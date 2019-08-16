Tilray Is A Disaster

Avoid the stock still trading at up to 10x forward revenue estimates that aren't realistic.

The substantial cannabis price per gram drop is a sign of future market pricing as more supply reaches the market.

The company still has a $4 billion market cap despite quarterly cannabis revenues of only $22 million.

With Tilray (TLRY) trading down below $40, the market has clearly finally caught onto the revenue gimmick game of the Canadian cannabis LPs. The company continues to expand into far-flung areas against large levels of competition without any legitimate spending restraints. The stock was the poster child for the excesses in the sector, and Tilray is still poised to head lower reinforcing our previous research.

Revenue Growth Doesn't Tell The Story

Of course, the Q2 headline-grabbing number was the 371% growth rate. The revenue growth is highly misleading considering the purchase of Manitoba Harvest that closed on February 28. Excluding the food products revenues, Tilray produced 126% revenue growth.

Source: Tilray Q2'19 MD&A

The company only had net cannabis revenues of $22 million in the quarter. Not exactly the amounts suggestive of a market cap that is still nearly $4 billion.

The real issue is the four different business lines potentially spreading the cannabis company far too thin. After all, Tilray has two basic businesses in the cannabis and food products with net revenues each in the $20 million, yet, the company chases operations in 13 different countries on five different continents. The cannabis company averages quarterly revenues of $142,000 per international country where they do business.

This wide and diverse business shows up in the expense lines. Gross margins slipped to 27%, down from 43% last Q2. The end result was a substantial $31.2 million loss and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.9 million.

Tilray doesn't break out the costs by division to understand where the losses are occurring. While building an outdoor cultivation facility in Portugal, the company detailed operational struggles in Canada due to low yields, slow throughput at new facilities, and the need to procure third-party supply.

So, while building this large global operation, the Canadian operations are struggling. The end result is an inflated business with operating expenses (excluding SBC and acquisition/integration costs) accounting for 76% of the revenue base in Q2.

Source: Tilray Q2'19 MD&A

A company can't generate low margins while also spending aggressively on building far-flung global operations.

Bad Pricing Environment

The most alarming part of the earnings release was the substantial price reduction for cannabis. The average net selling price per gram slumped 28% YoY to $4.61. The amount even slipped from the Q1 price of $5.60 and was actually only $3.92 when excluding excise taxes.

Source: Tilray Q2'19 MD&A

Sure, the issue is partially related to a mix shift to adult-use from medical cannabis, but the average cost in the $4 per gram range suggests wholesale prices all the way down to $3.

The problem here is that Tilray and the industry, in general, are now harvesting roughly double the actual sales. Last Q2, the company actually sold more than the company harvested with both numbers around 1,500 kg.

Even worse, CEO Brendan Kennedy continues to discuss on earnings calls a balanced equilibrium that doesn't occur until 12 to 18 months from now.

In the next 12 to 18 months, we believe there could be a supply balance in Canada as the market finds an equilibrium between supply and demand.

In such a scenario, the pricing environment will only get worse. Investors should question whether Tilray can reach these revenue estimates including $350 million in 2020 and $588 million in 2021.

Data by YCharts

The issue isn't really whether the Canadian cannabis company can boost gross margins to 50% as forecasted, but whether the company generates much in the way of profits when reaching these large revenue targets over the next couple of years.

An investor shouldn't want to pay 8-10x forward revenue estimates for a company only hoping to generate a profit by 2021. With hundreds of companies in the cannabis sector, Tilray has no real competitive advantage or partnerships that set itself apart from all the competitors.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Tilray produced a disaster of a Q2 report. The company is only on a path to revenue growth via global operations that don't support a ridiculous market cap near $4 billion. The oncoming supply glut further questions how Tilray ever gets over the hump of generating profits even by 2021. Avoid the stock until industry rationalization occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.