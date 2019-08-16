FY2020 Looks Promising For Geospace Technologies Corp.

Geospace Technologies, Corp. (Nasdaq: GEOS) is on the path to a very rewarding FY2020. The company is making strides in capturing new and existing customers and restoring the business to profitability. The upcoming year will indeed be a year shareholders are eager for, just so long as the company maintains its current trajectory.

Over the past several years, demand for GEOS' seismic data acquisition products diminished after years of excess supply caused by the oil price crash that began in 2014. Just before the crash, crude was trading over a $100 per barrel, but by 2016 oil trading as low as $26 per barrel.

WTI crude oil price per barrel. Source: macrotrends.net

GEOS' customers essentially froze capex for exploration and instead focused cash on increasing productivity in existing wells. As a result, many companies, including some of GEOS' closest competitors, went bankrupt (Global Geophysical in 2016 and Geokinetics in 2018). However, unlike many of the players in the Oil&Gas industry, management at GEOS historically shied away from using debt to grow the business and has always maintained prudent cash management. The capital preservation strategy has thus far allowed the company to weather the crash without raising too many concerns with shareholders about whether the company would persevere through the market downturn.

That is not to suggest, however, GEOS made it through unscathed. The company faced its fair set of troubles, too. Revenues at the company fell 64 percent from FY14 to FY15 and another 27 percent from FY15 to FY16. See GEOS' 10-k filings for more information. The abrupt downtown in sales caused significant deleveraging across GEOS' cost structure leading to many difficult decisions by management, including the decision to reduce head count by over 250 employees across its global operations. Early in the downturn, GEOS also faced shareholder backlash because of a SEC reporting snafu, which the company has since rectified, as well as for management's inability to land new business contracts during the downturn.

Fortunately, demand for GEOS' products is returning, and the company appears primed and ready to take advantage of the increasing business. Management has spent $36m on R&D and $40m on capex since the beginning of FY17 innovating products and making acquisitions in order to drive demand from customers towards its products and create new channels to grow the business. Moreover, the company is investing heavily in scaling its rental fleet capacity, an area that is currently seeing the most demand from customers. And these investments are starting to show results. Over the preceding twelve months the company grew revenue over 15 percent on a year-over-year basis, and for the fiscal year ending September 30th the company is paced to report its highest annual sales since 2014.

GEOS has yet to report back-to-back quarters of net profit since the crash but it is nearly there. Below is a chart of GEOS' reported quarterly net income for the last 20 quarters (five years).

Data by YCharts

In March, the company posted its first quarterly profit of $0.7m since the crash, although the company failed to repeat posting net profits in its most recent quarter. With that said, GEOS currently has a much leaner cost profile than before the crash and as business continues to pick-up, the company will be able to leverage its costs allowing for more of its sales dollars to flow through the P&L to the bottom line. Therefore, it is anticipated that management will bring the company back into the black for the full-year FY2020.

As a long-term investor, price appreciation is the only opportunity to experience a substantial ROI in GEOS considering the firm does not pay a dividend or buyback shares. Perhaps the board of directors will change its stance on this in the future but, until then, to make money the shares need to break out of the range they have been trading in since the crash (for the last four and half years, GEOS has essentially bounced between $10 and $20 per share, with a few dips and peaks below and above that range, respectively).

Data by YCharts

Needless to say, GEOS has been anything but a great long-term investment. Therefore, it is imperative for management to continue growing revenues and restoring net profits back to the black. But based on the current progression of the company's operational performance, it appears that GEOS' share price is getting ready to move a whole lot higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.