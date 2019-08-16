Following Macy's (M) on August 14, it was Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) turn to fall victim to a weak U.S. department store space. And the underlying story was also not much different.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based retailer delivered results that were not only dismal, but fell even below my low-bar expectations. Revenues of $1.46 billion, a number that includes the company's construction business, fell by a bit less than 3% on comps that declined nearly as much. Operating loss of $42.9 million, which I estimate to have fallen short of consensus estimates by about $20 million, was an eyesore.

It was not hard to anticipate that the ladies' apparel, accessories and lingerie businesses would struggle this time. As I explained in one of my recent articles, "the whole industry seems to be missing the mark on adapting its product offerings to changing consumer preferences, particularly with the increased adoption of active-casual fashion that has benefited players like Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE)." Other verticals performed better, including children's and men's clothing, just not enough to prevent comps from turning negative once again in a clearly deteriorating trend.

Uglier still was profitability. Gross margin from retail operations fell apart, down YOY by an eye-popping 319 bps - a decline that I do not recall ever seeing in any of my previous analyses. Not unlike peer Macy's, whose gross margin also deteriorated twice as much in the second quarter as it did in the previous period, the main culprit was heavy discounting activity. To paraphrase Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette, it is evident that shoppers have had very little appetite for price increases lately.

Further down the P&L and despite the decline in total sales, operating expenses remained largely flat YOY. It is possible that Dillard's might have spent a bit extra on store closures this quarter. Without them and the associated $4.9 million in pre-tax paper gains from the disposition of assets, net loss per share would have been a whopping $1.74, well below the $0.10 in losses incurred in 2Q18.

What's in it for shareholders?

If there is a silver lining in Dillard's 2Q19 numbers - believe me, I'm trying hard here - is that the company is in a better position to be taken private.

One-fourth of the shares previously outstanding have now been retired in the past three years alone, aided by (1) the sharp decline in share price that has made the repurchase efforts less costly and (2) the monetization of real estate properties (the company owns approximately 90% of its 289 stores' total square footage, plus a few distribution centers and office space, down each quarter as some of the locations are sold). The company's enterprise value is now only $1.7 billion compared to Macy's $12 billion, a relatively small chunk of money considering Dillard's relatively large physical footprint.

Therefore, I believe there are only two defensible reason to own DDS, especially following the company's dismal earnings results: for private bid speculation or as a real estate play (mostly malls). As a going concern engaged primarily in the brick-and-mortar softline retail business, Dillard's has made the likes of Macy's and Nordstrom (JWN) look like thriving department store chains.

Because I am not interested in buying mall space, speculating on a takeover, or investing in a stock whose price behavior has been as erratic as this one has, I continue to maintain a safe distance from DDS.