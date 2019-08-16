Simon Says It's The Best Time In 10 Years To Buy This 5.5% Yielding Blue Chip

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Peter Lynch, one of the greatest investors in history (29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1991) once said: "time is on your side when you own shares in superior companies."

Level 11/11 quality Super SWANs are as close to perfect dividend stocks as exist on Wall Street. They feature 5/5 dividend safety, 3/3 business models, and 3/3 corporate culture/management quality. Just 44 such companies exist (that I've found so far) and over the past 25 years, this group of elite blue chips has achieved about 15% CAGR total returns (beating the market's 10%).

There is only one thing we love more than a Super SWAN, and that's a Super SWAN trading at a steep discount to fair value, thanks to the market hating it despite strong and steadily improving fundamentals.

Photo Source

Today Simon Property Group (SPG) is just such a stock. Not only is it a proven market beater, nearly matching the Super SWAN's historical 15% CAGR total returns (despite underperforming during the tech bubble and including the current three year bear market), but it's managed to achieve 14% annualized returns over a quarter-century with 60% overall less volatility than the S&P 500.

Simon Property Group Total Returns Since 1994

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SPG

Today Simon Property, whose average rolling returns have smashed the market's over every time frame, is sporting the strongest fundamentals in its history. Yet the market's pessimism over the overblown "retail apocalypse" has caused the stock to fall to such low levels, that it's trading at the highest yield and lowest price to cash flow in a decade.

And as I'll now show, adjusted for its fundamentals (including dividend safety), today is literally the best time in a decade to buy this 5.5% yielding blue-chip, and arguably the best time ever to buy, in Buffett's words "a wonderful company" at not just a "fair price" but a wonderful one.

In fact, buying Simon today means locking in not just a very safe 5.5% yield that's likely to keep growing even through a future recession, but offers the realistic potential for 11% to 18% CAGR total returns, which is slightly above the REIT's 25-year track record.

Reason One: Simon's Fundamentals Have Never Been Stronger

Given Simon's 30% bear market you might be forgiven for thinking the wheels were falling off the bus thanks to the media constantly pounding the table about the "retail apocalypse". However, the simple fact is that any dividend stock's value is a function of its dividends and cash flow, both now and in the future. And despite what its share price might lead you to believe, Simon's future has never been brighter.

Consider Simon's fundamental stats, which are the best way to judge the health of this REIT during the so-called "retail apocalypse". In Q2 2019, Simon delivered:

AFFO/share up 4.9% YOY

Sales per square foot +3.5% YOY (and off strong 2018's comps)

Sales per square foot $669 ($852 NOI weighted) (vs $325 average US mall)

Lease spreads +32% (last quarter 27%) vs 15% average since 2004 and 10% being a sign of premium properties with strong pricing power

Same-store NOI +2% (in-line with 2019 guidance and far better than 0.3% analysts expected) International store NOI growing at 4% YOY (about double the average NOI growth of the REIT sector)

Dividend hiked (second time this year) 2.5% (5% YOY)

According to CEO David Simon, "we have over 77 properties; that's right 77 properties that if you average their total sales will be over $900 a foot." This means that roughly 33% of Simon's malls are generating almost three times the sales per square foot of the average US mall.

International properties are generating "well over" $1,000 per square foot according to management. Simon is currently working on four international malls set to open between October 2019 and Summer 2021.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Simon's super-sized malls ("The Mills") and international properties are doing even better than its US ones. Lease spreads at the Mills consistently are between 15% to 20% lease spreads (30% this quarter). Its 20 international malls are boasting $1,018 per square foot (with nearly 100% occupancy that's stable over time) and sales per square foot that are growing 2% annually off an already sky-high base (some of the most profitable malls on earth).

Thanks to the supreme quality of its malls, and those incredible sales per square foot, Simon is enjoying the highest lease spreads in a decade, including three consecutive quarters of accelerating spreads. Lease spreads are how much it can increase rents on new leases.

Thanks to the bankruptcy of weaker retailers (like Sears) Simon is able to redevelop those properties and replace weak retailers with thriving ones. To paraphrase Peter Lynch "time is on Simon's side in the retail apocalypse because it owns superior properties".

(Source: earnings supplement)

That's why I have little concern about Simon's modest exposure to struggling retailers like the Gap (GPS), L Brands (LB), or Ascena (ASNA). Yes, should they close a lot more stores that could result in a modest decline in short-term cash flow (not enough to put the dividend at risk). But Simon has proven that it would likely be able to replace them with thriving tenants that could pay well over 20% or 30% higher rents.

These fundamentals indicate Simon isn't dying but thriving, and sailing through the "retail apocalypse" with the same ease in which Wells Fargo (WFC) or JPMorgan (JPM) survived the Financial Crisis (both banks remained profitable).

(Source: earnings supplement)

Simon is currently working on 30 redevelopment projects totaling $1.7 billion which are expected to generate 8% returns on investment. Long-term, the REIT expects to invest about $1.5 billion per year (it has a $5 billion development pipeline) into improving its mixed-use properties, driving steady lease spreads and cash flow growth.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Simon isn't even a pure-play Mall REIT. Management has spent billions adding hotels, offices, and apartments/condos to its properties. These increase foot traffic, and drive those ever-higher sales per square foot which give it lease spreads that are the envy of nearly every retail REIT in America.

And as David Simon explained in the Q2 conference call "Importantly, we will fund these accretive projects through our internally generated cash flow." Simon expects to retain about $1.5 billion in cash flow this year after dividends, on top of which it has $6.8 billion in liquidity. Effectively, SPG is a self-funding REIT, one of the few in America, and no matter how low its share price falls, it won't impact the long-term growth prospects.

In fact, thanks to the lowest valuation ever (adjusted for fundamentals) the lower SPG's share price goes, the faster it will grow its FFO/share and dividend (3-year payout growth rate 8% CAGR).

Reason Two: Simon's Valuation, Adjusted For Fundamentals, Has Never Been Better

Back during the Financial Crisis SPG hit a price to cash flow of 5, which was the lowest it's ever traded on an absolute basis. BUT back then it's leverage (debt/EBITDA) ratio was 8.0. The REIT sector average was 8.5 and thanks to high debt and credit market's freezing up, 87% of REITs had to cut or suspend their dividends (SPG's was cut 26% and was partially paid in stock).

(Source: Ycharts)

Since that time the REIT sector has spent a decade (even during the lowest rates in history) deleveraging and today the median REIT's leverage ratio is a much safer 6.3, and Simon's is just 5.1. What's more, SPG's interest coverage is 5.1 (median REIT's is 3.1) more than triple its debt covenant requirement of 1.5. Debt covenant violation risk (which means creditors can call in all its loans at once) is what forced the dividend cut during the Great Recession.

Simon's balance sheet is now a fortress, earning it one of just six "A" credit ratings from at least 2 credit rating agencies out of 292 REITs in America.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Simon's average interest cost is 3.5%, one of the lowest in REITdom. Its debt is well staggered, with no more than 5.3% maturing in any given year. In 2020 the average interest rate on those maturing bonds is 4.4%, meaning that Simon is likely to refinance them at MUCH lower rates, driving its average borrowing cost (and weighted cash cost of capital) down from an already low 3.5% (vs 8% returns on invested capital).

(Source: earnings supplement)

That's because the same crashing treasury yields that have the market all freaked out right now actually help strong REITs like Simon. Its credit rating is two notches above Baa and five below Aaa. This means that Simon should be able to refinance those maturing bonds at about 3.6%, or 0.8% cheaper than its maturing debt (should 10-year yields stabilize at today's levels).

(Source: Ycharts)

Aaa = AAA and Baa = BBB+ S&P equivalent. And should 10-year yields (on which corporate bond yields are based) go negative? Well then Simon's self-funding business model would benefit even more, due to lower interest costs, and more profitable investment spreads on its $5 billion development pipeline.

And Simon's dividend isn't just as close to bulletproof as you can find on Wall Street because of safe debt levels. Its payout ratio for 2019, based on management guidance, and factoring in the most recent 5% YOY dividend hike is 68%. Management says that this year the REIT will retain $1.5 billion in cash flow after paying dividends.

That's exactly what it needs to achieve its long-term $1.5 billion in growth spending plans. However, in reality, Simon isn't going to fund all its growth with retained cash flow, but leverage it with a modest amount of debt. That's so it can take advantage of the $2 billion share buyback authorization it has (one of the few REITs buying back shares). Over the last four months, Simon has repurchased 1.7 million shares or 0.5% of its outstanding shares (on-track to buyback 1.5% per year as long as prices stay this low).

1.5% buybacks per year don't sound like much (banks are buying back 10% of shares each year right now). But that 1.5% annual boost to FFO/share is significant given that the average REIT grows cash flow per share by about 3% to 4% annually.

At today's valuation, every share Simon repurchases generate an 8% cash yield, which is equal to its actual growth projects. That boost to FFO/share is instant, rather than having to spend several years building or improving its properties.

Simon's FFO/share will actually grow faster the lower its share price falls because the price/FFO is currently the lowest it's been in 10 years. As I've just explained, that is 100% NOT supported by this REIT's bulletproof fundamentals, which keep getting steadily better over time.

As Warren Buffett once explained, "your facts and reasoning make you right" and quarter after quarter Simon's world-class management is proving the bearish thesis is dead wrong.

(Source: Ycharts)

But price to cash flow, while the most commonly used valuation metric for REITs, is hardly the only one that says Simon is a great buy today. Simon's yield also happens to be at a 10-year high, which is 100% not justified by its fundamentals or long-term growth potential.

(Source: Ycharts)

Inspired by my fellow Dividend King and F.A.S.T Graphs founder Chuck Carnevale, and Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, we now use a multi-valuation metric model that incorporates how much real investors, risking real money, paid for a stock in the past.

We line up the time periods so that fundamentals and growth rates are similar to what's likely in the future, thus minimizing the risk that "this time is different". According to Oak Tree Capital founder Howard Marks, "this time is different" about 20% of the time. Simon's fundamentals all continue to move in the right direction, indicating this isn't the case with this Super SWAN.

5-year average yield: $229

10-year median yield: $271

25-year average yield: $176

10-year average P/FFO: $212

10-year average P/AFFO: $204

10-year average price/EBITDA: $191

10-year average price/EBIT: $171

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $191

Average Historical Fair Value: $206

Current Price: $152

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 26%

Classification: Very Strong Buy

Based on the multiples investors have given Simon over periods when its fundamentals and growth rates were similar, we can confidently state its intrinsic value is between $171 and $271 (Morningstar estimates NAV is $194).

The $206 average of its historical multiples (applied to 2019's expected results) is a good approximation of what this REIT is worth today. For a company of Simon's quality (level 11/11 on my scoring system), a reasonable long-term investor can confidently buy at $206, the approximate fair value.

At $152, where Simon sits as we write this, the 26% margin of safety means that Simon isn't just a great source of very safe and growing 5.5% yield, but likely to deliver long-term total returns that will put the market to shame and make conservative income investors very happy.

Reason Three: Simon's Long-Term Return Potential Is The Best It's Been In A Decade

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past decade, in our era of low-rates, which are likely to persist, Simon's average price to cash flow has been 17.1. Today, it's just 12.6. To estimate how much investors buying this very safe 5.5% yield today might earn, we estimate a realistic total return range based on both a conservative and bullish outcome.

For the conservative end, we apply a forward five-year multiple of 15.0, which is Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham's rule of thumb for quality companies. We also apply the low end of a realistic 4% to 7% cash flow growth rate.

4% to 7% growth is well within the REIT's historical growth range, and reasonable given both the analyst consensus (4.8%) and management's guidance of about $1.5 billion in annual redevelopment projects into which to deploy its $1.5 billion in retained cash flow and nearly $7 billion in low cost liquidity.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even assuming just 4% long-term growth from Simon, the 5.5% yield and modest multiple expansion creates 11% CAGR total return potential over the next five years. The upper end of the realistic total return range shows 18% CAGR total return potential, which is among the highest on offer from any Super SWAN or REIT right now.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

11% to 18% CAGR return potential, basically means Simon can realistically double your money, including very safe dividends, within five years. For such a low-risk dividend stock, we consider that well worth a "very strong buy" recommendation.

However, just because Simon is unquestionably high-quality, and trading at a steep discount to historical fair value (the best fundamental-adjusted valuation ever in fact), doesn't mean there aren't some risks to keep in mind before buying it.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three kinds of risks all income investors need to keep in mind.

Fundamental risk: that the business model breaks and cash flow deteriorates, forcing you to sell at a permanent loss, Buffett's definition of risk

Valuation risk: overpaying for a quality company that grows as expected, but returns are weakened by multiple compression, resulting in total returns that don't meet your financial needs within your time horizon

Volatility risk (what most people fear): poor planning/asset allocation means that you could be a forced seller during short-term downturns, losing money even if, in the words of Warren Buffett, "your facts and reasoning are right."

With Simon fundamental risks mostly involve the trade war and the potential for it to cause a recession in 2020 or 2021 (as well as hurt retailers particularly badly). The 10y-2y yield curve (the most famous curve and what Wall Street tracks) just inverted (briefly) for the first time in 11 years. Typically (in seven of the last 9 recessions) such an inversion has meant a recession was 18 months away.

The 10y-3m curve (what central bankers and bank loan officers track because it's the more predictive curve) inverted on May 23rd and has been negative ever since. Based on a model created by the Cleveland Federal Reserve and Haver Analytics, that curve (-38 bp as I write this) estimates a 42% to 45% 12-month recession risk should current conditions persist. Other recession risk estimates range from about 33% (Bank of America and New York Federal Reserve) to 37% (Jeff Miller's 9-month estimate based on a meta-analysis of several economic.recession-risk models).

The trade war, in particular, poses a potential problem for Simon because potentially 25% tariffs on all imports from China (60% probability according to Moody's Analytics) could badly hurt the apparel industry and retail in general. Now it should be pointed out that any recession (which is likely 18 months away based on current economic data) IS NOT likely to be a repeat of the Great Recession's 5% GDP decline (and where unemployment doubled to 10%).

Rather, it's likely to be similar to 2001's very mild 0.5% GDP contraction, with unemployment merely rising to 5% to 6%. During that recession Simon's FFO/share actually grew 7%, indicating that the 3% to 4% cash flow growth analysts expect from the REIT in 2020 and 2021 might still be attainable.

That's especially true if management accelerates its buyback program at today's ridiculously accretive share prices. More importantly, even should Simon deliver flat or slightly negative cash flow growth during a future downturn, the dividend is likely to remain very safe, and possibly growing, though at a potentially token rate.

BUT this brings up the other two kinds of risks, valuation, and volatility. Buying Simon at $152 holds very little valuation risk. Simply put, while we can't know with certainty the exact intrinsic value of this REIT, the current price is below every single historical multiple it's had during periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates. 26% discount to fair value is my best estimate of its margin of safety.

But without question buying Simon today means purchasing a "wonderful company" at Buffett's famous "fair price" or better. However, this is where volatility risk comes in. Because so many people need to sell assets as part of their retirement plans (some version of the famous 4% rule), it's crucial that you NEVER buy any dividend stock, not even Super SWANs or dividend aristocrats/kings, as bond alternatives.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

portfolio 1 = SPGBeta (volatility relative to S&P 500) is a statistical construct that shows how volatile a stock tends to be over many years. In the short-term, even low volatility stocks can be wildly volatile. Simon is currently in a 30% bear market, the second-worst in its history (1st was the Financial Crisis, which isn't likely to be repeated).

Simon has made buy and hold investors rich over the decades, BUT those gains have sometimes required waiting out three year periods of negative returns (some of Peter Lynch's best investments didn't break even for 4 years). It's also meant ignoring numerous monthly corrections including

June 1999: -13.3% (market went up 5.6%)

September 1999: -12.0% (market -2.7%)

August 2000: -11.2% (market up 6.2%)

April 2004: -17.5% (market - 1.6%)

June 2007: -13.8% (market -1.7%)

December 2007: -11.8% (market -0.7%)

October 2008: -30.9% (market -16.8%)

November 2008: -27.9% (market -7.2%)

January 2009: -19.1% (market -8.4%)

February 2009: -21.3% (market -10.7%)

October 2016: -10.2% (market -1.8%)

We don't present this volatility data to scare you out of owning Simon, which we own and which is a holding in three Dividend King's model portfolios. We merely want to give you the proper historical context to make sure you understand that Simon's low volatility/high-quality nature merely means it's USUALLY a defensive stock, but not a bond alternative.

SPG, JNJ, Dividend Aristocrats, and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

During the late 2018 correction, created by a recession scare and the worst in 10 years, Simon was actually more defensive than fellow Super SWAN (and dividend king) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It fell just 10.8% vs JNJ's 13.5% and the dividend aristocrat's 15.6% decline. BUT note that even the legendary aristocrats, and JNJ, arguably the single safest and most recession-resistant dividend stock in the world (with one of 2 AAA credit ratings in corporate America) all fell a significant amount during that frightening time for stocks.

Simon outperformed all of them, by falling half as much as the broader market. This shows that Super SWAN quality does NOT mean "sleep well at night because a stock can't fall a lot". It merely means "a rock-solid dividend you can count on no matter what the market or economy are doing."

The 3 bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio (MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL) went up 1.8% during that correction, doing what they were supposed to, staying flat or rising modestly in the face of stock market panic. Even in a potentially negative rate environment (which might be coming for US treasuries) the purpose of bonds is primarily to act as a hedge against crashing stock prices, and give you something to sell at a profit in order to meet expenses (such as retirees living on some form of the 4% rule).

No dividend stock is meant to replace bonds because no stock can be expected to not decline during inevitable corrections and bear markets. There are about 60 dividend aristocrats and kings. These are considered the bluest of blue chips (they included many Super SWANs among them). Yet during the Great Recession, just three managed to post 0% to 7% total returns, with all the rest declining, most less than the S&P 500's grisly 57% peak plunge.

Proper asset allocation (your mix of stocks/cash/bonds) + good stock portfolio risk management (sector weightings and position sizes) for your needs, combined with owning above-average quality dividend stocks, is the best way to achieve your goals. For example, we are certainly "losing money" at least on paper, at a furious pace in our retirement portfolio (100% dividend stocks, my ideal asset allocation given my unique needs/time horizon and volatility tolerance) right now.

But we trust what we own (dividends grew 10% CAGR during the Great Recession) and are not even checking the portfolio balance/paper losses. During periods of high uncertainty, rising recession-risk, and genuine market craziness, a reasonable and well-designed portfolio, based on your needs, is what you can trust to preserve and grow both your income and wealth over time.

Bottom Line: It's Literally The Best Time In 10-Years To Buy This 5.5% Yielding Super SWAN

Let me be very clear that neither none of us are market timers. We are NOT saying "Simon has bottomed and will surely go up within a few weeks/months". What we are saying is that an objective review of this Super SWAN's fundamentals indicate that Simon's dividend is the safest it's ever been in its history.

Furthermore, the self-funding REIT is likely to grow 4% to 7% over time, courtesy of the strongest balance sheet in the industry, a mountain of low cost liquidity, and $1.5 billion in retained cash flow that will also allow for management to steadily buy back shares at incredibly accretive prices, further fueling strong FFO/share and dividend growth over time.

That's because today Simon is trading at literally the highest yield and lowest price to cash flow in a decade, despite sporting the best fundamentals it's ever had. That doesn't make any sense, which is why buying this 5.5% yielding Super SWAN REIT could realistically deliver 11% to 18% CAGR total returns over the next five years (likely even if we experience a mild recession).

For anyone who understands the short-term risks to Simon (mostly volatility-related and caused by the trade war hurting retail), and who owns it purely in the stock portion of a well-constructed portfolio, we consider Super SWAN Simon a "very strong buy" right now.

NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR: We are working on a model demonstrating that there should be no more than 400 malls in the U.S. This content will be exclusive to our iREIT on Alpha marketplace members.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

70,000+ Followers And Growing... I now have over 70,000 followers on Seeking Alpha (ranks #1 on the Marketplace) and if you haven't signed up for iREIT on Alpha, please consider our 2-week free trial. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and iREIT Tracker.



Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.