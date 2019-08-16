2 Top Tier Internally Managed BDCs Vs. Ares The Giant

These two top tier internally managed BDCs are set against Ares Capital Corp, our top rated externally managed BDC and a literal and figurative giant in the space.

NewTek is an established yet rising star with a unique business model, and despite its size, has garnered increasing positive attention from investors.

Justifiably so; Main Street has increased its NAV 88% since inception while many BDCs struggle to break even. This growth is despite MAIN consistently paying significant special distributions.

Source

Source

If we said an oil and gas company has 3.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin, that might not mean much unless you are a geologist, petroleum engineer, or experienced oil and gas investor. If we said an oil and gas company had twice the reserves in North America compared to Exxon Mobile (XOM), that means something. You know Exxon and you know North America.

We'll answer two related but different questions to assist in determining the real value of less covered BDCs such as Newtek Business Services (NEWT). 1) How does Newtek stack up against its internally managed rival Main Street Capital for highest premium to NAV?2) How do Newtek and Main Street Capital compare to our top rated externally managed BDC?

We'll test the assumptions of many BDC analysts and investors in the process.

Source

This article begins with an educational component before proceeding to an in-depth analysis of Main Street Capital (MAIN) using Q2's recently released financials and management commentary. With Main as our template, we analyze Newtek and its recent quarterly release so that readers get as relevant comparison as possible.

What Are We Seeking?

Not all who wander are lost is one of my favorite quotes. At times, all investors have been both wandering and lost. It is not too difficult to discern with practice; if the reasoning is primarily based on anecdotal evidence ("every time I go to that store it's busy, I've got to buy the stock"), emotional reasoning ("Tesla is going to change the world, valuation does not matter"), and or the past ("marijuana stocks/bitcoin have been top performers, I have to buy now before they go up even more"), be warned. We cannot determine what a "good" or "bad" BDC is without a framework.

Don't Underestimate the Fee Structure

The language surrounding BDCs, and for that matter private equity and debt, is complex and ambiguous. The management fee appears to be the most straightforward component but even that is not always as simple as it appears. We need to check if the fee is on net assets, gross assets, and if the percentage adjusts if thresholds are met.

Another key component is the incentive or performance fee which are used interchangeably. There is no standard definition but it involves a fee applied to profits above some threshold. A setup might involve an incentive fee of 20% of quarterly income above a 6% annualized rate. There is almost no limit to the customization, and therefore nuances, of the performance fee. A critical detail involves what is commonly called the high water mark. Think of this as a river under a bridge; the manager only gets compensated after the water makes a new peak. Investors are severely disadvantaged without a properly designed high water mark. In fact, this is so significant that WER will never recommend in an investment in a BDC without it.

Consider this situation with no high water mark: A BDC falls 50% from $18 per share and managed to rise to $17.50 with a 20% performance fee. The manager would be allocated ($17.50-$9.0) X 20% = $1.70 per share. Wait, what? Yes, the manager "earns" $1.70 per share in performance fees yet investors aren't even whole. People can't actually get away with this, can they? Yes.

The calculations that go into the high water mark vary tremendously. Medley Capital Corp (MCC), for example, lacks a total return component to its fee structure. This allows management to potentially earn considerable performance fees while investors suffer in the long-term.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

MCC had the highest percentage of its portfolio on non-accrual status as of Q1 2019 of any BDC we follow which contributed to its inability to pay a dividend last quarter.

Source: SEC.gov

Despite the above 10-K incorporating the sustained losses in the previous stock chart, Medley Capital Corp was paid $65.9 million in "performance" fees on top of $75.1 million in base management fees. Subscribers know our focus on providing context to make the abstract understandable. Medley Capital Corp's entire market capitalization is currently $147.6 million compared to fees "earned" of $141.0 million in the five years shown above. Ouch. This is what happens when trust is misplaced coupled with an unfavorable fee structure.

Moving NAV in the Right Direction

Let's think about what net asset value really means and why it changes. In its simplest form, net asset value ("NAV") is the aggregate value of a BDC's assets minus its liabilities. Unlike mutual funds, BDCs post their NAV quarterly rather than daily. The most common reason that a BDC's NAV goes down are re-valuations of poorly performing loans and distributions. That last one might surprise some but it's integral into NAV stabilization over time. All other things equal, a conservative payout ratio causes NAV to rise over time relative to a payout ratio closer to or even above 1.0. Some BDCs pay distributions in excess of the income generated; this is a guaranteed way to degrade NAV over time.

When you come across a tempting double digit distribution yield, take a step back and think. What portion of the company's income is being paid to investors? How is that income calculated? Is enough being retained to realistically increase the share price over time?

Let's review two top BDCs using what we've learned.

Source: Main Street Capital Investor Presentation

Main Street (MAIN) is one of few internally rather than externally managed BDCs. Contrary to popular belief, internal management far from guarantees good management much less strong performance. Investors must analyze a BDC's portfolio, fees, and performance with equal vigor regardless of the management structure.

Main's management team has grown NAV per share by 88% since its initial public offering ("IPO") in 2007. That's best in the sector without question. Excluding interest expense, operating expenses have averaged only 1.3% of average total assets which is another sector leading metric. That low of a figure is essentially impossible on an externally managed BDC. Expense for restricted stock amortization was 26.6% of total operating expenses lowering the ratio to 1.0% excluding non-cash charges.

BDCs are a human and financial capital heavy business. Finding suitable businesses, interviewing management, building term sheets, originating loans, managing existing loans, optimizing leverage, and working through restructurings are not easy tasks. BDCs need well compensated financial professionals to do all of this. Over time, minimal operating expenses have a similar impact to NAV as a lower base management fee.

BDCs Target Different Businesses & Risk Profiles

In Main's case, its lower middle market strategy targets companies with EBITDA around $100 million ($93.1 million average). Notably, these loans have a weighted average gross yield of 9.4%. Leverage, used properly, can increase the yield substantially. The sub-10% gross yield is in part due to Main's concentration in first lien senior secured loans in this business segment which result in a lower yield than second lien or mezzanine positions in the capital structure. The lower yield is not necessarily good or bad; the key is if the BDC generates optimal risk-adjusted returns. It's okay if a BDC invests lower or higher in the capital structure as long as it does so skillfully.

Main targets 8-12% gross yields on its private loan segment with an average weighted yield of 10.2%. The companies in this segment are much smaller at $53.0 million in EBITDA.

Main's total investment portfolio at fair value consists of approximately 48% low middle market, 21% Middle Market, 24% Private Loan, and 7% Other Portfolio investments. The average investment size is $12.0 million with the largest individual portfolio company representing 3.7% of total investment income and 2.6% of total portfolio fair value. Given there are 182 portfolio companies, we know the average holding is less than 1.0% of the portfolio. In aggregate, the portfolio has a weighted average yield of 10.7%. Industry diversification is excellent with none above a 7.0% allocation.

Importantly, Main has seven non-accrual investments representing 1.5% of the portfolio at fair value and 4.4% at cost. The disparity is due to the bad investments already being written down considerably. 1.5% of fair value is in the top quartile performance wise but both Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) and Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) have no non-accruals since inception bettering Main's performance in this area in recent years.

Main has one unique aspect to its business model relative to its peers through a partnership with Hines, a leading real estate company. I've worked with Hines several times on the institutional side and it has one of the better reputations in the real estate business. Its sub-advisory role on the HMS Income Fund generates approximately $10.0 million in net investment income ("NII") without a material increase in operating costs.

Source: MAIN

MAIN's effective yield is approximately 7.1% including supplemental dividends. Since 2012, as shown above, Main decided to pay supplemental dividends rather than increase the monthly rate. Management is keen to the fact that lowering the "regular" monthly distribution is extremely frowned on by the market. Think of all the article titles warning of the calamity to follow a cut in the normal distribution rate. Main pays a regular distribution rate representing less than 80% of its average income all but ensuring it never has to make a reduction.

MAIN's BBB investment grade rating (Stable) from S&P and $700+ million in liquidity result in a cost effective and cost efficient borrowing base. It has achieved fixed rates on its note payables of 4.5% to 5.2% which is among the best in the sector. NEWT is buying back 7.50% debt while ARCC recently issued five year debt at 4.2% for comparison's sake.

Its debt maturity schedule is also carefully structured and easily manageable over time. This permits management to take advantage of opportunities when they arise and ride out recessions. A quick glance at the rising dividends over 2008 and 2009 confirm this.

Source: MAIN

While its longer term track record is excellent, Main's NAV has risen only modestly over the past year from $23.96 to $24.17. During this period, Main has been paying out approximately all of its distributable net investment income ("DNII").

Source: Yahoo! Finance

As a result, while there have been buying opportunities for the decisive, on average the last year has not provided material capital gains for MAIN investors. Going back a full two years doesn't change the story. A full five years results in a 38.9% capital gain which is not impressive on an annualized basis though including dividends improves the outcome significantly. This is not to pick on Main but rather to reiterate the importance of obtaining attractive entry points, even on stocks like MAIN with excellent track records.

In the past 14 months, the low point in MAIN's infamous premium to NAV was 33.9% in the sell-off of December 2018. The premium to NAV currently stands at approximately 73% which is high even for MAIN though not far from the all-time high.

Source: MAIN

MAIN's total return of 659.23% since inception through June 30th is just over double its BDC peer group and over 4x the Russell 2000 and S&P 500 over the same time period. We are far from enamored with Main Street but respect management's track record, fee structure, and conservative distribution policy, not to mention its loan origination and monitoring expertise. We do not, however, suggest underwriting MAIN's future performance based on the past. In order to obtain remotely the same outcome, it is extremely important to acquire shares at the right price. WER recommends paying no more than 50% over NAV for MAIN. Our price alerts and risk ratings are reserved for subscribers but that should give you a good indication where we stand. Without assuming optimistic portfolio performance, generating double digit annual returns on an investment in MAIN when starting at a 73%+ premium to NAV is difficult.

Source

Like Main Street, Newtek was also established in 1998 and has been publicly traded since the 2000. Things change relative to MAIN from here. Newtek was transformed into a BDC quite recently in 2014 and lists small balance unsecured term loans, electronic and mobile payment processing, payroll and benefit solutions, web design, health insurance, cloud-computing, and complete IT solutions among its many services.

Also unusual among BDCs is the fact Newtek's portfolio companies are fully owned and most have been that way for over 10 years. Despite the sharp difference in focus, these firms also have a lot in common starting with perhaps the most important variable.

Source

Like MAIN, NEWT has easily outperformed the Nasdaq, S&P 500, Russell 2000, and S&P 500 Small Cap 600 index since inception. NEWT and MAIN have also outperformed the BDC peer group of: Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV), Ares Capital Corp (ARCC), Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), FS KKR (FSK), Gladstone (GAIN), Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), Golub Capital Corp (GBDC), (HTGC), Medley Capital Corp (MCC), Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC), New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), PennantPark Capital (PFLT), PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), Solar Senior Capital (SLRC), Solar Capital (SUNS), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG), and TPG Special Lending, Inc. (TSLX).

This is a diversified group of Tier 1 (e.g. Golub), 2 (e.g. Monroe), and 3 (e.g. Medley) BDCs. It includes five with allocations in our Institutional Income Plus model portfolio.

Source: Newtek

Adjusted Net Investment Income ("ANII") is a specialized term that Newtek prefers over traditional net investment income ("NII"). It will not surprise you that ANII also happens to make Newtek look much better than NII. Realized gains are not included in NII as it is designed to produce a baseline of the income generated from a portfolio.

Net investment income (loss) of $(1.1) million, or $(0.06) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019; a 45.5% improvement on a per share basis compared to a net investment income (loss) of $(2.1) million, or $(0.11) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 Adjusted net investment income (“ANII”)1 of $11.0 million, or $0.57 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019; an increase of 29.5% on a per share basis compared to ANII of $8.2 million, or $0.44 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018

NEWT's unique business model includes more SBA-7 loans than most other BDCs which involve a significant amount of Gain-on-Sale income. Newtek has averaged an 11-12% realized premium on its SBA loans in the past five years. SBA stands for Small Business Loans which are partially backed by the government. Don't worry, Uncle Sam always gets its cut and the story is no different here: Realized gains (premiums on loan sales) above 10% are split 50/50 with the SBA. SBA loans require standardized documentation on the company's finances and fundamentals which is quite thorough. SBA loans are limited to $5.5 million which is why we believe most BDCs do not engage in this area to the extent Newtek does. With a market capitalization of less than $400 million, it still makes sense for Newtek to take on this type of business. Larger BDCs aren't going to work with companies that are so small that potential loans this size are immaterial to their portfolio.

Source: Newtek

Newtek is well established in the SBA area as demonstrated above. The first question to ask regarding the gains these types of loan provide is how sustainable are the realized gains? NEWT has achieved positive realized gains from this segment for 16 straight years. Year over year SBA fundings have increased by 15.1%.

Source: Newtek

It's nearly impossible to build a large portfolio of SBA loans without some losses. Newtek is no exception with 1.41% sub-performing and 8.02% non-performing. Sub-performing loans are still producing some kind of income and are likely to result in a full return of principal while non-performing are in full default and a liquidation of assets likely necessary to recover maximum principal value. Note that these figures are up slightly compared to a year ago. The accounting used in these situations is generally on the conservative side in our experience. As an example, several loans classified as non-performing have paid NEWT in full.

Source: Newtek

The portion of the portfolio on non-accrual is only one part of the equation. Newtek's realized principal losses have been minimal at less than 90 basis points over all recent periods. This suggests Newtek's underwriting is strong despite the ~9.0% of the SBA portfolio experiencing issues.

In addition to SBA-7 loans, Newtek created Newtek Business Lending ("NBL") to make SBA-504 loans which are similar overall but with different underwriting standards.

Source: Newtek

This is a new growth area for Newtek and one we'll be watching closely. NBL's 50% loan-to-value is decent and it's always a plus to be ahead of the U.S. government in the capital stack. To give you an idea of its impact to Newtek going forward, NBL has funded $10.2 million of SBA 504 loans through July 31, 2019 yet expects to close on $100 million by year end. These fixed rate loans are attractive to borrowers versus the floating rate structure everyone else is offering.

Newtek Conventional Loans ("NCL") is the last loan business building block and made its first loan on May 20, 2019. It has funded $20.4 million in non-conforming conventional loans through July 31, 2019 and NCL's pipeline is substantial at $121.0 million.

Newtek has other business services such as Newtek Merchant Solutions ("NMS") which processed over $6.1 billion in payments during 2018 alone. This segment is operating well with nearly 10% Adjusted EBITDA growth over the last year. NMS as a standalone entity is valued at less than half its peers. This is a good example as to why NEWT's premium to NAV is above BDC norms.

Source: Newtek

The firm has numerous IT and cloud computing services but in aggregate they are comparatively small with a combined market value of less than $20.0 million.

Newtek may seem to be all over the place in terms of business lines but it is disciplined in terms of risk management. The BDC has zero oil and gas exposure, zero derivatives, no SBIC leverage, and no second lien or mezzanine financing.

ANII has grown rapidly from $1.60 for full year 2016 to $1.94 in 2018. 2019 has continued this rate of growth which is $2.28 annualized. For those that have studied Newtek's business model closely, they've seen that the second half of the year is consistently more profitable than the first.

Source: Newtek

NEWT's projected $1.95 dividend per share in 2019 is 8.3% higher than 2018's $1.83. Year over year the growth is even higher at 9.5%. We can learn a lot from comparing management's guidance to actual results. Ideally, we'd like to see management modestly outperform indicating they have conservative but accurate assessments. In 2016, 2017, and 2018 the stock paid $0.03, $0.07, and $0.11 more in distributions than management projected.

NEWT's NAV has increased only modestly at 1.8% in the past 12 months similar to MAIN. NEWT's policy is to pay out 90-100% of its income annually. It's portfolio has grown more rapidly than MAIN's at 17.6% over the same period.

Its debt to equity ratio of 127.9% is also manageable but NEWT's credit position is not as strong as MAIN's. It has an A- rating from Egan Jones but we do not consider that comparable to a major rating agency's opinion and Egan Jones has had issues with the SEC. The truth about a company's financial position is revealed by the interest rates the market sets when the company borrows money; rating agencies are a rough guide at best.

NEWTL still trades slightly above par and was issued with a 5.75% rate maturing in 2024. This is significantly most cost effective leverage than NEWT achieved in the past.

In terms of NAV, NEWT's $15.33 per share results in a 36.1% premium based on Friday's close. The lowest premium to NAV was in the single digits at the depths of the December 2018 correction and did not last long. NEWT acquired with a 20% or lower premium to NAV has resulted in reliable gains in recent years. NEWT's strong growth and number of business lines means those bullish on the overall economy can feel comfortable paying a little higher.

There was coverage of an FBI raid of a company affiliated with NEWT which we wrote a public article about when it occurred. For a variety of reasons, it's a non-issue but we brought it up in case others came across the news during their research.

Source

Main and Newtek may have a higher premium to NAV, but Ares Capital (ARCC) is king of BDCs by size with a $7.9 billion market capitalization. 3.0x and 19.75x larger than Main and Newtek, respectively, Ares is externally managed by Ares Management Corporation (ARES). Can Ares' scale and deal access compensate for its external management? The answer is not as straightfoward as you might think.

This is a great opportunity to incorporate the lessons we learned previously on fee structures and compare what we consider to be the top externally managed BDC to two premier internally managed BDCs.

NAV & Distribution

Let's spend some time on this subject as these two components are what dictates investor total return over time.

Source: Ares

Ares has grown its NAV by 1.3% over the past 12 months which is modestly superior to Main's 0.8% but slightly behind that of Newtek's 1.8%. Given MAIN paid out special distributions over the period, let's do an apples to apples comparison of the cash payments received by investors in the trailing twelve months using today's (8/14/2019) market prices.

MAIN: $2.895 = 6.8%

NEWT: $1.84 = 8.9%

ARCC: $1.62 = 8.8%

This is partly influenced by the fact MAIN and ARCC have held up much better during the recent sell-off. In fact, MAIN and ARCC are only slightly (less than 2%) off 52 week highs while NEWT is down 17.0%. As of now, MAIN and ARCC are among the most resilient of any stock we follow which is a large group. ARCC recently started paying a $0.02 special distribution as of Q1 2019. It also has approximately $0.76 per share in excess taxable income from 2018 it expects to pay out to investors in 2019 which is significant relative to the normal distribution rate of $0.42 quarterly.

NEWT's distribution policy is variable meaning it is effectively the same style as MAIN's which we prefer. NEWT's payout ratio is slightly higher than MAIN's but not to a significant degree. MAIN increased its total distribution at approximately 7% annualized in the last year while NEWT achieved 14% growth which is among the best in the sector. Ares has increased its distribution rate closer to 5% over the same period and its coverage ratio has become tighter. ARCC had net investment income payout ratios of approximately 84%-86% for 2015 and 2016 which rose to approximately 99% in 2017 and 105% last year. Thus far in 2019 and using the swath of financial data available to us concerning forward projections, we expect the distribution coverage ratio to decline back to approximately 85-95% this year.

ARCC gets credit for having among the highest percentage of its portfolio classified as undistributed taxable income or UTI (0.94%). This is a great demonstration of how BDCs vary in their distribution policies. Ares prefers to be cautious in this regard and maintains higher levels of UTI, NEWT waits until the second half of the year to ensure its policy is sustainable, and MAIN incorporates less regular earnings into its special distribution policy.

Ares' lower than average interest expense coupled with its higher than average portfolio yield (not stock yield) of >10.0% means it has better odds from a structural point of view of increasing its distribution rate over time. MAIN, NEWT, and ARCC are among the top in their peer group in terms of distribution sustainability and the ability to increase it at least modestly going forward.

Ares Portfolio Metrics

ARCC's debt to equity ratio has been rising in recent periods and is up to 0.83x (.76x including cash) versus 0.64x at the end of Q2 2018.

Source: Ares

Like NEWT and MAIN, ARCC's portfolio diversification is excellent.

Source: Ares

Its focus is also in the top layers of the capital stack like its peers but it does have material exposure to subordinated debt and preferred equity (10% of the portfolio at fair value).

Source: Ares

Part of ARCC's success has been the avoidance of cyclical sectors that tend to provide a tempting yield premium. ARCC's exposure is slightly higher to oil and gas (3%) than some other top quality peers but its other cyclical exposures are in line with or lower than the peer average.

Source: Ares

ARCC's cost of debt and maturity schedule are also among the best in the sector.

Source: Ares

ARCC is one of only three BDCs with an investment grade credit rating from all three major rating agencies.

Source: Ares

In terms of non-accruals, ARCC has performed better than MAIN, which is the better comparison, in recent periods both in terms of amortized cost and fair value. Unlike many peers who have seen portfolio credit quality slide in Q1 and Q2 of this year, ARCC's has improved modestly as shown below.

Source: Ares

Ares has been concentrating more heavily on floating rate loans with 99% of the last $801 million in originations in that category with 80% being first lien. The recent trend of loan acquisition and dispositions will continue to push credit quality and the percentage of floating rate securities higher.

Despite its size, Ares has managed to increase its quarterly net investment income from $162 million in Q2 2018 to $208 million last quarter or 28.4%. This is an impressive statistic for any BDC much less the largest. Net unrealized and realized losses have been mixed, however, and have not contributed much to the bottom line in the past year.

Fees

ARCC recently approved a 150% coverage ratio and with it a reduction in the annual base management fee from 1.5% to 1.0% on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt to equity. Several other higher quality BDCs have implemented similar changes which is positive and fair to investors. From the latest 10-Q:

Ares Capital Management receives fees from the Company consisting of a base management fee, a fee based on the Company’s net investment income (“income based fee”) and a fee based on the Company’s net capital gains (“capital gains incentive fee”). Prior to June 21, 2019, the base management fee was calculated at an annual rate of 1.5% based on the average value of the Company’s total assets (other than cash or cash equivalents but including assets purchased with borrowed funds) at the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters. Effective June 21, 2019, in connection with the Company’s board of directors’ approval of the modification of the asset coverage requirement applicable to senior securities from 200% to 150%, the investment advisory and management agreement was amended to reduce the Company’s annual base management fee rate from 1.5% to 1.0% on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt to equity. For all assets financed using leverage up to 1.0x debt to equity, the annual base management fee rate remains at 1.5%.

That covers the specifics on the base management fee which is 1.5% until leverage exceeds a threshold and it is reduced to 1.0%. Let's move to the incentive fee which involves a hurdle rate.

Pre-incentive fee net investment income, expressed as a rate of return on the value of the Company’s net assets (defined as total assets less indebtedness and before taking into account any income based fees and capital gains incentive fees payable during the period) at the end of the immediately preceding calendar quarter, is compared to a fixed “hurdle rate” of 1.75% per quarter.

The annualized hurdle of 7.0% is slightly better than the 6.0% used in our initial example. How and when does this fee get paid to Ares?

No income based fee in any calendar quarter in which the Company’s pre-incentive fee net investment income does not exceed the hurdle rate; 100% of the Company’s pre-incentive fee net investment income with respect to that portion of such pre-incentive fee net investment income, if any, that exceeds the hurdle rate but is less than 2.1875% in any calendar quarter. The Company refers to this portion of its pre-incentive fee net investment income (which exceeds the hurdle rate but is less than 2.1875%) as the “catch-up” provision. The “catch-up” is meant to provide the Company’s investment adviser with 20% of the pre-incentive fee net investment income as if a hurdle rate did not apply if this net investment income exceeded 2.1875% in any calendar quarter; and 20% of the amount of the Company’s pre-incentive fee net investment income, if any, that exceeds 2.1875% in any calendar quarter.

No incentive fee is paid below the 7.0% annualized rate, 100% of NII is paid until Ares receives 20%, and then there is a 20/80 split between Ares and investors on NII generated after that point.

The capital gains incentive fee is arguably the most complex but is important to understand.

The capital gains incentive fee is determined and payable in arrears as of the end of each calendar year (or, upon termination of the investment advisory and management agreement, as of the termination date) and is calculated at the end of each applicable year by subtracting ("A") the sum of the Company’s cumulative aggregate realized capital losses and aggregate unrealized capital depreciation from ("B") the Company’s cumulative aggregate realized capital gains, in each case calculated from October 8, 2004 (the date the Company completed its initial public offering). Realized capital gains and losses include gains and losses on investments and foreign currencies, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt and from other assets, as well as any income tax and other expenses related to cumulative aggregate realized gains and losses. If such amount is positive at the end of such year, then the capital gains incentive fee for such year is equal to 20% of such amount, less the aggregate amount of capital gains incentive fees paid in all prior years. If such amount is negative, then there is no capital gains incentive fee for such year.

From Ares' perspective, they essentially want 20% of ARCC's "profits" with the condition that investors first receive a positive return. In this case, cumulative realized and unrealized losses of all types are taken into consideration before the capital gains fee is calculated. To make things more complicated, this agreement conflicts with GAAP accounting rules.

Source: SEC.gov

As a result, the capital gains incentive fee is shown as accrued in ARCC's financials yet no capital gains incentive fee was actually earned for the time periods shown above. The key here is these fee structures are complicated, and in this case, a significant component of Ares' potential compensation is tied to long-term performance.

Conclusion

MAIN and NEWT are both BDCs with involvement in the SBA markets and trade at strong premiums to NAV but are otherwise very different animals. NEWT is a business services company that happens to be a BDC. Neither have base management or incentive fees due to their internal management structure which has the potential to save investors considerable cash over time. Each has material insider ownership at over 6% of outstanding shares.

Their management teams are both good at what they do and their portfolio performance is better than the peer average as a result. MAIN, however, has a more conservative distribution policy (it's changing toward incorporating special distributions into the normal distribution), better credit standing, cheaper leverage, and superior operating efficiency. MAIN is far from the BDC titan Aries Capital Corp in scale but nearly 7 times the size of NEWT by market cap. NEWT's SBS loans, which are a meaningful portion of its asset base, are also susceptible to a recession and lack the government backing of SBA loans. At the same time, NEWT is growing faster than MAIN and ARCC and has greater potential of raising the distribution in the next several years provided the economy remains resilient. The fact NEWT's distribution has grown twice as rapidly as MAIN and ARCC in recent periods is a testament to that.

In either case, it's not a perfect comparison today because MAIN trades near the top of its historical premium to NAV while NEWT is sliding closer to our target entry. ARCC's premium to NAV is much more palatable at only 5-6% currently which we believe is undervalued by the market and probably due to the external management structure. At our buy price, NEWT is a moderately higher risk and potential return investment versus MAIN and ARCC but not necessarily lower quality. They simply have different business models and different asset bases to work with.

MAIN is the more conservative of the two internally managed BDCs but is richly valued. ARCC is also close to its 52 week high but not its peak in terms of premium to NAV suggesting it may be more attractive on a risk-adjusted basis.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, MAIN, GSBD, GAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may enter into long or short positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at any time.