’t concerned about the latest tariff threats. Nor are they particularly worried by the Fed’s tepid interest rate reduction. If the latest plunge in U.S. Treasury yields was truly a bearish portent for the U.S. economy or the corporate profit outlook, it would surely result in spiking credit spreads. Instead, credit markets are remarkably subdued given the widespread worries over tariffs.

Source: St. Louis Fed

From within the equity market there are also signs that the recent selling pressure isn’t as broadly based as many assume it to be. It’s instructive that the highly sensitive semiconductor stocks have shown a measure of relative strength during the August decline in the SPX. While the semis are still under selling pressure right now and could decline further before the bottom is in, the fact that chip makers have resisted the decline until now is encouraging.

Also worth noting is the fact that the semiconductor stocks haven’t shown up in large numbers on the list of new 52-week lows is also a good sign. The last two times there was a serious decline in equities – last fall and again in May – the semis were among the loss leaders. By contrast, the semis aren’t suffering from any significant trade war-related selling pressure. If informed investors genuinely believed that the trade war will prove fatal to the bull market, then surely the semiconductor stocks would have long since been dumped en masse. But as the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) shows, that is far from being the case right now.

Source: BigCharts

While the semiconductors are in much better shape than other major industries, the same can’t be said for the energy sector. Energy stocks have been the biggest loss leader on the NYSE in recent weeks and are a reflection of investors’ concerns over the global economic outlook. After all, if a global slowdown is in the cards it stands to reason that oil demand will decline. It should therefore come as no surprise that oil and gas stocks have taken a beating lately.

Shown here is the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), which is my favorite benchmark for reviewing the overall U.S. oil stock outlook. As you can see, XOI is in far worse shape than the SOX index shown above. It’s on the cusp of testing its lowest level of the past two years and is an ample demonstration of why we need to see a reversal in the direction of most energy sector stocks before the overall equity market is ready to commence a renewed rally phase.

Source: BigCharts

It goes without saying that before we get a confirmed bottom in the S&P 500, we should see a confirmed low in the XOI. A diminution in the number of energy stocks making new 52-week lows would also single-handedly cure the problem that has plagued the NYSE since last month, namely that there are too many stocks making new 52-week lows. Since the energy sector is the main culprit behind the above-average new lows, a reversal in XOI would let us know that the internal condition of the broad market has improved enough to justify a major short-covering rally. I would argue in fact that if only the energy sector stocks would stop making new lows for a few days, a worthwhile rally would be all but assured.

In summary, there are a growing number of signs that recent selling pressure is reaching a climax and that a tradable market low could be just a few days away. The single most important indication that a bottom has been established will be for the number of stocks on both exchanges making new 52-week lows to diminish. And most importantly, we should see a decline in the number of energy sector stocks making new lows. When this happens – and the indications are good that it will happen by the time this month is over – we should have another excellent entry point for buying the beaten-down shares of fundamentally sound companies. For now, a defensive posture is still warranted until the bottom has been confirmed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.