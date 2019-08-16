Americas Silver Corp.: Junior Miner Has Upside; Buy The Dip

Shares sold off following Q2 results, which may have been more of a sell the news type of event along with current market volatility, while production targets were reaffirmed.

USAS is up 95% year to date following the surge in silver and gold prices with an expectation of a new gold mining project set to come online by year end.

Americas Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:USAS) with a market cap of $268 million is a junior silver miner with an upcoming gold project expected to come online by the end of the year. The stock has been on a tear in recent months, up 95% year to date and a more impressive 160% from its 52-week low back in December 2018. Indeed, the market is bullish on USAS not only as a leveraged play on higher silver and gold prices but also on increasing production and its attractive business profile. The stock has pulled back in recent weeks, which we view as healthy consolidation before the next move higher. This article recaps Q2 earnings and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q2 Earnings Recap

USAS reported Q2 earnings on August 12 with revenues of $15 million and a loss of $0.11 per share. Both numbers were down year over year, but as management notes, this was related to realized prices for silver, zinc and lead down significantly of 11%, 13%, and 22% respectively relative to the comparison period from Q2 2018. The numbers also missed consensus estimates with the wider loss based on a larger-than-expected charge related to its recent Pershing Gold transaction. Favorably, silver production increased 15% year‐over‐year and zinc and lead production was also higher. The company's San Rafael mine in Mexico posted a record quarter. Silver grade and recovery both increased by approximately 17% with byproduct grades and recoveries also increasing.

The stock sold off on the report, which we think was more a "sell the news type of event" as the share price had moved significantly higher since the last earnings release. The stock is now down 17.8% from its highs set earlier this month, while we think the larger trend higher remains intact.

Looking ahead with USAS

2019 production targets were reiterated and represent an increase in silver production of 27% at the midpoint of 1.6 to 2.0 million ounces compared to 1.417 million in 2018.

The market however is likely focused on the project pipeline with Americas Silver set to complete its Relief Canyon gold mine this year. The company thinks it can increase precious metals production by "+500%" in the coming years. Management made the following comments in its press release:

The second half of the year is expected to bring not only higher silver production from our current operations but Relief Canyon’s first gold pour into a rapidly rising gold and silver price environment. Construction is advancing well at the fully funded Relief Canyon Mine. The leach pad construction is over 40% complete, with liner installation progressing rapidly. Mobilization of the mining contractor occurred in early August, currently supporting overliner crushing. Mine development will commence in early September. Work at the existing processing plant has started where upgrades will be made to the refinery and emissions controls. Furthermore, five in‐fill drill holes were completed during the quarter in support of the current resource model.

Analysis

The company highlights its relative strength versus comparable junior gold miners from a group including Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCPK:WDOFF), McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF). USAS thinks that by 2020, given its ramp up of the Relief Canyon project and higher production from San Rafael, the company will have higher gold production and cash flow compared to these peers. The free cash flow target of $20 million by next year based on current gold prices if confirmed would represent a forward yield of 7.36% on the current stock price. A continued move higher in silver and gold prices represent upside to these targets.

Notably, considering the enterprise value to revenues, which we like here because it controls for the difference in leverage across the peer group, USAS at 4.4x currently trades at a ~30% discount to the average multiple between Wesdome and McEwen Mining. Considering currently two published EPS estimates for 2020 with the consensus at $0.30, USAS currently trades at 10.8x 2020 earnings. The risk here is execution and of course the commodity price of gold and silver, but the operational outlook for USAS is positive nevertheless.

In July the company announced a $10 million private placement by Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott suggesting some confidence in the USAS growth opportunity with the benefit of improving the liquidity situation. USAS issued 3,955,454 common shares priced at CDN$3.30 per share (approximately $2.50).

Conclusion

Overall, we're very bullish on silver and gold, and previously published an article on the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) which USAS is a component of. Our price target for the silver spot price is $20.00 by the end of this year, representing about 16% more upside. If confirmed, we expect USAS to make a new high and exceed silver's gains on a percentage basis. We look for USAS to narrow the current valuation gap to junior gold producer peers Wesdome Gold Mines and McEwen Mining given higher production growth.

Within the context of the global macro developments, we see the price of silver climbing as the Fed leads central banks around the world to cut interest rates in support of growth. The beauty of this long setup in our opinion is that silver and gold should benefit in the both cases whether the Fed succeeds or not. In the case that economic growth does pick up, inflation should accelerate rapidly supporting commodity prices including precious metals. In the case that the global economic outlook deteriorates, silver and gold will benefit as a store of value. USAS is good pick among miners ready to benefit from these trends in our opinion. We are long USAS, but would like the opportunity to add more under $3.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAS, SIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.