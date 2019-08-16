Dillard's: Dismal Quarter, Even For A Department Store
Summary
- Armed with a pitiful earnings report, Dillard's has made Macy's and Nordstrom look like thriving department store chains.
- While comps turned negative once again, margins crumbled due to heavy discounting activity.
- At best, I believe there are only two defensible reasons to own DDS: for private bid speculation or as a real estate play.
- Looking for more? I update all of my investing ideas and strategies to members of Storm-Resistant Growth . Start your free trial today »
Following Macy's (M) on August 14, it was Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) turn to fall victim to a weak U.S. department store space. And the underlying story was also not much different.
The Little Rock, Arkansas-based retailer delivered results that were not only dismal, but fell even below my low-bar expectations. Revenues of $1.46 billion, a number that includes the company's construction business, fell by a bit less than 3% on comps that declined nearly as much. Operating loss of $42.9 million, which I estimate to have fallen short of consensus estimates by about $20 million, was an eyesore.
Credit: CDI Contractors
It was not hard to anticipate that the ladies' apparel, accessories and lingerie businesses would struggle this time. As I explained in one of my recent articles, "the whole industry seems to be missing the mark on adapting its product offerings to changing consumer preferences, particularly with the increased adoption of active-casual fashion that has benefited players like Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE)." Other verticals performed better, including children's and men's clothing, just not enough to prevent comps from turning negative once again in a clearly deteriorating trend.
See chart below.
Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports
Uglier still was profitability. Gross margin from retail operations fell apart, down YOY by an eye-popping 319 bps - a decline that I do not recall ever seeing in any of my previous analyses. Not unlike peer Macy's, whose gross margin also deteriorated twice as much in the second quarter as it did in the previous period, the main culprit was heavy discounting activity. To paraphrase Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette, it is evident that shoppers have had very little appetite for price increases lately.
Further down the P&L and despite the decline in total sales, operating expenses remained largely flat YOY. It is possible that Dillard's might have spent a bit extra on store closures this quarter. Without them and the associated $4.9 million in pre-tax paper gains from the disposition of assets, net loss per share would have been a whopping $1.74, well below the $0.10 in losses incurred in 2Q18.
What's in it for shareholders?
If there is a silver lining in Dillard's 2Q19 numbers - believe me, I'm trying hard here - is that the company is in a better position to be taken private.
One-fourth of the shares previously outstanding have now been retired in the past three years alone, aided by (1) the sharp decline in share price that has made the repurchase efforts less costly and (2) the monetization of real estate properties (the company owns approximately 90% of its 289 stores' total square footage, plus a few distribution centers and office space, down each quarter as some of the locations are sold). The company's enterprise value is now only $1.7 billion compared to Macy's $12 billion, a relatively small chunk of money considering Dillard's relatively large physical footprint.
Therefore, I believe there are only two defensible reason to own DDS, especially following the company's dismal earnings results: for private bid speculation or as a real estate play (mostly malls). As a going concern engaged primarily in the brick-and-mortar softline retail business, Dillard's has made the likes of Macy's and Nordstrom (JWN) look like thriving department store chains.
Because I am not interested in buying mall space, speculating on a takeover, or investing in a stock whose price behavior has been as erratic as this one has, I continue to maintain a safe distance from DDS.
I do not own DDS because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.
This article was written by
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.
- - -
Daniel is also the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets in New York City and finance analyst at hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.
- - -
As of mid-September 2020:
- The firm's All-Equities SRG portfolio, available to subscribers, had been beating the S&P 500 by over 10 percentage points per year since inception, with comparable levels of risk.
- The Multi-Asset SRG "sister portfolio" had produced market-beating returns since inception, with risk-adjusted performance more than twice as strong as the S&P 500.
- DM Martins Research was rated by Tip Ranks among the top 3% experts in the market, including independent researchers as well as professional Wall Street analysts.
- - -
On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.
DM Martins Research also runs the Apple Maven channel: thestreet.com/apple
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.